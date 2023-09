Students questioning experts is an established method in teaching and an essential part of method manuals that deal with general didactics. Especially in civic education, the mentioned method is highly practiced. However, this method often fails to meet the student’s learning level and interests and to activate them to the desired extent. The scientific literature and the current method manuals show that communication between teachers and experts in the preparation of the questioning can be a crucial approach to solving these problems. Yet, the communicative strategies suggested by the literature are vague and sometimes contradictory. Therefore, this paper investigates how the communication between teacher and expert in preparation for expert questioning can be successful. Seven semi-structured interviews lasting 25 to 60 minutes were conducted with people who have been involved in performing expert questionings at the Brandenburg state parliament. The interviews were evaluated by qualitative content analysis. This is the first time

Students questioning experts is an established method in teaching and an essential part of method manuals that deal with general didactics. Especially in civic education, the mentioned method is highly practiced. However, this method often fails to meet the student’s learning level and interests and to activate them to the desired extent. The scientific literature and the current method manuals show that communication between teachers and experts in the preparation of the questioning can be a crucial approach to solving these problems. Yet, the communicative strategies suggested by the literature are vague and sometimes contradictory. Therefore, this paper investigates how the communication between teacher and expert in preparation for expert questioning can be successful. Seven semi-structured interviews lasting 25 to 60 minutes were conducted with people who have been involved in performing expert questionings at the Brandenburg state parliament. The interviews were evaluated by qualitative content analysis. This is the first time experts' perspective on this teaching method has been recorded. The analysis showed that communication in preparation for expert questioning can have multiple positive effects. On the one hand, it might be positive for the student's learning opportunity quality. On the other hand, it might increase the experts’ willingness to participate. Communication needs to be on par, goal-oriented, manageable, and reliable for these positive effects to occur. In order to be goal-orientated, this paper proposes a definition of school expert questioning, which functions as an umbrella term for five target-differentiated teaching methods. Two proposals are being developed that define a possible communication process. One considering the structures of an institution like the Brandenburg state parliament, one suited for direct contact between teacher and expert. Furthermore, it will be shown that this successful communication conveys different contents than those recommended in the didactic literature so far.

