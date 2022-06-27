Schließen

The Causal Effect of Cycling Infrastructure on Traffic and Accidents

  • This paper analyzes the effect of new bicycle lanes on traffic volume, congestion, and accidents. Crucially, the new bike lanes replace existing car lanes thereby reducing available space for motorized traffic. In order to obtain causal estimates, I exploit the quasi-random timing and location of the newly built cycle lanes. Using an event study design, a two-way fixed effects model and the synthetic control group method on geo-coded data, I show that the construction of pop-up bike lanes significantly reduced average car speed by 8 to 12 percentage points (p.p.) and up to 16 p.p. in peak traffic hours. In contrast, the results for car volume are modest, while the data does not allow for a conclusive judgment of accidents.

Author details:Philipp SchrauthORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-553359
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-55335
ISSN:2628-653X
Title of parent work (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Subtitle (English):Evidence from Pop-up Bike Lanes in Berlin
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (48)
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/27
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/06/27
Tag:COVID-19; accidents; congestion; cycling; environment; health; traffic; urban
Issue:48
Number of pages:56
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:O Economic Development, Technological Change, and Growth / O1 Economic Development / O18 Regional, Urban, and Rural Analyses
Q Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Q5 Environmental Economics / Q56 Environment and Development; Environment and Trade; Sustainability; Environmental Accounting; Environmental Equity; Population Growth
R Urban, Rural, and Regional Economics / R1 General Regional Economics / R11 Regional Economic Activity: Growth, Development, and Changes
R Urban, Rural, and Regional Economics / R4 Transportation Systems / R41 Transportation: Demand, Supply, and Congestion; Safety and Accidents; Transportation Noise
R Urban, Rural, and Regional Economics / R4 Transportation Systems / R42 Government and Private Investment Analysis (Updated!)
Peer review:Nicht referiert
License (German):License LogoUrheberrechtsschutz

