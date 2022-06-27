Metadaten
|Author details:
|Philipp SchrauthORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-553359
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-55335
|ISSN:
|2628-653X
|Title of parent work (English):
|CEPA Discussion Papers
|Subtitle (English):
|Evidence from Pop-up Bike Lanes in Berlin
|Publication series (Volume number):
|CEPA Discussion Papers (48)
|Publication type:
|Working Paper
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/06/27
|Publication year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2022/06/27
|Tag:
|COVID-19; accidents; congestion; cycling; environment; health; traffic; urban
|Issue:
|48
|Number of pages:
|56
|Organizational units:
|Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|JEL classification:
|O Economic Development, Technological Change, and Growth / O1 Economic Development / O18 Regional, Urban, and Rural Analyses
|Q Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Q5 Environmental Economics / Q56 Environment and Development; Environment and Trade; Sustainability; Environmental Accounting; Environmental Equity; Population Growth
|R Urban, Rural, and Regional Economics / R1 General Regional Economics / R11 Regional Economic Activity: Growth, Development, and Changes
|R Urban, Rural, and Regional Economics / R4 Transportation Systems / R41 Transportation: Demand, Supply, and Congestion; Safety and Accidents; Transportation Noise
|R Urban, Rural, and Regional Economics / R4 Transportation Systems / R42 Government and Private Investment Analysis (Updated!)
|Peer review:
|Nicht referiert
|License (German):
|Urheberrechtsschutz