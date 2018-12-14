Soziale Integration und politische Partizipation in Demokratien

One of the core issues of social sciences and sociology is the social cohesion of society as a whole. Since the transition to modernity, the problem of cohesion in differentiated societies forms the subject of scientific and social discourse. In the present study, social integration is defined as a form of the successful socialisation (Vergesellschaftung) that is articulated in the reproduction of symbolic and non-symbolic resources. The result of this replication is pluralistic socialisations, which, based on political preferences (opinions), create conflicting interests and preferences. These preferences come to expression in different forms, regarding their intensity and perception of political participation. Modern political rule can exert a significant influence on social reproduction, due to legal and institutional facilities (E.g. through social policy). Can hold a direct influence on political decisions, as articulation of the established lines of conflict and different preferences, represents the only legitimate action for

One of the core issues of social sciences and sociology is the social cohesion of society as a whole. Since the transition to modernity, the problem of cohesion in differentiated societies forms the subject of scientific and social discourse. In the present study, social integration is defined as a form of the successful socialisation (Vergesellschaftung) that is articulated in the reproduction of symbolic and non-symbolic resources. The result of this replication is pluralistic socialisations, which, based on political preferences (opinions), create conflicting interests and preferences. These preferences come to expression in different forms, regarding their intensity and perception of political participation. Modern political rule can exert a significant influence on social reproduction, due to legal and institutional facilities (E.g. through social policy). Can hold a direct influence on political decisions, as articulation of the established lines of conflict and different preferences, represents the only legitimate action for the purpose of redistribution of resources at the level of the political system. As a result, the link between integration and political participation is made visible. Well integrated members of society, based on broad participation of reproduction processes, recognise their interests and apply them to political activities. The empirical findings seem to convey that the democratic conflict in modern society is no longer characterised directly by class and class interests, but is formed by access and availability of the symbolic and non-symbolic resources. In consequence, is the question of the present thesis, are integrated societies politically active? The goal of this study is to analyse aggregated data from established democracies with different levels of state welfare. The empirical validation of the hypotheses followed by using bivariate and multivariate regression analyses. The validated hypotheses are summarised below in a hypothesis: the stronger the social integration of society, the greater the conventional or unconventional political participation. To generalize, social integration of society has positive effects on the frequency of political behaviour. More integrated societies are politically active regardless of the form (conventional or unconventional) political involvement. This statement is only permissible, if the elements of the electoral system, such as proportional voting system, and economic performance are not included. On the basis of the results with control variables, the data permits the following macro-level statement, that in addition to a high level of social integration, an electoral system and high economic performance, determine high level political participation.

