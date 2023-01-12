Microplastics in the environment: Assessing the ingestion and effect of microplastics on freshwater rotifers in an environmental scenario
Mikroplastik in der Umwelt: Bewertung der Aufnahme und Effekte von Mikroplastik auf Süßwasser-Rotatorien
- Microplastics in the environments are estimated to increase in the near future due to increasing consumption of plastic product and also due to further fragmentation in small pieces. The fate and effects of MP once released into the freshwater environment are still scarcely studied, compared to the marine environment. In order to understand possible effect and interaction of MPs in freshwater environment, planktonic zooplankton organisms are very useful for their crucial trophic role. In particular freshwater rotifers are one of the most abundant organisms and they are the interface between primary producers and secondary consumers. The aim of my thesis was to investigate the ingestion and the effect of MPs in rotifers from a more natural scenario and to individuate processes such as the aggregation of MPs, the food dilution effect and the increasing concentrations of MPs that could influence the final outcome of MPs in the environment. In fact, in a near natural scenario MPs interaction with bacteria and algae, aggregations togetherMicroplastics in the environments are estimated to increase in the near future due to increasing consumption of plastic product and also due to further fragmentation in small pieces. The fate and effects of MP once released into the freshwater environment are still scarcely studied, compared to the marine environment. In order to understand possible effect and interaction of MPs in freshwater environment, planktonic zooplankton organisms are very useful for their crucial trophic role. In particular freshwater rotifers are one of the most abundant organisms and they are the interface between primary producers and secondary consumers. The aim of my thesis was to investigate the ingestion and the effect of MPs in rotifers from a more natural scenario and to individuate processes such as the aggregation of MPs, the food dilution effect and the increasing concentrations of MPs that could influence the final outcome of MPs in the environment. In fact, in a near natural scenario MPs interaction with bacteria and algae, aggregations together with the size and concentration are considered drivers of ingestion and effect. The aggregation of MPs makes smaller MPs more available for rotifers and larger MPs less ingested. The negative effect caused by the ingestion of MPs was modulated by their size but also by the quantity and the quality of food that cause variable responses. In fact, rotifers in the environment are subjected to food limitation and the presence of MPs could exacerbate this condition and decrease the population and the reproduction input. Finally, in a scenario incorporating an entire zooplanktonic community, MPs were ingested by most individuals taking into account their feeding mode but also the concentration of MPs, which was found to be essential for the availability of MPs. This study highlights the importance to investigate MPs from a more environmental perspective, this in fact could provide an alternative and realistic view of effect of MPs in the ecosystem.…
- Das allgegenwärtige Vorhandensein in der Umwelt, der rasche Anstieg und die Langlebigkeit haben Plastik zu einem großen Umweltproblem gemacht. Die zunehmende Konzentration von Plastik durch weitere Fragmentierung in Süßgewässern und die daraus resultierenden Konsequenzen auf Ökosystemebenen werden noch immer unterschätzt. Die Auswirkungen von MP auf planktonische Organismen wie den Rotatorien sind noch nicht hinreichend untersucht worden. Ein negativer Effekt könnte Folgen auf höhere trophische Ebenen haben. In dieser Studie wird untersucht, wie natürliche Faktoren die Aufnahme und Wirkung von Mikroplastik (MP) auf Rotatorien verändern können. Natürliche Faktoren, wie zum