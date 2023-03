Exploring the roles of sediment production by Photozoan and Heterozoan biotas on the evolution of carbonate system geometries through forward modelling

The role of biogenic carbonate producers in the evolution of the geometries of carbonate systems has been the subject of numerous research projects. Attempts to classify modern and ancient carbonate systems by their biotic components have led to the discrimination of biogenic carbonate producers broadly into Photozoans, which are characterised by an affinity for warm tropical waters and high dependence on light penetration, and Heterozoans which are generally associated with both cool water environments and nutrient-rich settings with little to no light penetration. These broad categories of carbonate sediment producers have also been recognised to dominate in specific carbonate systems. Photozoans are commonly dominant in flat-topped platforms with steep margins, while Heterozoans generally dominate carbonate ramps. However, comparatively little is known on how these two main groups of carbonate producers interact in the same system and impact depositional geometries responding to changes in environmental conditions such as sea level

The role of biogenic carbonate producers in the evolution of the geometries of carbonate systems has been the subject of numerous research projects. Attempts to classify modern and ancient carbonate systems by their biotic components have led to the discrimination of biogenic carbonate producers broadly into Photozoans, which are characterised by an affinity for warm tropical waters and high dependence on light penetration, and Heterozoans which are generally associated with both cool water environments and nutrient-rich settings with little to no light penetration. These broad categories of carbonate sediment producers have also been recognised to dominate in specific carbonate systems. Photozoans are commonly dominant in flat-topped platforms with steep margins, while Heterozoans generally dominate carbonate ramps. However, comparatively little is known on how these two main groups of carbonate producers interact in the same system and impact depositional geometries responding to changes in environmental conditions such as sea level fluctuation, antecedent slope, sediment transport processes, etc. This thesis presents numerical models to investigate the evolution of Miocene carbonate systems in the Mediterranean from two shallow marine domains: 1) a Miocene flat-topped platform dominated by Photozoans, with a significant component of Hetrozoans in the slope and 2) a Heterozoan distally steepened ramp, with seagrass-influenced (Photozoan) inner ramp. The overarching aim of the three articles comprising this cumulative thesis is to provide a numerical study of the role of Photozoans and Heterozoans in the evolution of carbonate system geometries and how these biotas respond to changes in environmental conditions. This aim was achieved using stratigraphic forward modelling, which provides an approach to quantitatively integrate multi-scale datasets to reconstruct sedimentary processes and products during the evolution of a sedimentary system. In a Photozoan-dominated carbonate system, such as the Miocene Llucmajor platform in Western Mediterranean, stratigraphic forward modelling dovetailed with a robust set of sensitivity tests reveal how the geometry of the carbonate system is determined by the complex interaction of Heterozoan and Photozoan biotas in response to variable conditions of sea level fluctuation, substrate configuration, sediment transport processes and the dominance of Photozoan over Heterozoan production. This study provides an enhanced understanding of the different carbonate systems that are possible under different ecological and hydrodynamic conditions. The research also gives insight into the roles of different biotic associations in the evolution of carbonate geometries through time and space. The results further show that the main driver of platform progradation in a Llucmajor-type system is the lowstand production of Heterozoan sediments, which form the necessary substratum for Photozoan production. In Heterozoan systems, sediment production is mainly characterised by high transport deposits, that are prone to redistribution by waves and gravity, thereby precluding the development of steep margins. However, in the Menorca ramp, the occurrence of sediment trapping by seagrass led to the evolution of distal slope steepening. We investigated, through numerical modelling, how such a seagrass-influenced ramp responds to the frequency and amplitude of sea level changes, variable carbonate production between the euphotic and oligophotic zone, and changes in the configuration of the paleoslope. The study reinforces some previous hypotheses and presents alternative scenarios to the established concepts of high-transport ramp evolution. The results of sensitivity experiments show that steep slopes are favoured in ramps that develop in high-frequency sea level fluctuation with amplitudes between 20 m and 40 m. We also show that ramp profiles are significantly impacted by the paleoslope inclination, such that an optimal antecedent slope of about 0.15 degrees is required for the Menorca distally steepened ramp to develop. The third part presents an experimental case to argue for the existence of a Photozoan sediment threshold required for the development of steep margins in carbonate platforms. This was carried out by developing sensitivity tests on the forward models of the flat-topped (Llucmajor) platform and the distally steepened (Menorca) platform. The results show that models with Photozoan sediment proportion below a threshold of about 40% are incapable of forming steep slopes. The study also demonstrates that though it is possible to develop steep margins by seagrass sediment trapping, such slopes can only be stabilized by the appropriate sediment fabric and/or microbial binding. In the Photozoan-dominated system, the magnitude of slope steepness depends on the proportion of Photozoan sediments in the system. Therefore, this study presents a novel tool for characterizing carbonate systems based on their biogenic components.

