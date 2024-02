This dissertation examines the lack of clarity in the scientific literature regarding gender and negotiation performance. It is often claimed that men negotiate better than women, yet it is simultaneously emphasized that results strongly depend on context. Through the use of qualitative methods such as content analysis and critical mixed-methods review, the research question: "Are women truly inferior negotiators compared to men?" is addressed. The study comprises a descriptive and an interpretive part. The descriptive section illuminates various interpretations of gender-specific negotiation theory among citing authors, with 67% arguing for a general superiority of men. However, given the high variance in gender-specific differences, the focus should instead be on the context-dependency of negotiation performance. Generalized statements can be made within contexts, but not across them. In the interpretive section, several factors contributing to this misinterpretation are highlighted, including discrepancies in the definition of

This dissertation examines the lack of clarity in the scientific literature regarding gender and negotiation performance. It is often claimed that men negotiate better than women, yet it is simultaneously emphasized that results strongly depend on context. Through the use of qualitative methods such as content analysis and critical mixed-methods review, the research question: "Are women truly inferior negotiators compared to men?" is addressed. The study comprises a descriptive and an interpretive part. The descriptive section illuminates various interpretations of gender-specific negotiation theory among citing authors, with 67% arguing for a general superiority of men. However, given the high variance in gender-specific differences, the focus should instead be on the context-dependency of negotiation performance. Generalized statements can be made within contexts, but not across them. In the interpretive section, several factors contributing to this misinterpretation are highlighted, including discrepancies in the definition of negotiation performance and distortions in research communication.. From a scientific perspective, this study underscores the need for a nuanced sociological analysis and warns against the one-sided acceptance of inaccurate scientific interpretations. From a practical standpoint, it amplifies the voices of women affected by biased research paradigms. Overall, the dissertation clarifies the theory of gender-specific negotiation performance and advocates for the elimination of biases in scientific discourse.

