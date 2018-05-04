The Cauchy problem for the linearised Einstein equation and the Goursat problem for wave equations
Das Cauchyproblem für die linearisierte Einsteingleichung und das Goursatproblem für Wellengleichungen
- In this thesis, we study two initial value problems arising in general relativity. The first is the Cauchy problem for the linearised Einstein equation on general globally hyperbolic spacetimes, with smooth and distributional initial data. We extend well-known results by showing that given a solution to the linearised constraint equations of arbitrary real Sobolev regularity, there is a globally defined solution, which is unique up to addition of gauge solutions. Two solutions are considered equivalent if they differ by a gauge solution. Our main result is that the equivalence class of solutions depends continuously on the corre- sponding equivalence class of initial data. We also solve the linearised constraint equations in certain cases and show that there exist arbitrarily irregular (non-gauge) solutions to the linearised Einstein equation on Minkowski spacetime and Kasner spacetime. In the second part, we study the Goursat problem (the characteristic Cauchy problem) for wave equations. We specify initial data on a smooth compactIn this thesis, we study two initial value problems arising in general relativity. The first is the Cauchy problem for the linearised Einstein equation on general globally hyperbolic spacetimes, with smooth and distributional initial data. We extend well-known results by showing that given a solution to the linearised constraint equations of arbitrary real Sobolev regularity, there is a globally defined solution, which is unique up to addition of gauge solutions. Two solutions are considered equivalent if they differ by a gauge solution. Our main result is that the equivalence class of solutions depends continuously on the corre- sponding equivalence class of initial data. We also solve the linearised constraint equations in certain cases and show that there exist arbitrarily irregular (non-gauge) solutions to the linearised Einstein equation on Minkowski spacetime and Kasner spacetime. In the second part, we study the Goursat problem (the characteristic Cauchy problem) for wave equations. We specify initial data on a smooth compact Cauchy horizon, which is a lightlike hypersurface. This problem has not been studied much, since it is an initial value problem on a non-globally hyperbolic spacetime. Our main result is that given a smooth function on a non-empty, smooth, compact, totally geodesic and non-degenerate Cauchy horizon and a so called admissible linear wave equation, there exists a unique solution that is defined on the globally hyperbolic region and restricts to the given function on the Cauchy horizon. Moreover, the solution depends continuously on the initial data. A linear wave equation is called admissible if the first order part satisfies a certain condition on the Cauchy horizon, for example if it vanishes. Interestingly, both existence of solution and uniqueness are false for general wave equations, as examples show. If we drop the non-degeneracy assumption, examples show that existence of solution fails even for the simplest wave equation. The proof requires precise energy estimates for the wave equation close to the Cauchy horizon. In case the Ricci curvature vanishes on the Cauchy horizon, we show that the energy estimates are strong enough to prove local existence and uniqueness for a class of non-linear wave equations. Our results apply in particular to the Taub-NUT spacetime and the Misner spacetime. It has recently been shown that compact Cauchy horizons in spacetimes satisfying the null energy condition are necessarily smooth and totally geodesic. Our results therefore apply if the spacetime satisfies the null energy condition and the Cauchy horizon is compact and non-degenerate.…
