This cumulative doctoral thesis deals with high-achieving students. Since 2015, this group has regained attention in German education policy, which had focused more on at-risk groups in the wake of the German "PISA shock" in 2000. In public perception, high-achieving students are often equated with "(highly) gifted" individuals. However, this work goes beyond traditional giftedness research, which understands and researches general intelligence as the basis for students' performance. Instead, it can rather be placed in the field of talent research, which shifts the focus away from general giftedness to specific predictors and outcomes in individual developmental trajectories. Therefore, the work focuses not on intelligence as a potential but on current academic performance, which takes on a double meaning as the result and starting point of developmental processes in a performance domain. This work recognises the multifaceted nature of the concept of performance and strives to create new occasions to discuss the concept of performance and its operationalisation in research. To this end, a systematic review of the operationalisation of high achievement in studies since the year 2000 was conducted in the first part (Article I). First, we identified factors on which operationalisations can differ. Following that, studies were located on these dimensions. Results showed that clear conventions for defining academic achievement do not yet exist, which means that results from studies dealing with high-achieving students can only be compared to a limited extent. In the second part of the thesis, two further articles dealing with the development of performance (Article II) and the social integration (Article III) of high-achieving secondary school students built on the results of the first article and examined the variability of results by applying different operationalisations of achievement. Among other things, this facilitates future comparability with other studies. The concept of multiverse analysis (Steegen, Tuerlinckx, Gelman & Vanpaemel, 2016) was used for this purpose. In a multiverse analysis, many parallel specifications, which at the same time represent sensible alternatives for an operationalisation, are juxtaposed and compared in terms of their effect (Jansen, Neuendorf & Kocaj, 2021). Conceptually, multiverse analysis is linked to the research programme of Critical Multiplism, which was developed some time ago (Patry, 2013; Shadish, 1986, 1993). However, as a specific method, multiverse analysis is currently gaining special significance in the context of the replicability crisis in psychology. The present studies are based on the secondary analysis of large-scale school performance studies, which have the advantage that many data points (variables and persons) are available to compare the effects of different operationalisations. In terms of content, Articles II and III take up topics that repeatedly come up in the academic and public discussion on high achievers and their public perception: Article II begins by asking whether high-achievers already have a cumulative advantage over their lower-achieving classmates in the current regular classroom (Matthew effect). The results show that at grammar schools, one can by no means speak of widening differences. On the contrary, the gap between the groups narrowed in the course of secondary school, in that learning rates were higher among lower-performing students. Article III, on the other hand, concerns the social perception of high-achieving pupils. Here, the assumption persists in the public debate that higher performance might be associated with disadvantages in social integration, which is also reflected in studies dealing with gender stereotypes of young people in relation to school performance. In Article III, among other things, the potential of multiverse analysis was used to describe the variation in the relationship between achievement and social integration across operationalisations of achievement. Overall, across different facets of social integration and different operationalisations of achievement, the correlations between both were slightly positive. These analyses did not confirm assumptions aimed at differential effects for boys and girls or for different subjects. The dissertation shows that the comparison of different approaches to the operationalisation of achievement - used in the context of critical multiplism - can deepen the understanding of phenomena and also has the potential to advance theory development.

