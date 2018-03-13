Berlin – New York
- Beginning in January 2019, the new German government will face a particular new responsibility for world affairs: provided the elections in June 2018 lead to the desired result, Germany will be an elected member of the UN Security Council for two years from January 2019 until December 2020. However, Germany has been a respected and highly relevant member of the United Nations not only during its terms on the Security Council but also in “normal” times. The present article attempts to shed light on a few aspects of Germany’s role in the UN during Merkel’s chancellorship with an emphasis on her third term (2014-2017), such as the cooperative relationship between Germany and the UN Secretary-General in important policy fields, Germany’s financial contributions to the UN, the impact of Germany’s EU membership on its UN membership and the country’s efforts with regard to the reform of the Security Council. The paper further provides context for Germany’s abstention in the vote on Security Council Resolution 1973 on Libya inBeginning in January 2019, the new German government will face a particular new responsibility for world affairs: provided the elections in June 2018 lead to the desired result, Germany will be an elected member of the UN Security Council for two years from January 2019 until December 2020. However, Germany has been a respected and highly relevant member of the United Nations not only during its terms on the Security Council but also in “normal” times. The present article attempts to shed light on a few aspects of Germany’s role in the UN during Merkel’s chancellorship with an emphasis on her third term (2014-2017), such as the cooperative relationship between Germany and the UN Secretary-General in important policy fields, Germany’s financial contributions to the UN, the impact of Germany’s EU membership on its UN membership and the country’s efforts with regard to the reform of the Security Council. The paper further provides context for Germany’s abstention in the vote on Security Council Resolution 1973 on Libya in 2011. It concludes by ascertaining that Germany with its approach of active multilateralism has taken its place as one of the leading nations in Europe and is ready to take on responsibility with its partners to achieve a peaceful and stable world order.…
|Author:
|Harald BraunGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-421984
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3135363
|ISSN:
|2509-3770
|ISSN:
|2509-3762
|Parent Title (English):
|KFG Working Paper Series
|Subtitle (English):
|A Few Observations on Germany in the United Nations
|Series (Serial Number):
|KFG Working Paper Series (11)
|Document Type:
|Working Paper
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2018/03/13
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/01/04
|Issue:
|11
|Pagenumber:
|17
|Organizational units:
|Extern / Berlin Potsdam Research Group "The International Rule of Law - Rise or Decline?"
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
|Peer Review:
|Nicht referiert
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht