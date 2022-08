Improving the Accessibility of Heterogeneous System Resources for Application Developers using Programming Abstractions

The heterogeneity of today's state-of-the-art computer architectures is confronting application developers with an immense degree of complexity which results from two major challenges. First, developers need to acquire profound knowledge about the programming models or the interaction models associated with each type of heterogeneous system resource to make efficient use thereof. Second, developers must take into account that heterogeneous system resources always need to exchange data with each other in order to work on a problem together. However, this data exchange is always associated with a certain amount of overhead, which is why the amounts of data exchanged should be kept as low as possible. This thesis proposes three programming abstractions to lessen the burdens imposed by these major challenges with the goal of making heterogeneous system resources accessible to a wider range of application developers. The lib842 compression library provides the first method for accessing the compression and decompression facilities of

The heterogeneity of today's state-of-the-art computer architectures is confronting application developers with an immense degree of complexity which results from two major challenges. First, developers need to acquire profound knowledge about the programming models or the interaction models associated with each type of heterogeneous system resource to make efficient use thereof. Second, developers must take into account that heterogeneous system resources always need to exchange data with each other in order to work on a problem together. However, this data exchange is always associated with a certain amount of overhead, which is why the amounts of data exchanged should be kept as low as possible. This thesis proposes three programming abstractions to lessen the burdens imposed by these major challenges with the goal of making heterogeneous system resources accessible to a wider range of application developers. The lib842 compression library provides the first method for accessing the compression and decompression facilities of the NX-842 on-chip compression accelerator available in IBM Power CPUs from user space applications running on Linux. Addressing application development of scale-out GPU workloads, the CloudCL framework makes the resources of GPU clusters more accessible by hiding many aspects of distributed computing while enabling application developers to focus on the aspects of the data parallel programming model associated with GPUs. Furthermore, CloudCL is augmented with transparent data compression facilities based on the lib842 library in order to improve the efficiency of data transfers among cluster nodes. The improved data transfer efficiency provided by the integration of transparent data compression yields performance improvements ranging between 1.11x and 2.07x across four data-intensive scale-out GPU workloads. To investigate the impact of programming abstractions for data placement in NUMA systems, a comprehensive evaluation of the PGASUS framework for NUMA-aware C++ application development is conducted. On a wide range of test systems, the evaluation demonstrates that PGASUS does not only improve the developer experience across all workloads, but that it is also capable of outperforming NUMA-agnostic implementations with average performance improvements of 1.56x. Based on these programming abstractions, this thesis demonstrates that by providing a sufficient degree of abstraction, the accessibility of heterogeneous system resources can be improved for application developers without occluding performance-critical properties of the underlying hardware.

…