The biosecurity individual
- Discoveries in biomedicine and biotechnology, especially in diagnostics, have made prevention and (self)surveillance increasingly important in the context of health practices. Frederike Offizier offers a cultural critique of the intersection between health, security and identity, and explores how the focus on risk and security changes our understanding of health and transforms our relationship to our bodies. Analyzing a wide variety of texts, from life writing to fiction, she offers a critical intervention on how this shift in the medical gaze produces new paradigms of difference and new biomedically facilitated identities: biosecurity individuals.
|Author details:
|Frederike OffizierGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:101:1-2023121004164930640876
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.14361/9783839471456
|ISBN:
|978-3-8376-7145-2
|ISBN:
|978-3-8394-7145-6
|ISSN:
|2747-4380
|ISSN:
|2747-4372
|Title of parent work (English):
|American Culture Studies
|Subtitle (English):
|a cultural critique of the intersection between health, security, and identity
|Publisher:
|Transcript
|Place of publishing:
|Bielefeld
|Supervisor(s):
|Rüdiger Kunow, Marc Priewe
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2024/01/11
|Publication year:
|2024
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2024/02/12
|Volume:
|43
|Number of pages:
|294
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
|DDC classification:
|8 Literatur / 81 Amerikanische Literatur in Englisch / 810 Amerikanische Literatur in in Englisch
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC-SA - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, Weitergabe zu gleichen Bedingungen 4.0 International