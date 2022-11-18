Handling manufacturing and aging faults with software-based techniques in tiny embedded systems
- Non-volatile memory area occupies a large portion of the area of a chip in an embedded system. Such memories are prone to manufacturing faults, retention faults, and aging faults. The paper presents a single software based technique that allows for handling all of these fault types in tiny embedded systems without the need for hardware support. This is beneficial for low-cost embedded systems with simple memory architectures. A software infrastructure and a flow are presented that demonstrate how the presented technique is used in general for fault handling right after manufacturing and in-the-field. Moreover, a full implementation is presented for a MSP430 microcontroller, along with a discussion of the performance, overhead, and reliability impacts.
|Felix MühlbauerORCiD, Lukas Schröder, Patryk Skoncej, Mario SchölzelORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1109/LATW.2017.7906756
|978-1-5386-0415-1
|18th IEEE Latin American Test Symposium (LATS 2017)
|IEEE
|New York
|Other
|English
|2027/04/24
|2017
|2022/11/18
|16837119
|6
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme
|Referiert