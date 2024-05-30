Die Agenda 2030 in kommunalen Nachhaltigkeitsstrategien

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have become the leading set of guidelines for sustainability strategies on every government level. Cities are the Agenda 2030’s focal point. Their local governments however find themselves in a challenging dilemma: On the one hand, the SDG’s holistic approach warrants a wholesale integration into local policy. On the other hand, a substantial adaptation is necessary to integrate the Goals into the local context. This paper uses a case study to examine how municipalities translate the Sustainable Development Goals into their sustainability action plans and strategies. Moreover, it examines which factors are influential to this process. This study uses a translation theory perspective, which characterizes the transfer of an idea into the local context as an active process. It focusses on the actors and how they perceive the transferred idea. For this, qualitative interviews are conducted and analyzed. Thereby, this study shows that while SDGs are being filtered according to their

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have become the leading set of guidelines for sustainability strategies on every government level. Cities are the Agenda 2030’s focal point. Their local governments however find themselves in a challenging dilemma: On the one hand, the SDG’s holistic approach warrants a wholesale integration into local policy. On the other hand, a substantial adaptation is necessary to integrate the Goals into the local context. This paper uses a case study to examine how municipalities translate the Sustainable Development Goals into their sustainability action plans and strategies. Moreover, it examines which factors are influential to this process. This study uses a translation theory perspective, which characterizes the transfer of an idea into the local context as an active process. It focusses on the actors and how they perceive the transferred idea. For this, qualitative interviews are conducted and analyzed. Thereby, this study shows that while SDGs are being filtered according to their relevancy for the municipality, their normative dimension remains intact. The municipal actors consider this dimension crucial vis-à-vis the lack of progress that they perceive in their municipality. This study finds that core influencing factors are the financial and personnel resources available, the acceptance of SDGs within the administration, politics and society as well as the activism of singular municipal actors.

