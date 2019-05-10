Web-based provisioning and application of large-scale virtual 3D city models
Webbasierte Bereitstellung und Anwendung von großen virtuellen 3D-Stadtmodellen
- Virtual 3D city models represent and integrate a variety of spatial data and georeferenced data related to urban areas. With the help of improved remote-sensing technology, official 3D cadastral data, open data or geodata crowdsourcing, the quantity and availability of such data are constantly expanding and its quality is ever improving for many major cities and metropolitan regions. There are numerous fields of applications for such data, including city planning and development, environmental analysis and simulation, disaster and risk management, navigation systems, and interactive city maps. The dissemination and the interactive use of virtual 3D city models represent key technical functionality required by nearly all corresponding systems, services, and applications. The size and complexity of virtual 3D city models, their management, their handling, and especially their visualization represent challenging tasks. For example, mobile applications can hardly handle these models due to their massive data volume and data heterogeneity. Therefore, the efficient usage of all computational resources (e.g., storage, processing power, main memory, and graphics hardware, etc.) is a key requirement for software engineering in this field. Common approaches are based on complex clients that require the 3D model data (e.g., 3D meshes and 2D textures) to be transferred to them and that then render those received 3D models. However, these applications have to implement most stages of the visualization pipeline on client side. Thus, as high-quality 3D rendering processes strongly depend on locally available computer graphics resources, software engineering faces the challenge of building robust cross-platform client implementations. The size and complexity of virtual 3D city models, their management, their handling, and especially their visualization represent challenging tasks. For example, mobile applications can hardly handle these models due to their massive data volume and data heterogeneity. Therefore, the efficient usage of all computational resources (e.g., storage, processing power, main memory, and graphics hardware, etc.) is a key requirement for software engineering in this field. Common approaches are based on complex clients that require the 3D model data (e.g., 3D meshes and 2D textures) to be transferred to them and that then render those received 3D models. However, these applications have to implement most stages of the visualization pipeline on client side. Thus, as high-quality 3D rendering processes strongly depend on locally available computer graphics resources, software engineering faces the challenge of building robust cross-platform client implementations. Web-based provisioning aims at providing a service-oriented software architecture that consists of tailored functional components for building web-based and mobile applications that manage and visualize virtual 3D city models. This thesis presents corresponding concepts and techniques for web-based provisioning of virtual 3D city models. In particular, it introduces services that allow us to efficiently build applications for virtual 3D city models based on a fine-grained service concept. The thesis covers five main areas: 1. A Service-Based Concept for Image-Based Provisioning of Virtual 3D City Models It creates a frame for a broad range of services related to the rendering and image-based dissemination of virtual 3D city models. 2. 3D Rendering Service for Virtual 3D City Models This service provides efficient, high-quality 3D rendering functionality for virtual 3D city models. In particular, it copes with requirements such as standardized data formats, massive model texturing, detailed 3D geometry, access to associated feature data, and non-assumed frame-to-frame coherence for parallel service requests. In addition, it supports thematic and artistic styling based on an expandable graphics effects library. 3. Layered Map Service for Virtual 3D City Models It generates a map-like representation of virtual 3D city models using an oblique view. It provides high visual quality, fast initial loading times, simple map-based interaction and feature data access. Based on a configurable client framework, mobile and web-based applications for virtual 3D city models can be created easily. 