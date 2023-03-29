Schließen

Working Longer, Working Stronger?

  • Leveraging two cohort-specific pension reforms, this paper estimates the forward-looking effects of an exogenous increase in the working horizon on (un)employment behaviour for individuals with a long remaining statutory working life. Using difference-in-differences and regression discontinuity approaches based on administrative and survey data, I show that a longer legal working horizon increases individuals’ subjective expectations about the length of their work life, raises the probability of employment, decreases the probability of unemployment, and increases the intensity of job search among the unemployed. Heterogeneity analyses show that the demonstrated employment effects are strongest for women and in occupations with comparatively low physical intensity, i.e., occupations that can be performed at older ages.

Download full text files

  • cepa63.pdfeng
    (822KB)

    SHA-512:bc9e584f9e88bfaee5bcdc4872558e497b4808d9a279c552cb986de017a7272b6765f7a23ffc09a4d4b64a196ddd110977bc2b9ae3e080748a0ee215c96d6fe5

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Niklas Gohl
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-585275
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-58527
ISSN:2628-653X
Title of parent work (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Subtitle (English):The Forward-Looking Effects of Increasing the Retirement Age on (Un)employment Behaviour
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (63)
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/03/29
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/03/29
Tag:DiD; employment; retirement policies
Issue:63
Number of pages:62
RVK - Regensburg classification:QX 400, QV 200, MG 15910
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:H Public Economics / H2 Taxation, Subsidies, and Revenue / H21 Efficiency; Optimal Taxation
J Labor and Demographic Economics / J2 Demand and Supply of Labor / J24 Human Capital; Skills; Occupational Choice; Labor Productivity
J Labor and Demographic Economics / J2 Demand and Supply of Labor / J26 Retirement; Retirement Policies
Peer review:Nicht referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.