Metabolic regulation and key genes of tomato secondary metabolism
Stoffwechselregulation und Schlüsselgene des Sekundärstoffwechsels in Tomaten
- Domestication syndrome has resulted in the large loss of genetic variation of crop plants. Because of such genetic loss, productivity of various beneficial secondary (specialized) metabolites that protect against abiotic/biotic stresses, has been narrowed in many domesticated crops. Many key regulators or structural genes of secondary metabolic pathways in the domesticated as well as wild tomatoes are still largely unknown. In recent studies, metabolic quantitative trait loci (mQTL) analysis using the population of introgression lines (ILs), each containing a single introgression from Solanum pennellii (wild tomato) in the genetic background of domesticated tomato (M82, Solanum lycopersicum), has been used for investigation of metabolic regulation and key genes involved in both primary and secondary metabolism. In this thesis, three research projects, i) understanding of metabolic linkage between branched chain amino acids (BCAAs) and secondary metabolism using antisense lines of BCAAs metabolic genes, ii) investigation of novel keyDomestication syndrome has resulted in the large loss of genetic variation of crop plants. Because of such genetic loss, productivity of various beneficial secondary (specialized) metabolites that protect against abiotic/biotic stresses, has been narrowed in many domesticated crops. Many key regulators or structural genes of secondary metabolic pathways in the domesticated as well as wild tomatoes are still largely unknown. In recent studies, metabolic quantitative trait loci (mQTL) analysis using the population of introgression lines (ILs), each containing a single introgression from Solanum pennellii (wild tomato) in the genetic background of domesticated tomato (M82, Solanum lycopersicum), has been used for investigation of metabolic regulation and key genes involved in both primary and secondary metabolism. In this thesis, three research projects, i) understanding of metabolic linkage between branched chain amino acids (BCAAs) and secondary metabolism using antisense lines of BCAAs metabolic genes, ii) investigation of novel key genes involved in tomato secondary metabolism and fruit ripening, iii) mapping of drought stress responsive mQTLs in tomato, are presented and discussed. In the first part, metabolic linkage between leucine and secondary metabolism is investigated by analyzing antisense lines of four key genes (ketol-acid reductoisomerase, KARI; dihydroxy-acid dehydratase, DHAD; isopropylmalate dehydratase, IPMD and branched chain aminotransferases1, BCAT1) found previously in mQTL of leucine contents. Obtained results indicate that KARI might be a rate limiting enzyme for iC5 acyl-sucrose synthesis in young leaf but not in red ripe fruits. By integrating obtained results with previous reports, inductive metabolic linkage between BCAAs and other secondary metabolic pathways at DHAD transcriptional levels in fruit is proposed. In the second part, candidate genes that are involved in secondary metabolism and fruit ripening in tomato were found by the approach of expression quantitative trait loci (eQTL) analysis. To predict functions of those candidate genes, functional validation by virus induced gene silencing and transient overexpression were performed. Results obtained by analyzing T0 overexpression and artificial miRNA lines for some of those candidates confirm their predicted functions, for example involved in fruit ripening (WD40, Solyc04g005020) and iC5 acyl-sucrose synthesis (P450, Solyc03g111940). In the third part, mapping of drought stress responsive mQTLs was performed using 57 S. pennellii ILs population. Evaluation of genetic architecture of mQTL analysis resulted in identifying drought responsive ILs (11-2, 8-3-1, 10-1-1 and 3-1). Location of well characterized regulators in these ILs helped to filter potential new key genes involved in drought stress tolerance. Obtained results suggests us our approaches could be viable for narrowing down potential candidates involved in creating interspecific variation in secondary metabolite content and at the level of fruit ripening.…
- Das Domestikationssyndrom hat zu einem großen Verlust an genetischer Variation von Kulturpflanzen geführt. Aufgrund dieses genetischen Verlustes ist die Produktivität verschiedener nützlicher, sekundärer (spezialisierter) Metabolite, die gegen abiotische/biotische Belastungen schützen, in vielen domestizierten Nutzpflanzen eingeschränkt worden. Viele Schlüsselregulatoren oder Strukturgene des Sekundärstoffwechsels sind sowohl in den domestizierten als auch in den wilden Tomaten noch weitgehend unbekannt. In neueren Studien wurde die mQTL-Analyse (metabolic quantitative trait loci) durchgeführt, unter Verwendung der Solanum pennellii Introgressionslinienpopulation (ILs), um Stoffwechselregulation und Schlüsselgene zu untersuchen, die sowohl am Primär- als auch am Sekundärstoffwechsel beteiligt sind. In dieser Doktorarbeit werden drei Forschungsprojekte vorgestellt und diskutiert, i) Verständnis der metabolischen Verbindung zwischen verzweigtkettigen Aminosäuren (BCAAs branched-chain amino acids) und demDas Domestikationssyndrom hat zu einem großen Verlust an genetischer Variation von Kulturpflanzen geführt. Aufgrund dieses genetischen Verlustes ist die Produktivität verschiedener nützlicher, sekundärer (spezialisierter) Metabolite, die gegen abiotische/biotische Belastungen schützen, in vielen domestizierten Nutzpflanzen eingeschränkt worden. Viele Schlüsselregulatoren oder Strukturgene des Sekundärstoffwechsels sind sowohl in den domestizierten als auch in den wilden Tomaten noch weitgehend unbekannt. In neueren Studien wurde die mQTL-Analyse (metabolic quantitative trait loci) durchgeführt, unter Verwendung der Solanum pennellii Introgressionslinienpopulation (ILs), um Stoffwechselregulation und Schlüsselgene zu untersuchen, die sowohl am Primär- als auch am Sekundärstoffwechsel beteiligt sind. In dieser Doktorarbeit werden drei Forschungsprojekte vorgestellt und diskutiert, i) Verständnis der metabolischen Verbindung zwischen verzweigtkettigen Aminosäuren (BCAAs branched-chain amino acids) und dem Sekundärstoffwechsel unter Verwendung von Antisense-Linien von metabolischen Genen der BCAAs, ii) Untersuchung neuer Schlüsselgene im Tomaten-Sekundärstoffwechsel und Fruchtreifung, iii ) Kartierung mQTLs in Tomaten, die auf Trockenstress ansprechen. Im ersten Teil wird die metabolische Verknüpfung zwischen Leucin und dem Sekundärmetabolismus untersucht, indem Antisense-Linien von vier Schlüsselgenen (Ketol-Säure-Reduktoisomerase, KARI; Dihydroxysäuredehydratase, DHAD; Isopropylmalatdehydratase, IPMD und verzweigtkettige Aminotransferasen1, BCAT1) untersucht werden, die in mQTLs für den Leucingehalt gefunden wurden. Die Ergebnisse weisen darauf hin, dass KARI ein geschwindigkeitslimitierendes Enzym für die iC5-Acyl-Saccharosesynthese in jungen Blättern, aber nicht in roten reifen Früchten sein könnte. Durch Integration der erhaltenen Ergebnisse mit früheren Berichten wird eine induktive metabolische Verbindung zwischen BCAAs und anderen sekundären Stoffwechselwegen auf DHAD-Transkriptionsebene in Früchten vorgeschlagen. Im zweiten Teil wurden Kandidatengene gefunden, die am sekundären Metabolismus und der Fruchtreife von Tomaten beteiligt sind, durch den Ansatz der eQTL-Analyse (expression QTL). Um die Funktionen dieser Kandidatengene vorherzusagen, wurde eine funktionelle Validierung durch virusinduziertes Gen-Silencing und transiente Überexpression durchgeführt. Ergebnisse, die durch Analyse von T0-Überexpressions- und künstlichen miRNA-Linien für einige dieser Kandidatengene erhalten wurden, bestätigen ihre vorhergesagten Funktionen, z. B. Beteiligt an Fruchtreifung (WD40, Solyc04g005020) und iC5-Acylsaccharosesynthese (P450, Solyc03g111940). Im dritten Teil wurde die Kartierung von auf Trockenstress ansprechenden mQTLs unter Verwendung von 57 S. pennellii-IL-Populationen durchgeführt. Die Evaluierung der genetischen Architektur der mQTL-Analyse führte zur Identifizierung von ILs, die auf Trockenheit ansprechen (11-2, 8-3-1, 10-1-1 und 3-1). Die Position gut charakterisierter Regulatoren in diesen ILs half dabei, potenzielle neue Schlüsselregulatoren, die an der Toleranz gegenüber Trockenstress beteiligt sind, heraus zu filtern. Die erhaltenen Ergebnisse legen nahe, dass unsere Ansätze geeignet sein könnten, potentielle Kandidatengene einzugrenzen, die interspezifische Unterschiede im Sekundärmetabolitengehalt verursachen.…
|Sagar Jadhav Sudam
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-424478
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42447
|Alisdair Fernie
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2019
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2019/01/29
|2019/02/12
|Stoffwechselregulation; verzweigtkettige Aminosäuren
Introgression Lines; branched chain amino acids; expression Quantitative Trait Loci; metabolic Quantitative Trait Loci; metabolic regulation
|x, 149
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
