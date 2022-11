Deep geological repositories represent a promising solution for the final disposal of nuclear waste. Due to its low permeability, high sorption capacity and self-sealing potential, Opalinus Clay (OPA) is considered a suitable host rock formation for the long-term storage of nuclear waste in Switzerland and Germany. However, the clay formation is characterized by compositional and structural variabilities including the occurrence of carbonate- and quartz-rich layers, pronounced bedding planes as well as tectonic elements such as pre-existing fault zones and fractures, suggesting heterogeneous rock mass properties. Characterizing the heterogeneity of host rock properties is therefore essential for safety predictions of future repositories. This includes a detailed understanding of the mechanical and hydraulic properties, deformation behavior and the underlying deformation processes for an improved assessment of the sealing integrity and long-term safety of a deep repository in OPA. Against this background, this thesis presents the

Against this background, this thesis presents the results of deformation experiments performed on intact and artificially fractured specimens of the quartz-rich, sandy and clay-rich, shaly facies of OPA. The experiments focus on the influence of mineralogical composition on the deformation behavior as well as the reactivation and sealing properties of pre-existing faults and fractures at different boundary conditions (e.g., pressure, temperature, strain rate). The anisotropic mechanical properties of the sandy facies of OPA are presented in the first section, which were determined from triaxial deformation experiments using dried and resaturated samples loaded at 0°, 45° and 90° to the bedding plane orientation. A Paterson-type deformation apparatus was used that allowed to investigate how the deformation behavior is influenced by the variation of confining pressure (50 – 100 MPa), temperature (25 – 200 °C), and strain rate (1 × 10-3 – 5 × 10-6 s-1). Constant strain rate experiments revealed brittle to semi-brittle deformation behavior of the sandy facies at the applied conditions. Deformation behavior showed a strong dependence on confining pressure, degree of water saturation as well as bedding orientation, whereas the variation of temperature and strain rate had no significant effect on deformation. Furthermore, the sandy facies displays higher strength and stiffness compared to the clay-rich shaly facies deformed at similar conditions by Nüesch (1991). From the obtained results it can be concluded that cataclastic mechanisms dominate the short-term deformation behavior of dried samples from both facies up to elevated pressure (<200 MPa) and temperature (<200 °C) conditions. The second part presents triaxial deformation tests that were performed to investigate how structural discontinuities affect the deformation behavior of OPA and how the reactivation of preexisting faults is influenced by mineral composition and confining pressure. To this end, dried cylindrical samples of the sandy and shaly facies of OPA were used, which contained a saw-cut fracture oriented at 30° to the long axis. After hydrostatic pre-compaction at 50 MPa, constant strain rate deformation tests were performed at confining pressures of 5, 20 or 35 MPa. With increasing confinement, a gradual transition from brittle, highly localized fault slip including a stress drop at fault reactivation to semi-brittle deformation behavior, characterized by increasing delocalization and non-linear strain hardening without dynamic fault reactivation, can be observed. Brittle localization was limited by the confining pressure at which the fault strength exceeded the matrix yield strength, above which strain partitioning between localized fault slip and distributed matrix deformation occurred. The sandy facies displayed a slightly higher friction coefficient (≈0.48) compared to the shaly facies (≈0.4). In addition, slide-hold-slide tests were conducted, revealing negative or negligible frictional strengthening, which suggests stable creep and long-term weakness of faults in both facies of OPA. The conducted experiments demonstrate that dilatant brittle fault reactivation in OPA may be favored at high overconsolidation ratios and shallow depths, increasing the risk of seismic hazard and the creation of fluid pathways. The final section illustrates how the sealing capacity of fractures in OPA is affected by mineral composition. Triaxial flow-through experiments using Argon-gas were performed with dried samples from the sandy and shaly facies of OPA containing a roughened, artificial fracture. Slate, graywacke, quartzite, natural fault gouge, and granite samples were also tested to highlight the influence of normal stress, mineralogy and diagenesis on the sustainability of fracture transmissivity. With increasing normal stress, a non-linear decrease of fracture transmissivity can be observed that resulted in a permanent reduction of transmissivity after stress release. The transmissivity of rocks with a high portion of strong minerals (e.g., quartz) and high unconfined compressive strength was less sensitive to stress changes. In accordance with this, the sandy facies of OPA displayed a higher initial transmissivity that was less sensitive to stress changes compared to the shaly facies. However, transmissivity of rigid slate was less sensitive to stress changes than the sandy facies of OPA, although the slate is characterized by a higher phyllosilicate content. This demonstrates that in addition to mineral composition, other factors such as the degree of metamorphism, cementation and consolidation have to be considered when evaluating the sealing capacity of phyllosilicate-rich rocks. The results of this thesis highlighted the role of confining pressure on the failure behavior of intact and artificially fractured OPA. Although the quartz-rich sandy facies may be considered as being more favorable for underground constructions due to its higher shear strength and stiffness than the shaly facies, the results indicate that when fractures develop in the sandy facies, they are more conductive and remain more permeable compared to fractures in the clay-dominated shaly facies at a given stress. The results may provide the basis for constitutive models to predict the integrity and evolution of a future repository. Clearly, the influence of composition and consolidation, e.g., by geological burial and uplift, on the mechanical sealing behavior of OPA highlights the need for a detailed site-specific material characterization for a future repository.

