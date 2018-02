Personal Big Data

Many users of cloud-based services are concerned about questions of data privacy. At the same time, they want to benefit from smart data-driven services, which require insight into a person’s individual behaviour. The modus operandi of user modelling is that data is sent to a remote server where the model is constructed and merged with other users’ data. This thesis proposes selective cloud computing, an alternative approach, in which the user model is constructed on the client-side and only an abstracted generalised version of the model is shared with the remote services. In order to demonstrate the applicability of this approach, the thesis builds an exemplary client-side user modelling technique. As this thesis is carried out in the area of Geoinformatics and spatio-temporal data is particularly sensitive, the application domain for this experiment is the analysis and prediction of a user’s spatio-temporal behaviour. The user modelling technique is grounded in an innovative conceptual model, which builds upon spatial

Many users of cloud-based services are concerned about questions of data privacy. At the same time, they want to benefit from smart data-driven services, which require insight into a person’s individual behaviour. The modus operandi of user modelling is that data is sent to a remote server where the model is constructed and merged with other users’ data. This thesis proposes selective cloud computing, an alternative approach, in which the user model is constructed on the client-side and only an abstracted generalised version of the model is shared with the remote services. In order to demonstrate the applicability of this approach, the thesis builds an exemplary client-side user modelling technique. As this thesis is carried out in the area of Geoinformatics and spatio-temporal data is particularly sensitive, the application domain for this experiment is the analysis and prediction of a user’s spatio-temporal behaviour. The user modelling technique is grounded in an innovative conceptual model, which builds upon spatial network theory combined with time-geography. The spatio-temporal constraints of time-geography are applied to the network structure in order to create individual spatio-temporal action spaces. This concept is translated into a novel algorithmic user modelling approach which is solely driven by the user’s own spatio-temporal trajectory data that is generated by the user’s smartphone. While modern smartphones offer a rich variety of sensory data, this thesis only makes use of spatio-temporal trajectory data, enriched by activity classification, as the input and foundation for the algorithmic model. The algorithmic model consists of three basal components: locations (vertices), trips (edges), and clusters (neighbourhoods). After preprocessing the incoming trajectory data in order to identify locations, user feedback is used to train an artificial neural network to learn temporal patterns for certain location types (e.g. work, home, bus stop, etc.). This Artificial Neural Network (ANN) is used to automatically detect future location types by their spatio-temporal patterns. The same is done in order to predict the duration of stay at a certain location. Experiments revealed that neural nets were the most successful statistical and machine learning tool to detect those patterns. The location type identification algorithm reached an accuracy of 87.69%, the duration prediction on binned data was less successful and deviated by an average of 0.69 bins. A challenge for the location type classification, as well as for the subsequent components, was the imbalance of trips and connections as well as the low accuracy of the trajectory data. The imbalance is grounded in the fact that most users exhibit strong habitual patterns (e.g. home > work), while other patterns are rather rare by comparison. The accuracy problem derives from the energy-saving location sampling mode, which creates less accurate results. Those locations are then used to build a network that represents the user’s spatio-temporal behaviour. An initial untrained ANN to predict movement on the network only reached 46% average accuracy. Only lowering the number of included edges, focusing on more common trips, increased the performance. In order to further improve the algorithm, the spatial trajectories were introduced into the predictions. To overcome the accuracy problem, trips between locations were clustered into so-called spatial corridors, which were intersected with the user’s current trajectory. The resulting intersected trips were ranked through a k-nearest-neighbour algorithm. This increased the performance to 56%. In a final step, a combination of a network and spatial clustering algorithm was built in order to create clusters, therein reducing the variety of possible trips. By only predicting the destination cluster instead of the exact location, it is possible to increase the performance to 75% including all classes. A final set of components shows in two exemplary ways how to deduce additional inferences from the underlying spatio-temporal data. The first example presents a novel concept for predicting the ‘potential memorisation index’ for a certain location. The index is based on a cognitive model which derives the index from the user’s activity data in that area. The second example embeds each location in its urban fabric and thereby enriches its cluster’s metadata by further describing the temporal-semantic activity in an area (e.g. going to restaurants at noon). The success of the client-side classification and prediction approach, despite the challenges of inaccurate and imbalanced data, supports the claimed benefits of the client-side modelling concept. Since modern data-driven services at some point do need to receive user data, the thesis’ computational model concludes with a concept for applying generalisation to semantic, temporal, and spatial data before sharing it with the remote service in order to comply with the overall goal to improve data privacy. In this context, the potentials of ensemble training (in regards to ANNs) are discussed in order to highlight the potential of only sharing the trained ANN instead of the raw input data. While the results of our evaluation support the assets of the proposed framework, there are two important downsides of our approach compared to server-side modelling. First, both of these server-side advantages are rooted in the server’s access to multiple users’ data. This allows a remote service to predict spatio-in the user-specific data, which represents the second downside. While minor classes will likely be minor classes in a bigger dataset as well, for each class, there will still be more variety than in the user-specific dataset. The author emphasises that the approach presented in this work holds the potential to change the privacy paradigm in modern data-driven services. Finding combinations of client- and server-side modelling could prove a promising new path for data-driven innovation. Beyond the technological perspective, throughout the thesis the author also offers a critical view on the data- and technology-driven development of this work. By introducing the client-side modelling with user-specific artificial neural networks, users generate their own algorithm. Those user-specific algorithms are influenced less by generalised biases or developers’ prejudices. Therefore, the user develops a more diverse and individual perspective through his or her user model. This concept picks up the idea of critical cartography, which questions the status quo of how space is perceived and represented.