4. Video Service for Virtual 3D City Models It creates and synthesizes videos from virtual 3D city models. Without requiring client-side 3D rendering capabilities, users can create camera paths by a map-based user interface, configure scene contents, styling, image overlays, text overlays, and their transitions. The service significantly reduces the manual effort typically required to produce such videos. The videos can automatically be updated when the underlying data changes. 5. Service-Based Camera Interaction It supports task-based 3D camera interactions, which can be integrated seamlessly into service-based visualization applications. It is demonstrated how to build such web-based interactive applications for virtual 3D city models using this camera service. These contributions provide a framework for design, implementation, and deployment of future web-based applications, systems, and services for virtual 3D city models. The approach shows how to decompose the complex, monolithic functionality of current 3D geovisualization systems into independently designed, implemented, and operated service- oriented units. In that sense, this thesis also contributes to microservice architectures for 3D geovisualization systems—a key challenge of today’s IT systems engineering to build scalable IT solutions.…
- Virtuelle 3D-Stadtmodelle repräsentieren und integrieren eine große Bandbreite von Geodaten und georeferenzierten Daten über städtische Gebiete. Verfügbarkeit, Quantität und Qualität solcher Daten verbessern sich ständig für viele Städte und Metropolregionen, nicht zuletzt bedingt durch verbesserte Erfassungstechnologien, amtliche 3D-Kataster, offene Geodaten oder Geodaten-Crowdsourcing. Die Anwendungsfelder für virtuelle 3D-Stadtmodelle sind vielfältig. Sie reichen von Stadtplanung und Stadtentwicklung, Umweltanalysen und -simulationen, über Katastrophen- und Risikomanagement, bis hin zu Navigationssystemen und interaktiven Stadtkarten. Die Verbreitung und interaktive Nutzung von virtuellen 3D-Stadtmodellen stellt hierbei eine technische Kernfunktionalität für fast alle entsprechenden Systeme, Services und Anwendungen dar. Aufgrund der Komplexität und Größe virtueller 3D-Stadtmodelle stellt ihre Verwaltung, ihre Verarbeitung und insbesondere ihre Visualisierung eine große Herausforderung dar. Daher können zum Beispiel mobile Anwendungen virtuelle 3D-Stadtmodelle, wegen ihres massiven Datenvolumens und ihrer Datenheterogenität, kaum effizient handhaben. Die effiziente Nutzung von Rechenressourcen, wie zum Beispiel Prozessorleistung, Hauptspeicher, Festplattenspeicher und Grafikhardware, bildet daher eine Schlüsselanforderung an die Softwaretechnik in diesem Bereich. Heutige Ansätze beruhen häufig auf komplexen Clients, zu denen 3D-Modelldaten (z.B. 3D-Netze und 2D- Texturen) transferiert werden müssen und die das Rendering dieser Daten selbst ausführen. Die Verbreitung und interaktive Nutzung von virtuellen 3D-Stadtmodellen stellt hierbei eine technische Kernfunktionalität für fast alle entsprechenden Systeme, Services und Anwendungen dar. Aufgrund der Komplexität und Größe virtueller 3D-Stadtmodelle stellt ihre Verwaltung, ihre Verarbeitung und insbesondere ihre Visualisierung eine große Herausforderung dar. Daher können zum Beispiel mobile Anwendungen virtuelle 3D-Stadtmodelle, wegen ihres massiven Datenvolumens und ihrer Datenheterogenität, kaum effizient handhaben. Die effiziente Nutzung von Rechenressourcen, wie zum Beispiel Prozessorleistung, Hauptspeicher, Festplattenspeicher und Grafikhardware, bildet daher eine Schlüsselanforderung an die Softwaretechnik in diesem Bereich. Heutige Ansätze beruhen häufig auf komplexen Clients, zu denen 3D-Modelldaten (z.B. 3D-Netze und 2D- Texturen) transferiert werden müssen und die das Rendering dieser Daten selbst ausführen. Nachteilig ist dabei unter anderem, dass sie die meisten Stufen der Visualisierungspipeline auf der Client-Seite ausführen müssen. Es ist daher softwaretechnisch schwer, robuste Cross-Plattform-Implementierungen für diese Clients zu erstellen, da hoch qualitative 3D-Rendering-Prozesse nicht unwesentlich von lokalen computergrafischen Ressourcen abhängen. Die webbasierte Bereitstellung virtueller 3D-Stadtmodelle beruht auf einer serviceorientierten Softwarearchitektur. Diese besteht aus spezifischen funktionalen Komponenten für die Konstruktion von mobilen oder webbasierten Anwendungen für die Verarbeitung und Visualisierung von komplexen virtuellen 3D-Stadtmodellen. Diese Arbeit beschreibt entsprechende Konzepte und Techniken für eine webbasierte Bereitstellung von virtuellen 3D-Stadtmodellen. Es werden insbesondere Services vorgestellt, die eine effiziente Entwicklung von Anwendungen für virtuelle 3D-Stadtmodelle auf Basis eines feingranularen Dienstekonzepts ermöglichen. Die Arbeit gliedert sich in fünf thematische Hauptbeiträge: 1. Ein servicebasiertes Konzept für die bildbasierte Bereitstellung von virtuellen 3D-Stadtmodellen: Es wird ein konzeptioneller Rahmen für eine Reihe von Services in Bezug auf das Rendering und die bildbasierte Bereitstellung virtueller 3D-Stadtmodelle eingeführt. 