Camera Monitoring at volcanoes

Basaltic fissure eruptions, such as on Hawai'i or on Iceland, are thought to be driven by the lateral propagation of feeder dikes and graben subsidence. Associated solid earth processes, such as deformation and structural development, are well studied by means of geophysical and geodetic technologies. The eruptions themselves, lava fountaining and venting dynamics, in turn, have been much less investigated due to hazardous access, local dimension, fast processes, and resulting poor data availability. This thesis provides a detailed quantitative understanding of the shape and dynamics of lava fountains and the morphological changes at their respective eruption sites. For this purpose, I apply image processing techniques, including drones and fixed installed cameras, to the sequence of frames of video records from two well-known fissure eruptions in Hawai'i and Iceland. This way I extract the dimensions of multiple lava fountains, visible in all frames. By putting these results together and considering the acquisition times of the frames I quantify the variations in height, width and eruption velocity of the lava fountains. Then I analyse these time-series in both time and frequency domains and investigate the similarities and correlations between adjacent lava fountains. Following this procedure, I am able to link the dynamics of the individual lava fountains to physical parameters of the magma transport in the feeder dyke of the fountains. The first case study in this thesis focuses on the March 2011 Pu'u'O'o eruption, Hawai'i, where a continuous pulsating behaviour at all eight lava fountains has been observed. The lava fountains, even those from different parts of the fissure that are closely connected, show a similar frequency content and eruption behaviour. The regular pattern in the heights of lava fountain suggests a controlling process within the magma feeder system like a hydraulic connection in the underlying dyke, affecting or even controlling the pulsating behaviour. The second case study addresses the 2014-2015 Holuhraun fissure eruption, Iceland. In this case, the feeder dyke is highlighted by the surface expressions of graben-like structures and fault systems. At the eruption site, the activity decreases from a continuous line of fire of ~60 vents to a limited number of lava fountains. This can be explained by preferred upwards magma movements through vertical structures of the pre-eruptive morphology. Seismic tremors during the eruption reveal vent opening at the surface and/or pressure changes in the feeder dyke. The evolving topography of the cinder cones during the eruption interacts with the lava fountain behaviour. Local variations in the lava fountain height and width are controlled by the conduit diameter, the depth of the lava pond and the shape of the crater. Modelling of the fountain heights shows that long-term eruption behaviour is controlled mainly by pressure changes in the feeder dyke. This research consists of six chapters with four papers, including two first author and two co-author papers. It establishes a new method to analyse lava fountain dynamics by video monitoring. The comparison with the seismicity, geomorphologic and structural expressions of fissure eruptions shows a complex relationship between focussed flow through dykes, the morphology of the cinder cones, and the lava fountain dynamics at the vents of a fissure eruption.

