Metabolic regulation and key genes of tomato secondary metabolism

Domestication syndrome has resulted in the large loss of genetic variation of crop plants. Because of such genetic loss, productivity of various beneficial secondary (specialized) metabolites that protect against abiotic/biotic stresses, has been narrowed in many domesticated crops. Many key regulators or structural genes of secondary metabolic pathways in the domesticated as well as wild tomatoes are still largely unknown. In recent studies, metabolic quantitative trait loci (mQTL) analysis using the population of introgression lines (ILs), each containing a single introgression from Solanum pennellii (wild tomato) in the genetic background of domesticated tomato (M82, Solanum lycopersicum), has been used for investigation of metabolic regulation and key genes involved in both primary and secondary metabolism. In this thesis, three research projects, i) understanding of metabolic linkage between branched chain amino acids (BCAAs) and secondary metabolism using antisense lines of BCAAs metabolic genes, ii) investigation of novel key genes involved in tomato secondary metabolism and fruit ripening, iii) mapping of drought stress responsive mQTLs in tomato, are presented and discussed. In the first part, metabolic linkage between leucine and secondary metabolism is investigated by analyzing antisense lines of four key genes (ketol-acid reductoisomerase, KARI; dihydroxy-acid dehydratase, DHAD; isopropylmalate dehydratase, IPMD and branched chain aminotransferases1, BCAT1) found previously in mQTL of leucine contents. Obtained results indicate that KARI might be a rate limiting enzyme for iC5 acyl-sucrose synthesis in young leaf but not in red ripe fruits. By integrating obtained results with previous reports, inductive metabolic linkage between BCAAs and other secondary metabolic pathways at DHAD transcriptional levels in fruit is proposed. In the second part, candidate genes that are involved in secondary metabolism and fruit ripening in tomato were found by the approach of expression quantitative trait loci (eQTL) analysis. To predict functions of those candidate genes, functional validation by virus induced gene silencing and transient overexpression were performed. Results obtained by analyzing T0 overexpression and artificial miRNA lines for some of those candidates confirm their predicted functions, for example involved in fruit ripening (WD40, Solyc04g005020) and iC5 acyl-sucrose synthesis (P450, Solyc03g111940). In the third part, mapping of drought stress responsive mQTLs was performed using 57 S. pennellii ILs population. Evaluation of genetic architecture of mQTL analysis resulted in identifying drought responsive ILs (11-2, 8-3-1, 10-1-1 and 3-1). Location of well characterized regulators in these ILs helped to filter potential new key genes involved in drought stress tolerance. Obtained results suggests us our approaches could be viable for narrowing down potential candidates involved in creating interspecific variation in secondary metabolite content and at the level of fruit ripening.

