Strategic Residential Segregation
- Residential segregation is a widespread phenomenon that can be observed in almost every major city. In these urban areas, residents with different ethnical or socioeconomic backgrounds tend to form homogeneous clusters. In Schelling’s classical segregation model two types of agents are placed on a grid. An agent is content with its location if the fraction of its neighbors, which have the same type as the agent, is at least 𝜏, for some 0 < 𝜏 ≤ 1. Discontent agents simply swap their location with a randomly chosen other discontent agent or jump to a random empty location. The model gives a coherent explanation of how clusters can form even if all agents are tolerant, i.e., if they agree to live in mixed neighborhoods. For segregation to occur, all it needs is a slight bias towards agents preferring similar neighbors. Although the model is well studied, previous research focused on a random process point of view. However, it is more realistic to assume instead that the agents strategically choose where to live. We close this gap byResidential segregation is a widespread phenomenon that can be observed in almost every major city. In these urban areas, residents with different ethnical or socioeconomic backgrounds tend to form homogeneous clusters. In Schelling’s classical segregation model two types of agents are placed on a grid. An agent is content with its location if the fraction of its neighbors, which have the same type as the agent, is at least 𝜏, for some 0 < 𝜏 ≤ 1. Discontent agents simply swap their location with a randomly chosen other discontent agent or jump to a random empty location. The model gives a coherent explanation of how clusters can form even if all agents are tolerant, i.e., if they agree to live in mixed neighborhoods. For segregation to occur, all it needs is a slight bias towards agents preferring similar neighbors. Although the model is well studied, previous research focused on a random process point of view. However, it is more realistic to assume instead that the agents strategically choose where to live. We close this gap by introducing and analyzing game-theoretic models of Schelling segregation, where rational agents strategically choose their locations. As the first step, we introduce and analyze a generalized game-theoretic model that allows more than two agent types and more general underlying graphs modeling the residential area. We introduce different versions of Swap and Jump Schelling Games. Swap Schelling Games assume that every vertex of the underlying graph serving as a residential area is occupied by an agent and pairs of discontent agents can swap their locations, i.e., their occupied vertices, to increase their utility. In contrast, for the Jump Schelling Game, we assume that there exist empty vertices in the graph and agents can jump to these vacant vertices if this increases their utility. We show that the number of agent types as well as the structure of underlying graph heavily influence the dynamic properties and the tractability of finding an optimal strategy profile. As a second step, we significantly deepen these investigations for the swap version with 𝜏 = 1 by studying the influence of the underlying topology modeling the residential area on the existence of equilibria, the Price of Anarchy, and the dynamic properties. Moreover, we restrict the movement of agents locally. As a main takeaway, we find that both aspects influence the existence and the quality of stable states. Furthermore, also for the swap model, we follow sociological surveys and study, asking the same core game-theoretic questions, non-monotone singlepeaked utility functions instead of monotone ones, i.e., utility functions that are not monotone in the fraction of same-type neighbors. Our results clearly show that moving from monotone to non-monotone utilities yields novel structural properties and different results in terms of existence and quality of stable states. In the last part, we introduce an agent-based saturated open-city variant, the Flip Schelling Process, in which agents, based on the predominant type in their neighborhood, decide whether to change their types. We provide a general framework for analyzing the influence of the underlying topology on residential segregation and investigate the probability that an edge is monochrome, i.e., that both incident vertices have the same type, on random geometric and Erdős–Rényi graphs. For random geometric graphs, we prove the existence of a constant c > 0 such that the expected fraction of monochrome edges after the Flip Schelling Process is at least 1/2 + c. For Erdős–Rényi graphs, we show the expected fraction of monochrome edges after the Flip Schelling Process is at most 1/2 + o(1).…
