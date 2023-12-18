Manuscript D of the Driu liet von der maget (Kraków, Biblioteka Jagiellońska, Ms. germ. oct. 109) was created around 1220 and is the oldest complete surviving version of the text. Priest Wernher is considered to be the author of the first German-language Life of Mary and created it in 1172 on the basis of apocryphal and biblical sources. In medieval German studies, manuscript D is often counted among those works that mark the beginning of increasing writing in the vernacular. According to its appearance, however, the manuscript and the time of its creation prove to be above all a turning point at which the influence of Latin writing culture on the production of vernacular literature becomes particularly clear. While the overall proportion of sacred poetry is continuously decreasing, literary scholars rightly classify the manuscript as secular and secular court literature. In this context, however, manuscript D is not at the beginning of a golden age, but rather points primarily to the flourishing field of tension between

Manuscript D of the Driu liet von der maget (Kraków, Biblioteka Jagiellońska, Ms. germ. oct. 109) was created around 1220 and is the oldest complete surviving version of the text. Priest Wernher is considered to be the author of the first German-language Life of Mary and created it in 1172 on the basis of apocryphal and biblical sources. In medieval German studies, manuscript D is often counted among those works that mark the beginning of increasing writing in the vernacular. According to its appearance, however, the manuscript and the time of its creation prove to be above all a turning point at which the influence of Latin writing culture on the production of vernacular literature becomes particularly clear. While the overall proportion of sacred poetry is continuously decreasing, literary scholars rightly classify the manuscript as secular and secular court literature. In this context, however, manuscript D is not at the beginning of a golden age, but rather points primarily to the flourishing field of tension between Latin-influenced book production and sacred poetry on the one hand and the demands of a secular community of reception on the other. This is the field in which the media anthropological study operates, focusing on the reconstruction of the production process of the manuscript and the analysis of the representational principles of the pictorial program.

