Evidentiality and (Inter-) Subjectivity as (Non-) Competing Dimensions

  • The present paper discusses the relationship between evidentiality and (inter-) subjectivity and argues that the two semantic-functional categories need not be mutually exclusive. In the use of certain means of expression and in certain contexts, both evidentiality and (inter-) subjectivity may be conveyed simultaneously. I thereby differentiate between two meanings of intersubjectivity, namely ‘intersubjectivity1’ and ‘intersubjectivity2’. Intersubjectivity1 refers to the notion of common or general knowledge: certain means of expression are seen as being intersubjectively used when the speaker shares or assumes sharing knowledge with the interlocutor. Intersubjectivity2 is related to particular discourse functions of certain means of expression in interactional settings, paying attention to the speaker-hearer constellation. In order to substantiate the theoretical part of the paper, I then present a qualitative analysis of Portuguese, Spanish and English examples, which are taken from the Corpus do Português, Corpus delThe present paper discusses the relationship between evidentiality and (inter-) subjectivity and argues that the two semantic-functional categories need not be mutually exclusive. In the use of certain means of expression and in certain contexts, both evidentiality and (inter-) subjectivity may be conveyed simultaneously. I thereby differentiate between two meanings of intersubjectivity, namely ‘intersubjectivity1’ and ‘intersubjectivity2’. Intersubjectivity1 refers to the notion of common or general knowledge: certain means of expression are seen as being intersubjectively used when the speaker shares or assumes sharing knowledge with the interlocutor. Intersubjectivity2 is related to particular discourse functions of certain means of expression in interactional settings, paying attention to the speaker-hearer constellation. In order to substantiate the theoretical part of the paper, I then present a qualitative analysis of Portuguese, Spanish and English examples, which are taken from the Corpus do Português, Corpus del Español and the Corpus of Contemporary American English.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Anja HennemannORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-414996
Subtitle (English):Examples from Portuguese, Spanish and English Orality
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/08/22
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/08/22
Tag:Evidentialität; Intersubjektivität; Subjektivität
Evidentiality; Intersubjectivity; Subjectivity
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer Review:Nicht referiert
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