Beispiel durch Bakterien aggregierte MP, unterschiedliche Algennahrung, sowie verschiedene aquatische Tierarten, wurden genutzt, um Umweltbedingungen im Labor zu imitieren. Die Aufnahmerate von MP, von MP in Verbindung mit Algennahrung und von aggregiertem MP wurde untersucht (Kapitel 2). Durch die Aggregation von MP sind kleinere MP für Rotatorien besser verfügbarDas allgegenwärtige Vorhandensein in der Umwelt, der rasche Anstieg und die Langlebigkeit haben Plastik zu einem großen Umweltproblem gemacht. Die zunehmende Konzentration von Plastik durch weitere Fragmentierung in Süßgewässern und die daraus resultierenden Konsequenzen auf Ökosystemebenen werden noch immer unterschätzt. Die Auswirkungen von MP auf planktonische Organismen wie den Rotatorien sind noch nicht hinreichend untersucht worden. Ein negativer Effekt könnte Folgen auf höhere trophische Ebenen haben. In dieser Studie wird untersucht, wie natürliche Faktoren die Aufnahme und Wirkung von Mikroplastik (MP) auf Rotatorien verändern können. Natürliche Faktoren, wie zum Beispiel durch Bakterien aggregierte MP, unterschiedliche Algennahrung, sowie verschiedene aquatische Tierarten, wurden genutzt, um Umweltbedingungen im Labor zu imitieren. Die Aufnahmerate von MP, von MP in Verbindung mit Algennahrung und von aggregiertem MP wurde untersucht (Kapitel 2). Durch die Aggregation von MP sind kleinere MP für Rotatorien besser verfügbar und größere MP werden weniger aufgenommen. Die Auswirkungen des MPs wurden in meiner Studie in Abhängigkeit von der Nahrungszufuhr, z. B. von der Algenkonzentration, aber auch von der Art der Algen untersucht. Darüber hinaus wurden Polyamidfragmente und Siliziumdioxidkügelchen verwendet, um mögliche Partikeleffekte oder negative Reaktionen im Zusammenhang mit der Art und Form des Plastiks zu verstehen. Zwei verwandte Brachyonidenarten wurden dabei untersucht. Die Wirkung von MP auf B. calyciflorus und B. fernandoi wurde in Kombination mit verschiedenen Konzentrationen und Arten von Futter getestet. Ziel dieser Studie (Kapitel 3) war es, eine Beziehung zwischen den MP-Konzentrationen und der Qualität der Nahrung herzustellen. Darüber hinaus wurden die beiden Arten miteinander verglichen, um mögliche Unterschiede in der Reaktion auf MP festzustellen. Es wurden subletale Reaktionen, wie die Fortpflanzung, die Populationswachstumsrate und das Überleben untersucht, wobei eine schädliche Auswirkung in Form einer Verringerung der Populationsgröße durch geringere Fortpflanzung festgestellt wurde. In einem komplexeren und naturnahen Szenario, wurde ein Mikrokosmos-Experiment durchgeführt, bei dem vier verschiedene Zooplanktongruppen, bestehend aus Rotatorien, Cladoceren, Copepoden und Ostracoden, drei verschiedenen MP-Größen ausgesetzt wurden (Kapitel 4). Die wichtigsten Einflussfaktoren, wie die MP-Konzentration, die Größe und die Art der Nahrungsaufnahme, wurden berücksichtigt, um festzustellen, welche Gruppe anfälliger für die MP-Aufnahme ist. Die MP-Konzentration und die Art der Futteraufnahme beeinflussten die Aufnahme von MP stärker als die Größe. Bei hoher Konzentration nahmen trotz der Größenpräferenz und der Art der Futteraufnahme mehr Individuen das MP auf. Im Gegensatz dazu konnte die Aufnahme von MP bei niedriger Konzentration vermieden werden. Diese Studie verdeutlicht, dass Umweltfaktoren sowie die MP-Konzentration und die Art der Futteraufnahme eine wichtige Rolle bei der Untersuchung von MP spielen.…
|Author details:
|Claudia DragoORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-573356
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-57335
|Reviewer(s):
|Katrin Wendt-PothoffORCiD, Matthias LabrenzORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Guntram Weithoff
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Publication year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2022/12/06
|Release date:
|2023/01/12
|Tag:
|Aufnahme; Effekt; Mikroplastik; Rotatorien
effect; ingestion; microplastics; rotifer
|Number of pages:
|xv, 116
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Urheberrechtsschutz