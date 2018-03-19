Modeling and executing batch activities in business processes
Modellierung und Ausführung von Batch-Aktivitäten in Geschäftsprozessen
- Business process automation improves organizations’ efficiency to perform work. Therefore, a business process is first documented as a process model which then serves as blueprint for a number of process instances representing the execution of specific business cases. In existing business process management systems, process instances run independently from each other. However, in practice, instances are also collected in groups at certain process activities for a combined execution to improve the process performance. Currently, this so-called batch processing is executed manually or supported by external software. Only few research proposals exist to explicitly represent and execute batch processing needs in business process models. These works also lack a comprehensive understanding of requirements. This thesis addresses the described issues by providing a basic concept, called batch activity. It allows an explicit representation of batch processing configurations in process models and provides a corresponding executionBusiness process automation improves organizations’ efficiency to perform work. Therefore, a business process is first documented as a process model which then serves as blueprint for a number of process instances representing the execution of specific business cases. In existing business process management systems, process instances run independently from each other. However, in practice, instances are also collected in groups at certain process activities for a combined execution to improve the process performance. Currently, this so-called batch processing is executed manually or supported by external software. Only few research proposals exist to explicitly represent and execute batch processing needs in business process models. These works also lack a comprehensive understanding of requirements. This thesis addresses the described issues by providing a basic concept, called batch activity. It allows an explicit representation of batch processing configurations in process models and provides a corresponding execution semantics, thereby easing automation. The batch activity groups different process instances based on their data context and can synchronize their execution over one or as well multiple process activities. The concept is conceived based on a requirements analysis considering existing literature on batch processing from different domains and industry examples. Further, this thesis provides two extensions: First, a flexible batch configuration concept, based on event processing techniques, is introduced to allow run time adaptations of batch configurations. Second, a concept for collecting and batching activity instances of multiple different process models is given. Thereby, the batch configuration is centrally defined, independently of the process models, which is especially beneficial for organizations with large process model collections. This thesis provides a technical evaluation as well as a validation of the presented concepts. A prototypical implementation in an existing open-source BPMS shows that with a few extensions, batch processing is enabled. Further, it demonstrates that the consolidated view of several work items in one user form can improve work efficiency. The validation, in which the batch activity concept is applied to different use cases in a simulated environment, implies cost-savings for business processes when a suitable batch configuration is used. For the validation, an extensible business process simulator was developed. It enables process designers to study the influence of a batch activity in a process with regards to its performance.…
- Die Automatisierung von Geschäftsprozessen verbessert die Effizienz von Organisationen im Bearbeiten ihrer Aufgaben. Dafür wird ein Geschäftsprozess zunächst als Prozessmodell dokumentiert, der dann als Vorlage für eine Menge von Prozessinstanzen, welche die Ausführung von Geschäftsfällen repräsentieren, dient. In existierenden Prozessmanagement-Systemen werden Prozessinstanzen komplett unabhängig voneinander ausgeführt. In der Praxis jedoch werden Instanzen häufig zur Verbesserung der Prozessperformance an bestimmten Prozessaktivitäten in Gruppen gesammelt, um diese gebündelt auszuführen. Das sogenannte Batch Processing wird zurzeit nur manuell oder durch externe Software unterstützt. Wenige Forschungsarbeiten existieren, um Batch Processing-Konfigurationen in Prozessmodellen explizit zu repräsentieren und sie automatisiert auszuführen. Zusätzlich fehlt es diesen Arbeiten an einem umfassenden Verständnis der Anforderungen. Die vorliegende Dissertation befasst sich mit den oben genannten Fragestellungen, indem einDie Automatisierung von Geschäftsprozessen verbessert die Effizienz von Organisationen im Bearbeiten ihrer Aufgaben. Dafür wird ein Geschäftsprozess zunächst als Prozessmodell dokumentiert, der dann als Vorlage für eine Menge von Prozessinstanzen, welche die Ausführung von Geschäftsfällen repräsentieren, dient. In existierenden Prozessmanagement-Systemen werden Prozessinstanzen komplett unabhängig voneinander ausgeführt. In der Praxis jedoch werden Instanzen häufig zur Verbesserung der Prozessperformance an bestimmten Prozessaktivitäten in Gruppen gesammelt, um diese gebündelt auszuführen. Das sogenannte Batch Processing wird zurzeit nur manuell oder durch externe Software unterstützt. Wenige Forschungsarbeiten existieren, um Batch Processing-Konfigurationen in Prozessmodellen explizit zu repräsentieren und sie automatisiert auszuführen. Zusätzlich fehlt es diesen Arbeiten an einem umfassenden Verständnis der Anforderungen. Die vorliegende Dissertation befasst sich mit den oben genannten Fragestellungen, indem ein Batch Activity-Konzept entwickelt wird. Dieses erlaubt es Batch Processing-Aktivitäten in Geschäftsprozessen zu spezifizieren als auch zu konfigurieren und mittels einer zusätzlich bereitgestellten Ausführungssemantik zu automatisieren. Die Batch Activity kann verschiedene Prozessinstanzen auf Basis ihres Datenkontextes gruppieren und deren Ausführung über ein oder mehrere Aktivitäten synchronisieren. Das Konzept basiert auf einer Anforderungsanalyse, welche existierende Forschungsarbeiten zum Thema des Batch Processings aus unterschiedlichen Domänen als auch Praxisbeispiele berücksichtigt. Weiterhin werden zwei Erweiterungen des Basiskonzeptes in dieser Arbeit vorgestellt: Erstens wird ein Konzept zur flexiblen Anpassung der Batch-Konfiguration zur Ausführungszeit basierend auf Techniken der Ereignisverarbeitung vorgestellt. Zweitens wird ein Konzept eingeführt, um Aktivitätsinstanzen von verschiedenen Prozessmodellen zu sammeln und zu konsolidieren. Dabei wird die Batch-Konfiguration unabhängig von Prozessmodellen zentral definiert, was besonders für Unternehmen mit großen Prozesssammlungen hilfreich ist. Die vorliegende Dissertation beinhaltet eine technische Evaluation als auch eine Validierung der eingeführten Konzepte. Eine prototypische Implementierung in ein bestehendes, open-source Prozessmanagement-System zeigt, dass Batch Processing mit wenigen Erweiterungen integriert werden kann. Zusätzlich wird demonstriert, dass die konsolidierte Darstellung von mehreren Prozessfällen in einer Benutzeransicht die Arbeitsleistung von Endanwendern verbessern kann. Die Validierung, in der das Batch Activity-Konzept in unterschiedlichen Anwendungsfällen in einer simulierten Umgebung eingesetzt wird, impliziert Prozesskosteneinsparungen, wenn eine geeignete Batch-Konfiguration gewählt wird. Für die Validierung wurde ein erweiterbarer Geschäftsprozesssimulator entwickelt. Dieser ermöglicht es Prozessmodellierern, den Einfluss einer Batch Activity auf einen Prozess mit Hinblick auf dessen Performance zu untersuchen.…
Author:
|Luise PufahlORCiDGND
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-408013
Advisor:
|Mathias Weske
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2018
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2018/02/16
|2018/03/19
|Tag:
|Batch-Aktivität; Geschäftsprozess; Prozessausführung; Prozessmodellierung; Stapelverarbeitung
batch activity; batch processing; business process; process execution; process modeling
|xix, 163
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Softwaresystemtechnik GmbH
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht