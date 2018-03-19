Schließen

Psychiatrie et société en République Démocratique Allemande

Psychiatrie und Gesellschaft in der Deutschen Demokratischen Republik

  • Au centre de cette étude se trouvent les patients de la clinique psychiatrique et neurologique de la Charité (Berlin-Est, RDA), durant la période des années 1960. Tout en prenant en compte l'interprétation qui en est faite par le discours médical, ce travail vise à reconstituer les expériences et les trajectoires de ces individus, en les inscrivant dans le contexte de la société socialiste. À partir des dossiers de patients – qui constituent le principal matériau archivistique de cette étude –, il s'agit de saisir certaines des tensions qui traversent la société est-allemande, en relation avec le contexte politique et idéologique. Comme en attestent ces sources, dans le cadre de l'échange thérapeutique, les patients peuvent prendre la parole selon des règles qui diffèrent de celles habituellement en vigueur au sein de la société socialiste. Parce qu'ils peuvent contenir les traces d'une parole ordinairement mise sous silence, du fait de la censure ou de l'auto-censure, de son caractèreAu centre de cette étude se trouvent les patients de la clinique psychiatrique et neurologique de la Charité (Berlin-Est, RDA), durant la période des années 1960. Tout en prenant en compte l'interprétation qui en est faite par le discours médical, ce travail vise à reconstituer les expériences et les trajectoires de ces individus, en les inscrivant dans le contexte de la société socialiste. À partir des dossiers de patients – qui constituent le principal matériau archivistique de cette étude –, il s'agit de saisir certaines des tensions qui traversent la société est-allemande, en relation avec le contexte politique et idéologique. Comme en attestent ces sources, dans le cadre de l'échange thérapeutique, les patients peuvent prendre la parole selon des règles qui diffèrent de celles habituellement en vigueur au sein de la société socialiste. Parce qu'ils peuvent contenir les traces d'une parole ordinairement mise sous silence, du fait de la censure ou de l'auto-censure, de son caractère indicible, inavouable ou délirant, les dossiers de patients apparaissent comme une source précieuse pour l'historien. Des tensions conjugales provoquées par des dissensions idéologiques aux conflits intérieurs d'une « fervente marxiste », de la douleur suscitée par la radiation du parti à celle née de la construction du Mur, des « délires réunificateurs » à ceux faisant de l'Ouest une source de menaces, les expériences individuelles et singulières des patients permettent de reconstituer, selon une approche micro- historique, certaines tensions inhérentes au fonctionnement de la société socialiste.show moreshow less
  • The patients of the Charité Psychiatry and Neurology clinic (East-Berlin, GDR) during the 1960s are at the center of this study. While taking into account the interpretation provided by the medical discourse, this research aims at reconstructing the experiences and the trajectories of these individuals by inscribing them in the context of the socialist society. Relying on patients' records – these records being the main source of this study – the goal of this research is to reach a better understanding of underlying tensions in the socialist society in relation to the political and ideological context. As these sources show, when they talk to the therapist, patients can speak according to rules which differ from the rules implemented in the socialist society. Because they may contain traces of speeches that would usually be silenced as a result of censorship or self-censorship, or of the unspeakable, shameful or delirious nature of this speech, the patients' records prove to be a valuable source for the historian. From maritalThe patients of the Charité Psychiatry and Neurology clinic (East-Berlin, GDR) during the 1960s are at the center of this study. While taking into account the interpretation provided by the medical discourse, this research aims at reconstructing the experiences and the trajectories of these individuals by inscribing them in the context of the socialist society. Relying on patients' records – these records being the main source of this study – the goal of this research is to reach a better understanding of underlying tensions in the socialist society in relation to the political and ideological context. As these sources show, when they talk to the therapist, patients can speak according to rules which differ from the rules implemented in the socialist society. Because they may contain traces of speeches that would usually be silenced as a result of censorship or self-censorship, or of the unspeakable, shameful or delirious nature of this speech, the patients' records prove to be a valuable source for the historian. From marital tensions caused by ideological disagreements to the inner conflicts of an “ardent marxist”, from the pain triggered by the exclusion from the party to the pain caused by the construction of the Berlin Wall, from the “reuniting delirium” to the delusions according to which the West appears as a threat, the individual and singular experiences of the patients allow to reconstruct, through a microhistorical approach, certain tensions inherent to the working of the socialist society.show moreshow less

Download full text files

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Fanny Le BonhommeORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-407164
Subtitle (French):histoires de patients de la clinique psychiatrique und neurologique de la Charité (Berlin-Est, 1960-1968)
Subtitle (German):Geschichten von Patienten der Psychiatrischen und Nervenklinik der Charité (Ost-Berlin, 1960-1968)
Advisor:Thomas Lindenberger, Jacqueline Sainclivier
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:French
Year of Completion:2015
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2016/01/29
Contributing Corporation:Universität Rennes 2
Release Date:2018/03/19
Tag:Deutsche Demokratische Republik; Kalter Krieg; Kommunismus; Patient; Psychiatrie
Cold War; German Democratic Republic; communism; patient; psychiatry
Guerre froide; République Démocratique Allemande; communisme; patient; psychiatrie
Pagenumber:480
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
Dewey Decimal Classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo