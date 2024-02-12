Structural systematic investigations of photovoltaic absorber materials
- The direct conversion of light from the sun into usable forms of energy marks one of the central cornerstones of the change of our living from the use of fossil, non-renewable energy resources towards a more sustainable economy. Besides the necessary societal changes necessary, it is the understanding of the solids employed that is of particular importance for the success of this target. In this work, the principles and approaches of systematic-crystallographic characterisation and systematisation of solids is used and employed to allow a directed tuning of the materials properties. The thorough understanding of the solid-state forms hereby the basis, on which more applied approaches are founded.
Two material systems, which are considered as promising solar absorber materials, are at the core of this work: halide perovskites and II-IV-N2 nitride materials. While the first is renowned for its high efficiencies and rapid development in the last years, the latter is putting an emphasis on true sustainability in that toxic and scarceThe direct conversion of light from the sun into usable forms of energy marks one of the central cornerstones of the change of our living from the use of fossil, non-renewable energy resources towards a more sustainable economy. Besides the necessary societal changes necessary, it is the understanding of the solids employed that is of particular importance for the success of this target. In this work, the principles and approaches of systematic-crystallographic characterisation and systematisation of solids is used and employed to allow a directed tuning of the materials properties. The thorough understanding of the solid-state forms hereby the basis, on which more applied approaches are founded.
Two material systems, which are considered as promising solar absorber materials, are at the core of this work: halide perovskites and II-IV-N2 nitride materials. While the first is renowned for its high efficiencies and rapid development in the last years, the latter is putting an emphasis on true sustainability in that toxic and scarce elements are avoided.…
- Die direkte Umwandlung der Energie der Sonne bildet einen zentralen Baustein im Umbau unserer Gesellschaft von der Nutzung fossiler, nicht nachhaltiger Energieträger zum Erreichen einer nachhaltigen Wirtschaft. Neben den gesellschaftlichen Veränderungen ist es insbesondere das Verständnis der genutzten Festkörper, das den Motor dieser Entwicklung bildet. In dieser Arbeit werden Prinzipien der systematisch-kristallographischen Untersuchung und Kategorisierung von Festkörpern genutzt, um die Eigenschaften der Materialien gezielt steuern zu können. Dabei bildet das Verständnis des kristallinen Zustands und seine Untersuchung die Basis, auf der angewandtere Forschungsansätze aufbauen.
In dieser Arbeit werden vor allem zwei Materialsysteme betrachtet, die als Absorbermaterialien in Solarzellen in Betracht gezogen werden: Halid-Perowskite und II-IV-N2-Nitrid Materialien. Die ersteren zeichnen sich insbesondere durch ihre erstaunlich hohen Effizienzen und rapide Entwicklung in den letzten Jahren aus, während das letztere System inDie direkte Umwandlung der Energie der Sonne bildet einen zentralen Baustein im Umbau unserer Gesellschaft von der Nutzung fossiler, nicht nachhaltiger Energieträger zum Erreichen einer nachhaltigen Wirtschaft. Neben den gesellschaftlichen Veränderungen ist es insbesondere das Verständnis der genutzten Festkörper, das den Motor dieser Entwicklung bildet. In dieser Arbeit werden Prinzipien der systematisch-kristallographischen Untersuchung und Kategorisierung von Festkörpern genutzt, um die Eigenschaften der Materialien gezielt steuern zu können. Dabei bildet das Verständnis des kristallinen Zustands und seine Untersuchung die Basis, auf der angewandtere Forschungsansätze aufbauen.
In dieser Arbeit werden vor allem zwei Materialsysteme betrachtet, die als Absorbermaterialien in Solarzellen in Betracht gezogen werden: Halid-Perowskite und II-IV-N2-Nitrid Materialien. Die ersteren zeichnen sich insbesondere durch ihre erstaunlich hohen Effizienzen und rapide Entwicklung in den letzten Jahren aus, während das letztere System in besonderer Weise auf Nachhaltigkeit optimiert ist, und giftige oder seltene Elemente zu vermeiden sucht.…