Die Agenda 2030 in kommunalen Nachhaltigkeitsstrategien
The Agenda 2030 in Sustainability Strategies of Local Governments
- Die 2016 verabschiedeten Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) der Vereinten Nationen sind Referenzrahmen von Nachhaltigkeitsstrategien auf Bundes- Landes- und kommunaler Ebene geworden. Städte rückten im Zuge der Agenda 2030 in den Mittelpunkt. Ihre Verwaltungen befinden sich dabei in einem herausfordernden Spannungsfeld: Einerseits haben die SDGs den holistischen Anspruch, vollständig in das Handeln der Kommunen integriert zu werden. Andererseits ist für eine effektive Umsetzung eine starke Anpassung der SDGs an den lokalen Kontext notwendig. Die vorliegende Arbeit betrachtet anhand einer Fallstudie die Frage, wie Kommunen die Nachhaltigkeitsziele der Vereinten Nationen in ihre Handlungsprogramme und Nachhaltigkeitsstrategien übersetzen, und welche Faktoren Einfluss auf diesen Prozess haben. Dabei wird ein translationstheoretischer Ansatz verwendet, der die Übertragung einer Idee in einen lokalen Kontext als aktiven Transfer versteht, bei dem das Handeln der beteiligten Akteure und deren Konstruktion der aufzunehmenden Idee im FokusDie 2016 verabschiedeten Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) der Vereinten Nationen sind Referenzrahmen von Nachhaltigkeitsstrategien auf Bundes- Landes- und kommunaler Ebene geworden. Städte rückten im Zuge der Agenda 2030 in den Mittelpunkt. Ihre Verwaltungen befinden sich dabei in einem herausfordernden Spannungsfeld: Einerseits haben die SDGs den holistischen Anspruch, vollständig in das Handeln der Kommunen integriert zu werden. Andererseits ist für eine effektive Umsetzung eine starke Anpassung der SDGs an den lokalen Kontext notwendig. Die vorliegende Arbeit betrachtet anhand einer Fallstudie die Frage, wie Kommunen die Nachhaltigkeitsziele der Vereinten Nationen in ihre Handlungsprogramme und Nachhaltigkeitsstrategien übersetzen, und welche Faktoren Einfluss auf diesen Prozess haben. Dabei wird ein translationstheoretischer Ansatz verwendet, der die Übertragung einer Idee in einen lokalen Kontext als aktiven Transfer versteht, bei dem das Handeln der beteiligten Akteure und deren Konstruktion der aufzunehmenden Idee im Fokus steht. Die Translation wird mit Hilfe von qualitativen Interviews nachvollzogen und analysiert. Die Ergebnisse zeigen, dass die SDGs zwar anhand ihrer Relevanz für die Kommune gefiltert werden, der normative Anspruch der SDGs aber erhalten bleibt und angesichts des als gering beurteilten Fortschritts der Kommune besonderes Gewicht erhält. Zentrale Einflussfaktoren für die Translation sind die verfügbaren personellen und finanziellen Ressourcen, die Akzeptanz für die SDGs in Verwaltung, Politik und Gesellschaft und nicht zuletzt das persönliche Engagement einzelner Verwaltungsmitarbeiter*innen.…
- The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have become the leading set of guidelines for sustainability strategies on every government level. Cities are the Agenda 2030’s focal point. Their local governments however find themselves in a challenging dilemma: On the one hand, the SDG’s holistic approach warrants a wholesale integration into local policy. On the other hand, a substantial adaptation is necessary to integrate the Goals into the local context. This paper uses a case study to examine how municipalities translate the Sustainable Development Goals into their sustainability action plans and strategies. Moreover, it examines which factors are influential to this process. This study uses a translation theory perspective, which characterizes the transfer of an idea into the local context as an active process. It focusses on the actors and how they perceive the transferred idea. For this, qualitative interviews are conducted and analyzed. Thereby, this study shows that while SDGs are being filtered according to theirThe United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have become the leading set of guidelines for sustainability strategies on every government level. Cities are the Agenda 2030’s focal point. Their local governments however find themselves in a challenging dilemma: On the one hand, the SDG’s holistic approach warrants a wholesale integration into local policy. On the other hand, a substantial adaptation is necessary to integrate the Goals into the local context. This paper uses a case study to examine how municipalities translate the Sustainable Development Goals into their sustainability action plans and strategies. Moreover, it examines which factors are influential to this process. This study uses a translation theory perspective, which characterizes the transfer of an idea into the local context as an active process. It focusses on the actors and how they perceive the transferred idea. For this, qualitative interviews are conducted and analyzed. Thereby, this study shows that while SDGs are being filtered according to their relevancy for the municipality, their normative dimension remains intact. The municipal actors consider this dimension crucial vis-à-vis the lack of progress that they perceive in their municipality. This study finds that core influencing factors are the financial and personnel resources available, the acceptance of SDGs within the administration, politics and society as well as the activism of singular municipal actors.…
