Soziale Integration und politische Partizipation in Demokratien
Social integration and political participation
- Die Frage nach dem Zusammenhalt einer ganzen Gesellschaft ist eine der zentralen Fragen der Sozialwissenschaften und Soziologie. Seit dem Übergang in die Moderne bildet das Problem des Zusammenhalts von sich differenzierenden Gesellschaften den Gegenstand des wissen-schaftlichen und gesellschaftlichen Diskurses. In der vorliegenden Studie stellt soziale Integra-tion eine Form der gelungenen Vergesellschaftung dar, die sich in der Reproduktion von sym-bolischen und nicht-symbolischen Ressourcen artikuliert. Das Resultat dieser Reproduktion sind pluralistische Vergesellschaftungen, die, bezogen auf politische Präferenzen, konfligierende Interessen verursachen. Diese Präferenzen kommen in unterschiedlichen Formen, in ihrer Inten-sität und Wahrnehmung der politischen Partizipation zum Ausdruck. Da moderne politische Herrschaft aufgrund der rechtlichen und institutionellen Ausstattung einen bedeutsamen Einfluss auf soziale Reproduktion ausüben kann (z.B. durch Sozialpolitik), stellt direkte Beeinflus-sung politischer Entscheidungen,Die Frage nach dem Zusammenhalt einer ganzen Gesellschaft ist eine der zentralen Fragen der Sozialwissenschaften und Soziologie. Seit dem Übergang in die Moderne bildet das Problem des Zusammenhalts von sich differenzierenden Gesellschaften den Gegenstand des wissen-schaftlichen und gesellschaftlichen Diskurses. In der vorliegenden Studie stellt soziale Integra-tion eine Form der gelungenen Vergesellschaftung dar, die sich in der Reproduktion von sym-bolischen und nicht-symbolischen Ressourcen artikuliert. Das Resultat dieser Reproduktion sind pluralistische Vergesellschaftungen, die, bezogen auf politische Präferenzen, konfligierende Interessen verursachen. Diese Präferenzen kommen in unterschiedlichen Formen, in ihrer Inten-sität und Wahrnehmung der politischen Partizipation zum Ausdruck. Da moderne politische Herrschaft aufgrund der rechtlichen und institutionellen Ausstattung einen bedeutsamen Einfluss auf soziale Reproduktion ausüben kann (z.B. durch Sozialpolitik), stellt direkte Beeinflus-sung politischer Entscheidungen, als Artikulation von sich aus den Konfliktlinien etablierenden, unterschiedlichen Präferenzen, das einzige legitime Mittel zwecks Umverteilung von Ressour-cen auf der Ebene des Politischen dar. Somit wird die Konnotation zwischen Integration und politischer Partizipation sichtbar. In die Gesellschaft gut integrierte Mitglieder sind aufgrund einer breiten Teilnahme an Reproduktionsprozessen in der Lage, eigene Interessen zu erkennen und durch politische Aktivitäten zum Ausdruck zu bringen. Die empirischen Befunde scheinen den Eindruck zu vermitteln, dass der demokratische Konflikt in der modernen Gesellschaft nicht mehr direkt von Klassenzugehörigkeit und Klasseninteressen geprägt wird, sondern durch den Zugang zu und die Verfügbarkeit von symbolischen und nicht-symbolischen Ressourcen geformt wird. In der Konsequenz lautet die Fragestellung der vorliegenden Arbeit, ob integrierte Gesellschaften politisch aktiver sind. Die Fragestellung der Arbeit wird mithilfe von Aggregatdaten demokratisch-verfasster politischer Systemen untersucht, die als etablierte Demokratien gelten und unterschiedlich Breite wohlfahrtstaatlichen Maßnahmen aufweisen. Die empirische Überprüfung der Hypothesen erfolgte mithilfe von bivariaten und multivariaten Regressionsanalysen. Die überprüften Hypothesen lassen sich folgend in einer Hypothese zusammenfassen: Je stärker die soziale Integration einer Gesellschaft, desto größer ist die konventionelle bzw. unkonventionelle politische Partizipation. Verallgemeinert ist die Aussage zulässig, dass soziale Integration einer Gesellschaft positive Effekte auf die Häufigkeit politischer Partizipation innerhalb dieser Gesellschaft hat. Stärker integrierte Gesellschaften sind politisch aktiver und dies unabhängig von der Form (konventionelle oder unkonventionelle) politischer Beteiligung. Dabei ist der direkte Effekt der gesamtgesellschaftlichen Integration auf die konventionellen Formen stärker als auf unkonventionellen. Diese Aussage ist nur zulässig, wenn die Elemente des Wahlsystems, wie z.B. Ver-hältniswahlrecht, und das BIP nicht berücksichtigt werden. Auf der Grundlage der Ergebnisse mit Kontrollvariablen erlauben die Daten die auf die Makroebene bezogene Aussage, dass neben einem hohen Niveau sozialer Integration auch ein durch (Mit-)Beteiligung bestimmtes Wahlsystem und ein hoher wirtschaftlicher Entwicklungsgrad begünstigend für ein hohes Niveau politischer Partizipation sind.…
