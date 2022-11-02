Schließen

Foreclosure and Tunneling with Partial Vertical Ownership

  • We demonstrate how the incentives of firms that partially own their suppliers or customers to foreclose rivals depend on how the partial owner can extract profits from the target (tunneling). Compared to a fully vertically integrated firm, a partial owner may obtain only a share of the target’s profit but influence the target’s strategy significantly. We show that the incentives for customer and input foreclosure can be higher, equal, or even lower with partial ownership than with a vertical merger, depending on how the protection of minority shareholders and transfer price regulations affect the scope for profit extraction.

Metadaten
Author details:Matthias HunoldORCiDGND, Vasilisa PetrishchevaGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-565601
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-56560
ISSN:2628-653X
Title of parent work (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (57)
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/11/02
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/11/02
Tag:Backward ownership; Entry deterrence; Foreclosure; Minority shareholdings; Partial ownership; Uniform pricing; Vertical integration
Issue:57
Number of pages:47
Organizational units:Extern / Extern
Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:G Financial Economics / G3 Corporate Finance and Governance / G34 Mergers; Acquisitions; Restructuring; Corporate Governance
L Industrial Organization / L2 Firm Objectives, Organization, and Behavior / L22 Firm Organization and Market Structure
L Industrial Organization / L4 Antitrust Issues and Policies / L40 General
Peer review:Nicht referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Urheberrechtsschutz

