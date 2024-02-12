Schließen

The biosecurity individual

  • Discoveries in biomedicine and biotechnology, especially in diagnostics, have made prevention and (self)surveillance increasingly important in the context of health practices. Frederike Offizier offers a cultural critique of the intersection between health, security and identity, and explores how the focus on risk and security changes our understanding of health and transforms our relationship to our bodies. Analyzing a wide variety of texts, from life writing to fiction, she offers a critical intervention on how this shift in the medical gaze produces new paradigms of difference and new biomedically facilitated identities: biosecurity individuals.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Frederike OffizierGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:101:1-2023121004164930640876
DOI:https://doi.org/10.14361/9783839471456
ISBN:978-3-8376-7145-2
ISBN:978-3-8394-7145-6
ISSN:2747-4380
ISSN:2747-4372
Title of parent work (English):American Culture Studies
Subtitle (English):a cultural critique of the intersection between health, security, and identity
Publisher:Transcript
Place of publishing:Bielefeld
Supervisor(s):Rüdiger Kunow, Marc Priewe
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/01/11
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/02/12
Volume:43
Number of pages:294
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
DDC classification:8 Literatur / 81 Amerikanische Literatur in Englisch / 810 Amerikanische Literatur in in Englisch
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-SA - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, Weitergabe zu gleichen Bedingungen 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.