- In der vorliegenden Arbeit werden zwei Anfangswertsprobleme aus der Allgemeinen Relativitätstheorie betrachtet. Das erste ist das Cauchyproblem für die linearisierte Einsteingleichung auf allgemeinen global hyperbolischen Raumzeiten mit glatten und distributionellen Anfangsdaten. Wir verallgemeinern bekannte Ergebnisse, indem wir zeigen, dass für jede gegebene Lösung der linearisierten Constraintgleichungen mit reeller Sobolevregularität eine global definierte Lösung existiert, die eindeutig ist bis auf Addition von Eichlösungen. Zwei Lösungen sind äquivalent falls sie sich durch eine Eichlösung unterscheiden. Unser Hauptergebnis ist, dass die äquivalenzklasse der Lösungen stetig von der zugehörigen Äquivalenzklasse der Anfangsdaten abhängt. Wir lösen auch die linearisierten Constraintgleichungen in Spezialfällen und zeigen, dass beliebig irreguläre (nicht Eich-) Lösungen der linearisierten Einsteingleichungen auf der Minkowski-Raumzeit und der Kasner-Raumzeit existieren. Im zweiten Teil betrachten wir dasIn der vorliegenden Arbeit werden zwei Anfangswertsprobleme aus der Allgemeinen Relativitätstheorie betrachtet. Das erste ist das Cauchyproblem für die linearisierte Einsteingleichung auf allgemeinen global hyperbolischen Raumzeiten mit glatten und distributionellen Anfangsdaten. Wir verallgemeinern bekannte Ergebnisse, indem wir zeigen, dass für jede gegebene Lösung der linearisierten Constraintgleichungen mit reeller Sobolevregularität eine global definierte Lösung existiert, die eindeutig ist bis auf Addition von Eichlösungen. Zwei Lösungen sind äquivalent falls sie sich durch eine Eichlösung unterscheiden. Unser Hauptergebnis ist, dass die äquivalenzklasse der Lösungen stetig von der zugehörigen Äquivalenzklasse der Anfangsdaten abhängt. Wir lösen auch die linearisierten Constraintgleichungen in Spezialfällen und zeigen, dass beliebig irreguläre (nicht Eich-) Lösungen der linearisierten Einsteingleichungen auf der Minkowski-Raumzeit und der Kasner-Raumzeit existieren. Im zweiten Teil betrachten wir das Goursatproblem (das charakteristische Cauchyproblem) für Wellengleichungen. Wir geben Anfangsdaten auf einem Cauchyhorizont vor, der eine lichtartige Hyperfläche ist. Dieses Problem wurde bisher noch nicht viel betrachtet, weil es ein Anfangswertproblem auf einer nicht global hyperbolischen Raumzeit ist. Unser Hauptergebnis ist: Gegeben eine glatte Funktion auf einem nicht-leeren glatten, kompakten, totalgeodätischen und nicht-degenerierten Cauchyhorizont und eine so genannte zulässige Wellengleichung, dann existiert eine eindeutige Lösung, die auf dem global hyperbolischen Gebiet definiert ist und deren Einschränkung auf dem Cauchyhorizont die gegebene Funktion ist. Die Lösung hängt stetig von den Anfangsdaten ab. Eine Wellengleichung heißt zulässig, falls der Teil erster Ordnung eine gewisse Bedingung am Cauchyhorizont erfüllt, zum Beispiel falls er gleich Null ist. Interessant ist, dass Existenz der Lösung und Eindeutigkeit falsch sind für allgemeine Wellengleichungen, wie Beispiele zeigen. Falls wir die Bedingung der Nichtdegeneriertheit weglassen, ist Existenz von Lösungen falsch sogar für die einfachste Wellengleichung. Der Beweis benötigt genaue Energieabschätzungen für die Wellengleichung nahe am Cauchyhorizont. Im Fall, dass die Ricci-Krümmung am Cauchyhorizont verschwindet, zeigen wir, dass die Energieabschätzungen stark genug sind, um lokale Existenz und Eindeutigkeit für eine Klasse von nicht-linearen Wellengleichungen zu zeigen. Unser Ergebnis ist zum Beispiel auf der Taub-NUT-Raumzeit oder der Misner-Raumzeit gültig. Es wurde vor kurzem gezeigt, dass kompakte Cauchyhorizonte in Raumzeiten, die die Nullenergiebedingung erfüllen, notwendigerweise glatt und totalgeodätisch sind. Unsere Ergebnisse sind deshalb auf Raumzeiten gültig, die die Nullenergiebedingung erfüllen, wenn der Cauchyhorizont kompakt und nicht-degeneriert ist.…
|Author:
|Oliver Lindblad PetersenORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-410216
|Advisor:
|Christian Bär
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2018/05/04
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2018/03/08
|Release Date:
|2018/05/04
|Tag:
|Cauchyhorizont; Gravitationswelle; Wellengleichung; das Cauchyproblem; das Goursatproblem; das charakteristische Cauchyproblem; die linearisierte Einsteingleichung
Cauchy horizon; gravitational wave; the Cauchy problem; the Goursat problem; the characteristic Cauchy problem; the linearised Einstein equation; wave equation
|Pagenumber:
|108
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|MSC Classification:
|58-XX GLOBAL ANALYSIS, ANALYSIS ON MANIFOLDS [See also 32Cxx, 32Fxx, 32Wxx, 46-XX, 47Hxx, 53Cxx](For geometric integration theory, see 49Q15)
|Licence (German):
