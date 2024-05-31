Schließen

Energy policies and pollution in two developing country cities

  • We study the effect of energy and transport policies on pollution in two developing country cities. We use a quantitative equilibrium model with choice of housing, energy use, residential location, transport mode, and energy technology. Pollution comes from commuting and residential energy use. The model parameters are calibrated to replicate key variables for two developing country cities, Maputo, Mozambique, and Yogyakarta, Indonesia. In the counterfactual simulations, we study how various transport and energy policies affect equilibrium pollution. Policies may be induce rebound effects from increasing residential energy use or switching to high emission modes or locations. In general, these rebound effects tend to be largest for subsidies to public transport or modern residential energy technology.

Download full text files

Export metadata

Metadaten
Author details:Rainald BorckORCiDGND, Peter MulderORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-638472
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-63847
ISSN:2628-653X
Title of parent work (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Subtitle (English):A quantitative model
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (78)
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/05/31
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/05/31
Tag:developing country cities; discrete choice; energy policy; pollution
Issue:78
Number of pages:37
RVK - Regensburg classification:QT 000, QR 530, MF 9150, MI 63915, MH 63915
Organizational units:Extern / Extern
Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:Q Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Q5 Environmental Economics / Q53 Air Pollution; Water Pollution; Noise; Hazardous Waste; Solid Waste; Recycling
Q Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Q5 Environmental Economics / Q54 Climate; Natural Disasters; Global Warming
R Urban, Rural, and Regional Economics / R4 Transportation Systems / R48 Government Pricing; Regulatory Policies; Transportation Planning
Peer review:Nicht referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.