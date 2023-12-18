Anschaulichkeiten herstellen
Creating visuals
Die Handschrift D der Driu liet von der maget entstand um 1220 und ist die älteste vollständige erhaltene Fassung des Textes. Priester Wernher gilt als Verfasser der geistlichen Dichtung und erstellt sie im Jahr 1172 auf der Grundlage apokrypher und biblischer Quellen. Die Handschrift D wird in der mediävistischen Germanistik gerne zu jenen Werken gezählt, die den Auftakt einer zunehmenden Verschriftlichung in der Volkssprache markieren. Gemäß ihrem Erscheinungsbild erweist sich die Handschrift und der Zeitpunkt ihrer Entstehung aber vor allem als ein Wendepunkt, an dem der Einfluss der lateinischen Schriftkultur auf die Produktion volkssprachlicher Literatur besonders deutlich wird. Während insgesamt der Anteil der geistlichen Dichtung kontinuierlich abnimmt, erfolgt von literaturwissenschaftlicher Seite zurecht auch die Einordnung der Handschrift in die weltlich-laikale Hofliteratur. In diesem Kontext steht die Handschrift D aber nicht am Beginn einer Blütezeit, sondern weist vor allem in das blühende Spannungsfeld zwischen der lateinisch geprägten Buchproduktion und der geistlichen Dichtung auf der einen und dem Anspruch einer laikalen Rezeptionsgemeinschaft auf der anderen Seite. In diesem Feld bewegt sich meine medienanthropologische Untersuchung. Die Schwerpunkte liegen hierbei auf der Rekonstruktion der Handschriftenherstellung sowie auf der Analyse der Darstellungsprinzipien im Bildprogramm.
Manuscript D of the Driu liet von der maget (Kraków, Biblioteka Jagiellońska, Ms. germ. oct. 109) was created around 1220 and is the oldest complete surviving version of the text. Priest Wernher is considered to be the author of the first German-language Life of Mary and created it in 1172 on the basis of apocryphal and biblical sources. In medieval German studies, manuscript D is often counted among those works that mark the beginning of increasing writing in the vernacular. According to its appearance, however, the manuscript and the time of its creation prove to be above all a turning point at which the influence of Latin writing culture on the production of vernacular literature becomes particularly clear. While the overall proportion of sacred poetry is continuously decreasing, literary scholars rightly classify the manuscript as secular and secular court literature. In this context, however, manuscript D is not at the beginning of a golden age, but rather points primarily to the flourishing field of tension between Latin-influenced book production and sacred poetry on the one hand and the demands of a secular community of reception on the other. This is the field in which the media anthropological study operates, focusing on the reconstruction of the production process of the manuscript and the analysis of the representational principles of the pictorial program.
