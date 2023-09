Evaluation of nitrogen dynamics in high-order streams and rivers based on high-frequency monitoring

Nutrient storage, transform and transport are important processes for achieving environmental and ecological health, as well as conducting water management plans. Nitrogen is one of the most noticeable elements due to its impacts on tremendous consequences of eutrophication in aquatic systems. Among all nitrogen components, researches on nitrate are blooming because of widespread deployments of in-situ high-frequency sensors. Monitoring and studying nitrate can become a paradigm for any other reactive substances that may damage environmental conditions and cause economic losses. Identifying nitrate storage and its transport within a catchment are inspiring to the management of agricultural activities and municipal planning. Storm events are periods when hydrological dynamics activate the exchange between nitrate storage and flow pathways. In this dissertation, long-term high-frequency monitoring data at three gauging stations in the Selke river were used to quantify event-scale nitrate concentration-discharge (C-Q) hysteretic

Nutrient storage, transform and transport are important processes for achieving environmental and ecological health, as well as conducting water management plans. Nitrogen is one of the most noticeable elements due to its impacts on tremendous consequences of eutrophication in aquatic systems. Among all nitrogen components, researches on nitrate are blooming because of widespread deployments of in-situ high-frequency sensors. Monitoring and studying nitrate can become a paradigm for any other reactive substances that may damage environmental conditions and cause economic losses. Identifying nitrate storage and its transport within a catchment are inspiring to the management of agricultural activities and municipal planning. Storm events are periods when hydrological dynamics activate the exchange between nitrate storage and flow pathways. In this dissertation, long-term high-frequency monitoring data at three gauging stations in the Selke river were used to quantify event-scale nitrate concentration-discharge (C-Q) hysteretic relationships. The Selke catchment is characterized into three nested subcatchments by heterogeneous physiographic conditions and land use. With quantified hysteresis indices, impacts of seasonality and landscape gradients on C-Q relationships are explored. For example, arable area has deep nitrate legacy and can be activated with high intensity precipitation during wetting/wet periods (i.e., the strong hydrological connectivity). Hence, specific shapes of C-Q relationships in river networks can identify targeted locations and periods for agricultural management actions within the catchment to decrease nitrate output into downstream aquatic systems like the ocean. The capacity of streams for removing nitrate is of both scientific and social interest, which makes the quantification motivated. Although measurements of nitrate dynamics are advanced compared to other substances, the methodology to directly quantify nitrate uptake pathways is still limited spatiotemporally. The major problem is the complex convolution of hydrological and biogeochemical processes, which limits in-situ measurements (e.g., isotope addition) usually to small streams with steady flow conditions. This makes the extrapolation of nitrate dynamics to large streams highly uncertain. Hence, understanding of in-stream nitrate dynamic in large rivers is still necessary. High-frequency monitoring of nitrate mass balance between upstream and downstream measurement sites can quantitatively disentangle multi-path nitrate uptake dynamics at the reach scale (3-8 km). In this dissertation, we conducted this approach in large stream reaches with varying hydro-morphological and environmental conditions for several periods, confirming its success in disentangling nitrate uptake pathways and their temporal dynamics. Net nitrate uptake, autotrophic assimilation and heterotrophic uptake were disentangled, as well as their various diel and seasonal patterns. Natural streams generally can remove more nitrate under similar environmental conditions and heterotrophic uptake becomes dominant during post-wet seasons. Such two-station monitoring provided novel insights into reach-scale nitrate uptake processes in large streams. Long-term in-stream nitrate dynamics can also be evaluated with the application of water quality model. This is among the first time to use a data-model fusion approach to upscale the two-station methodology in large-streams with complex flow dynamics under long-term high-frequency monitoring, assessing the in-stream nitrate retention and its responses to drought disturbances from seasonal to sub-daily scale. Nitrate retention (both net uptake and net release) exhibited substantial seasonality, which also differed in the investigated normal and drought years. In the normal years, winter and early spring seasons exhibited extensive net releases, then general net uptake occurred after the annual high-flow season at later spring and early summer with autotrophic processes dominating and during later summer-autumn low-flow periods with heterotrophy-characteristics predominating. Net nitrate release occurred since late autumn until the next early spring. In the drought years, the late-autumn net releases were not so consistently persisted as in the normal years and the predominance of autotrophic processes occurred across seasons. Aforementioned comprehensive results of nitrate dynamics on stream scale facilitate the understanding of instream processes, as well as raise the importance of scientific monitoring schemes for hydrology and water quality parameters.

…