The following Bachelor thesis, " Frauenrollen im klassischen Athen und Sparta " examines the scope of action practiced by Athenian and Spartan women in classical antiquity, with regard to the genesis of gender equality. Recent research has predominantly shown that both Athenian and Spartan women’s rights were severely restricted. It is, however, just as easy to gain the impression that Spartan women were better off than their Athenian contemporaries concerning their legal rights. Referring to the research of Elke Hartmann, Christine Schnurr-Redford and Beate Wagner-Hasel, this paper examines the extent to which the female citizens of Athens and Sparta could participate in social, political and family life. In addition, this study examines the significance of women, their activities and relationships in social and political environments. Subsequently, ancient writings written by men are compared and contrasted to gain insights into the roles of Athenian and Spartan female inhabitants. To this end, thought patterns of exemplary ancient

The following Bachelor thesis, " Frauenrollen im klassischen Athen und Sparta " examines the scope of action practiced by Athenian and Spartan women in classical antiquity, with regard to the genesis of gender equality. Recent research has predominantly shown that both Athenian and Spartan women’s rights were severely restricted. It is, however, just as easy to gain the impression that Spartan women were better off than their Athenian contemporaries concerning their legal rights. Referring to the research of Elke Hartmann, Christine Schnurr-Redford and Beate Wagner-Hasel, this paper examines the extent to which the female citizens of Athens and Sparta could participate in social, political and family life. In addition, this study examines the significance of women, their activities and relationships in social and political environments. Subsequently, ancient writings written by men are compared and contrasted to gain insights into the roles of Athenian and Spartan female inhabitants. To this end, thought patterns of exemplary ancient writers and philosophers, such as Aristotle or Plato, are examined and analyzed. The bipolarity of the two poleis, Athens and Sparta, which has been ascribed in the scientific discussion, proves to be advantageous for the analysis and subsequent comparison. Scientific research has shown that women in ancient Greece generally played a rather subordinate role. Athens, which at that time was regarded as the center of the polis world, is particularly regressive and conservative in terms of the social and political integration of women. The examination of ancient Athenian authors verifies this impression. The negative aspects of Athens economic and social power are illustrated in the writings of the male educational elite. At birth, the future of the Athenian women was predetermined. They were left only with a secluded life under the guardianship of a man without any political involvement. Their dependence on the male sex was not only secured socially, but also legally. Nevertheless, contrary to Aristotle's writings, there was no "female rule" in Sparta either. Spartan women, as well as their Athenian contemporaries, had no right to participate or speak in the People's Assembly. Accordingly, the Spartans also followed a conservative ideal of the female image. After all, Spartan women were also obliged to care for their descendants, to preserve the oikos and to be an obedient wife. The only difference between the two poleis was their attitude to female duties. While Athens considered the female to be capable of nothing other than housework and child rearing, Spartans considered their woman as the only individuals capable of bringing offspring into the world. For Sparta, this meant that the woman was an indispensable member of society. Meanwhile, the esteem and social position of the Athenian woman suffered massively from the prevailing opinion that the female physique was designed for nothing other than the inner organization of the oikos.

…