- Die Segregation von Wohngebieten ist ein weit verbreitetes Phänomen, das in fast jeder größeren Stadt zu beobachten ist. In diesen städtischen Gebieten neigen Bewohner mit unterschiedlichem ethnischen oder sozioökonomischen Hintergrund dazu, homogene Nachbarschaften zu bilden. In Schellings klassischem Segregationsmodell werden zwei Arten von Agenten auf einem Gitter platziert. Ein Agent ist mit seinem Standort zufrieden, wenn der Anteil seiner Nachbarn, die denselben Typ wie er haben, mindestens 𝜏 beträgt, für 0 < 𝜏 ≤ 1. Unzufriedene Agenten tauschen einfach ihren Standort mit einem zufällig ausgewählten anderen unzufriedenen Agenten oder springen auf einen zufälligen leeren Platz. Das Modell liefert eine kohärente Erklärung dafür, wie sich Cluster bilden können, selbst wenn alle Agenten tolerant sind, d.h. wenn sie damit einverstanden sind, in gemischten Nachbarschaften zu leben. Damit es zu Segregation kommt, genügt eine leichte Tendenz, dass die Agenten ähnliche Nachbarn bevorzugen. Obwohl das Modell gut untersucht ist, lag derDie Segregation von Wohngebieten ist ein weit verbreitetes Phänomen, das in fast jeder größeren Stadt zu beobachten ist. In diesen städtischen Gebieten neigen Bewohner mit unterschiedlichem ethnischen oder sozioökonomischen Hintergrund dazu, homogene Nachbarschaften zu bilden. In Schellings klassischem Segregationsmodell werden zwei Arten von Agenten auf einem Gitter platziert. Ein Agent ist mit seinem Standort zufrieden, wenn der Anteil seiner Nachbarn, die denselben Typ wie er haben, mindestens 𝜏 beträgt, für 0 < 𝜏 ≤ 1. Unzufriedene Agenten tauschen einfach ihren Standort mit einem zufällig ausgewählten anderen unzufriedenen Agenten oder springen auf einen zufälligen leeren Platz. Das Modell liefert eine kohärente Erklärung dafür, wie sich Cluster bilden können, selbst wenn alle Agenten tolerant sind, d.h. wenn sie damit einverstanden sind, in gemischten Nachbarschaften zu leben. Damit es zu Segregation kommt, genügt eine leichte Tendenz, dass die Agenten ähnliche Nachbarn bevorzugen. Obwohl das Modell gut untersucht ist, lag der Schwerpunkt der bisherigen Forschung eher auf dem Zufallsprozess. Es ist jedoch realistischer, davon auszugehen, dass Agenten strategisch ihren Wohnort aussuchen. Wir schließen diese Lücke, indem wir spieltheoretische Modelle der Schelling-Segregation einführen und analysieren, in welchen rationale Akteure ihre Standorte strategisch wählen. In einem ersten Schritt führen wir ein verallgemeinertes spieltheoretisches Modell ein, das mehr als zwei Agententypen und allgemeinere zugrundeliegende Graphen zur Modellierung des Wohngebiets zulässt und analysieren es. Zu diesem Zweck untersuchen wir verschiedene Versionen von Tausch- und Sprung-Schelling-Spielen. Bei den Tausch-Schelling-Spielen gehen wir davon aus, dass jeder Knoten des zugrunde liegenden Graphen, der als Wohngebiet dient, von einem Agenten besetzt ist und dass Paare von unzufriedenen Agenten ihre Standorte, d.h. ihre besetzten Knoten, tauschen können, um ihren Nutzen zu erhöhen. Im Gegensatz dazu gehen wir beim Sprung-Schelling-Spiel davon aus, dass es leere Knoten im Graphen gibt und die Agenten zu diesen unbesetzten Knoten springen können, wenn dies ihren Nutzen erhöht. Wir zeigen, dass die Anzahl der Agententypen sowie die zugrundeliegende Struktur des Graphen, die dynamischen Eigenschaften und die Komplexität der Berechenbarkeit eines optimalen Strategieprofils stark beeinflussen. In einem zweiten Schritt vertiefen wir diese Untersuchungen für die Tauschvariante mit 𝜏 = 1 erheblich, indem wir den Einfluss der zugrunde liegenden Topologie, die dasWohngebiet modelliert, auf die Existenz von Gleichgewichten, den Preis der Anarchie und die dynamischen Eigenschaften hin untersuchen. Darüber hinaus schränken wir die Bewegung der Agenten lokal ein. Die wichtigste Erkenntnis ist, dass beide Aspekte die Existenz als auch die Qualität stabiler Zustände beeinflussen. Desweiteren folgen wir, auch für das Tauschmodell, soziologischen Untersuchungen und untersuchen für dieselben zentralen spieltheoretischen Fragen nicht-monotone einspitzige Nutzenfunktionen anstelle von monotonen, d.h. Nutzenfunktionen, die nicht monoton bezüglich des Anteils der gleichartigen Nachbarn sind. Unsere Ergebnisse zeigen deutlich, dass der Übergang von monotonen zu nicht-monotonen Nutzenfunktionen zu neuen strukturellen Eigenschaften und anderen Ergebnissen in Bezug auf die Existenz und Qualität stabiler Zustände führt. Im letzten Teil führen wir eine agentenbasierte gesättigte Offene-Stadt-Variante ein, den Flip-Schelling-Prozess, bei dem Agenten auf der Grundlage des vorherrschenden Typs in ihrer Nachbarschaft entscheiden, ob sie ihren Typ wechseln. Wir stellen einen allgemeinen Rahmen für die Analyse des Einflusses der zugrundeliegenden Topologie auf dieWohnsegregation zur Verfügung und untersuchen die Wahrscheinlichkeit, dass eine Kante einfarbig auf zufälligen geometrischen und Erdős–Rényi-Graphen ist, d.h. dass beide inzidenten Knoten denselben Typ haben. Für zufällige geometrische Graphen beweisen wir die Existenz einer Konstante c > 0, so dass der erwartete Anteil einfarbiger Kanten nach dem Flip-Schelling-Prozess mindestens 1/2 + c beträgt. Für Erdős–Rényi-Graphen zeigen wir, dass der erwartete Anteil einfarbiger Kanten nach dem Flip-Schelling-Prozess höchstens 1/2 + o(1) ist.…