- One of the core issues of social sciences and sociology is the social cohesion of society as a whole. Since the transition to modernity, the problem of cohesion in differentiated societies forms the subject of scientific and social discourse. In the present study, social integration is defined as a form of the successful socialisation (Vergesellschaftung) that is articulated in the reproduction of symbolic and non-symbolic resources. The result of this replication is pluralistic socialisations, which, based on political preferences (opinions), create conflicting interests and preferences. These preferences come to expression in different forms, regarding their intensity and perception of political participation. Modern political rule can exert a significant influence on social reproduction, due to legal and institutional facilities (E.g. through social policy). Can hold a direct influence on political decisions, as articulation of the established lines of conflict and different preferences, represents the only legitimate action forOne of the core issues of social sciences and sociology is the social cohesion of society as a whole. Since the transition to modernity, the problem of cohesion in differentiated societies forms the subject of scientific and social discourse. In the present study, social integration is defined as a form of the successful socialisation (Vergesellschaftung) that is articulated in the reproduction of symbolic and non-symbolic resources. The result of this replication is pluralistic socialisations, which, based on political preferences (opinions), create conflicting interests and preferences. These preferences come to expression in different forms, regarding their intensity and perception of political participation. Modern political rule can exert a significant influence on social reproduction, due to legal and institutional facilities (E.g. through social policy). Can hold a direct influence on political decisions, as articulation of the established lines of conflict and different preferences, represents the only legitimate action for the purpose of redistribution of resources at the level of the political system. As a result, the link between integration and political participation is made visible. Well integrated members of society, based on broad participation of reproduction processes, recognise their interests and apply them to political activities. The empirical findings seem to convey that the democratic conflict in modern society is no longer characterised directly by class and class interests, but is formed by access and availability of the symbolic and non-symbolic resources. In consequence, is the question of the present thesis, are integrated societies politically active? The goal of this study is to analyse aggregated data from established democracies with different levels of state welfare. The empirical validation of the hypotheses followed by using bivariate and multivariate regression analyses. The validated hypotheses are summarised below in a hypothesis: the stronger the social integration of society, the greater the conventional or unconventional political participation. To generalize, social integration of society has positive effects on the frequency of political behaviour. More integrated societies are politically active regardless of the form (conventional or unconventional) political involvement. This statement is only permissible, if the elements of the electoral system, such as proportional voting system, and economic performance are not included. On the basis of the results with control variables, the data permits the following macro-level statement, that in addition to a high level of social integration, an electoral system and high economic performance, determine high level political participation.…
Lukasz Hill
urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-420077
weshalb sind einige Gesellschaften politisch aktiver als andere
why some societies are more politically active that others
Bernhard Muszynski, Ulrich Kohler
Doctoral Thesis
German
2018/12/14
2018
Universität Potsdam
Universität Potsdam
2018/10/23
2018/12/14
Demokratietheorie; Ressourcenmodell; Theorie der Integration moderner Gesellschaften; politische Partizipation; soziale Integration
democratic theory; political participation; social integration; theory of social integration
215
MD 6500, MS 4500, MG 10075
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
Nicht referiert
Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International