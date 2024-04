Leitfaden für die Erstellung von kommunalen Aktionsplänen zur Steigerung der urbanen Klimaresilienz

The effects of climate change on people and the environment are becoming ever more apparent: in addition to the health risks posed by heatwaves, which have resulted in an increasing number of deaths and illnesses across Germany in recent years, heavy rainfall and the resulting floods and flash floods have become more frequent in recent years. In some cases, these have caused immense economic damage, but have also had a negative impact on human health - both physically and psychologically - and even resulted in fatalities. It can be assumed that these extreme weather events will occur even more frequently in the future. In order to protect the population from the consequences of these extreme weather events, precautionary and adaptation measures to increase municipal climate resilience are urgently needed in addition to climate protection measures. This requires, on the one hand, an examination of the local authority's own risks and the resulting need for action and, on the other hand, interdisciplinary, cross-sectional and

The effects of climate change on people and the environment are becoming ever more apparent: in addition to the health risks posed by heatwaves, which have resulted in an increasing number of deaths and illnesses across Germany in recent years, heavy rainfall and the resulting floods and flash floods have become more frequent in recent years. In some cases, these have caused immense economic damage, but have also had a negative impact on human health - both physically and psychologically - and even resulted in fatalities. It can be assumed that these extreme weather events will occur even more frequently in the future. In order to protect the population from the consequences of these extreme weather events, precautionary and adaptation measures to increase municipal climate resilience are urgently needed in addition to climate protection measures. This requires, on the one hand, an examination of the local authority's own risks and the resulting need for action and, on the other hand, interdisciplinary, cross-sectional and process-oriented planning and action. Action plans should combine these two aspects. A number of municipal and cross-municipal (heat) plans have been drawn up in recent years. However, some of these differ considerably in terms of content and scope. The aim of this guide is to provide effective assistance to support municipalities and municipal administrations on the path to their own action plan. It focuses on the challenges posed by increased heat and heavy rainfall events. It is based on existing work aids, recommendations for action, guidelines and other information and also refers to them in many places. The aim is to create a practical guide that can be applied flexibly. With the help of this guide, local authorities can focus their activities on heat or heavy rainfall or create a comprehensive action plan for both topics.

