  • Financing entrepreneurship spurs innovation and economic growth. Digital financial platforms that crowdfund equity for entrepreneurs have emerged globally, yet they remain poorly understood. We model equity crowdfunding in terms of the relationship between the number of investors and the amount of money raised per pitch. We examine heterogeneity in the average amount raised per pitch that is associated with differences across three countries and seven platforms. Using a novel dataset of successful fundraising on the most prominent platforms in the UK, Germany, and the USA, we find the underlying relationship between the number of investors and the amount of money raised for entrepreneurs is loglinear, with a coefficient less than one and concave to the origin. We identify significant variation in the average amount invested in each pitch across countries and platforms. Our findings have implications for market actors as well as regulators who set competitive frameworks.

Author details:Saul EstrinORCiDGND, Susanna KhavulORCiD, Alexander KritikosORCiDGND, Jonas LöherORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-623261
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-62326
ISSN:2628-653X
Title of parent work (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Subtitle (English):equity crowdfunding across countries and platforms
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (72)
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Year of first publication:2024
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/01/30
Tag:entrepreneurship; equity crowdfunding; finance; financial access and inclusion; soft information
Issue:72
Number of pages:27
Organizational units:Extern / Extern
Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:G Financial Economics / G2 Financial Institutions and Services / G23 Pension Funds; Other Private Financial Institutions
L Industrial Organization / L2 Firm Objectives, Organization, and Behavior / L26 Entrepreneurship
Peer review:Nicht referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