2. 3D-Rendering-Service für virtuelle 3D-Stadtmodelle: Dieser Service stellt eine effiziente, hochqualitative 3D-Renderingfunktionalität für virtuelle 3D-Stadtmodelle bereit. Insbesondere werden Anforderungen, wie zum Beispiel standardisierte Datenformate, massive Modelltexturierung, detaillierte 3D-Geometrien, Zugriff auf assoziierte Fachdaten und fehlende Frame-zu-Frame-Kohärenz bei parallelen Serviceanfragen erfüllt. Der Service unterstützt zudem die thematische und gestalterische Stilisierung der Darstellungen auf Basis einer erweiterbaren Grafikeffektbibliothek. 3. Layered-Map-Service für virtuelle 3D-Stadtmodelle: Dieser Service generiert eine kartenverwandte Darstellung in Form einer Schrägansicht auf virtuelle 3D-Stadtmodelle in hoher Renderingqualität. Er weist eine schnelle initiale Ladezeit, eine einfache, kartenbasierte Interaktion und Zugang zu den Fachdaten des virtuellen 3D-Stadtmodells auf. Mittels eines konfigurierbaren Client-Frameworks können damit sowohl mobile, als auch webbasierte Anwendungen für virtuelle 3D Stadtmodelle einfach erstellt werden. 4. Video-Service für virtuelle 3D-Stadtmodelle: Dieser Service erstellt und synthetisiert Videos aus virtuellen 3D-Stadtmodellen. Nutzern wird ermöglicht 3D-Kamerapfade auf einfache Weise über eine kartenbasierte Nutzungsschnittstelle zu erstellen. Weiterhin können die Szeneninhalte, die Stilisierung der Szene, sowie Bild- und Textüberlagerungen konfigurieren und Übergänge zwischen einzelnen Szenen festzulegen, ohne dabei clientseitige 3D-Rendering-Fähigkeiten vorauszusetzen. Das System reduziert den manuellen Aufwand für die Produktion von Videos für virtuelle 3D-Stadtmodelle erheblich. Videos können zudem automatisiert aktualisiert werden, wenn sich zugrunde liegende Daten ändern. 5. Servicebasierte Kamerainteraktion Die vorgestellten Services unterstützen aufgabenbasierte 3D-Kamerainteraktionen und deren Integration in servicebasierte Visualisierungsanwendungen. Es wird gezeigt, wie webbasierte interaktive Anwendungen für virtuelle 3D-Stadtmodelle mit Hilfe von Kameraservices umgesetzt werden können. Diese Beiträge bieten einen Rahmen für das Design, die Implementierung und die Bereitstellung zukünftiger webbasierter Anwendungen, Systeme und Services für virtuelle 3D-Stadtmodelle. Der Ansatz zeigt, wie die meist komplexe, monolithische Funktionalität heutiger 3D-Geovisualisierungssysteme in unabhängig entworfene, implementierte und betriebene serviceorientierte Einheiten zerlegt werden kann. In diesem Sinne stellt diese Arbeit auch einen Beitrag für die Entwicklung von Microservice-Architekturen für 3D-Geovisualisierungssysteme bereit – eine aktuelle Herausforderung in der Softwaresystemtechnik in Hinblick auf den Aufbau skalierender IT-Lösungen.…
|Author:
|Jan KlimkeORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-428053
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42805
|Referee:
|Jürgen DöllnerGND, Hartmut Asche, Birgit KleinschmitGND
|Advisor:
|Jürgen Döllner, Robert Hirschfeld
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2019/04/08
|Release Date:
|2019/05/09
|Tag:
|3D-Geovisualisierung; 3D-Rendering; 3D-Stadtmodell; serverseitiges 3D-Rendering; serviceorientierte Architekturen
3D city model; 3D geovisualization; 3D portrayal; CityGML; serverside 3D rendering; service-oriented architectures
|Pagenumber:
|xiii, 141
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|ST 232, ST 205, ST 690
|Organizational units:
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|CCS Classification:
|D. Software / D.2 SOFTWARE ENGINEERING (K.6.3) / D.2.11 Software Architectures (NEW) / Domain-specific architectures (NEW)
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|MSC Classification:
|94-XX INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION, CIRCUITS
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht