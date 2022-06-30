Uranium migration in the Opalinus Clay quantified on the host rock scale with reactive transport simulations
Uranmigration im Opalinuston quantifiziert für die Wirtsgesteinsskala mit reaktiven Transportsimulationen
- Humankind and their environment need to be protected from the harmful effects of spent nuclear fuel, and therefore disposal in deep geological formations is favoured worldwide. Suitability of potential host rocks is evaluated, among others, by the retention capacity with respect to radionuclides. Safety assessments are based on the quantification of radionuclide migration lengths with numerical simulations as experiments cannot cover the required temporal (1 Ma) and spatial scales (>100 m). Aim of the present thesis is to assess the migration of uranium, a geochemically complex radionuclide, in the potential host rock Opalinus Clay. Radionuclide migration in clay formations is governed by diffusion due to their low permeability and retarded by sorption. Both processes highly depend on pore water geochemistry and mineralogy that vary between different facies. Diffusion is quantified with the single-component (SC) approach using one diffusion coefficient for all species and the process-based multi-component (MC) option. With this,Humankind and their environment need to be protected from the harmful effects of spent nuclear fuel, and therefore disposal in deep geological formations is favoured worldwide. Suitability of potential host rocks is evaluated, among others, by the retention capacity with respect to radionuclides. Safety assessments are based on the quantification of radionuclide migration lengths with numerical simulations as experiments cannot cover the required temporal (1 Ma) and spatial scales (>100 m). Aim of the present thesis is to assess the migration of uranium, a geochemically complex radionuclide, in the potential host rock Opalinus Clay. Radionuclide migration in clay formations is governed by diffusion due to their low permeability and retarded by sorption. Both processes highly depend on pore water geochemistry and mineralogy that vary between different facies. Diffusion is quantified with the single-component (SC) approach using one diffusion coefficient for all species and the process-based multi-component (MC) option. With this, each species is assigned its own diffusion coefficient and the interaction with the diffuse double layer is taken into account. Sorption is integrated via a bottom-up approach using mechanistic surface complexation models and cation exchange. Therefore, reactive transport simulations are conducted with the geochemical code PHREEQC to quantify uranium migration, i.e. diffusion and sorption, as a function of mineralogical and geochemical heterogeneities on the host rock scale. Sorption processes are facies dependent. Migration lengths vary between the Opalinus Clay facies by up to 10 m. Thereby, the geochemistry of the pore water, in particular the partial pressure of carbon dioxide (pCO2), is more decisive for the sorption capacity than the amount of clay minerals. Nevertheless, higher clay mineral quantities compensate geochemical variations. Consequently, sorption processes must be quantified as a function of pore water geochemistry in contact with the mineral assemblage. Uranium diffusion in the Opalinus Clay is facies independent. Speciation is dominated by aqueous ternary complexes of U(VI) with calcium and carbonate. Differences in the migration lengths between SC and MC diffusion are with +/-5 m negligible. Further, the application of the MC approach highly depends on the quality and availability of the underlying data. Therefore, diffusion processes can be adequately quantified with the SC approach using experimentally determined diffusion coefficients. The hydrogeological system governs pore water geochemistry within the formation rather than the mineralogy. Diffusive exchange with the adjacent aquifers established geochemical gradients over geological time scales that can enhance migration by up to 25 m. Consequently, uranium sorption processes must be quantified following the identified priority: pCO2 > hydrogeology > mineralogy. The presented research provides a workflow and orientation for other potential disposal sites with similar pore water geochemistry due to the identified mechanisms and dependencies. With a maximum migration length of 70 m, the retention capacity of the Opalinus Clay with respect to uranium is sufficient to fulfill the German legal minimum requirement of a thickness of at least 100 m.…
- Zum Schutz von Mensch und Umwelt vor den schädlichen Auswirkungen abgebrannter Brennelemente, wird weltweit die Endlagerung in tiefen geologischen Formationen favorisiert. Daher ist das Rückhaltevermögen potenzieller Wirtsgesteine gegenüber Radionukliden ein wichtiges Kriterium. Sicherheitsbewertungen basieren auf der Quantifizierung der Migration mit numerischen Simulationen, da Experimente die erforderlichen zeitlichen (1 Ma) und räumlichen Skalen (>100 m) nicht abdecken können. Ziel der Dissertation ist es, die Migration des geochemisch komplexen Radionuklids Uran im potenziellen Wirtsgestein Opalinuston zu bewerten. In Tonformationen wird die Radionuklidmigration aufgrund der geringen Durchlässigkeit von Diffusion bestimmt und durch Sorption verzögert. Beide Prozesse hängen stark von der Porenwassergeochemie und Mineralogie ab, die zwischen verschiedenen Fazies variieren. Die Diffusion wird mit dem Einkomponenten- (SC) und Mehrkomponentenansatz (MC) quantifiziert. Nach dem SC-Ansatz wird ein Diffusionskoeffizient für alleZum Schutz von Mensch und Umwelt vor den schädlichen Auswirkungen abgebrannter Brennelemente, wird weltweit die Endlagerung in tiefen geologischen Formationen favorisiert. Daher ist das Rückhaltevermögen potenzieller Wirtsgesteine gegenüber Radionukliden ein wichtiges Kriterium. Sicherheitsbewertungen basieren auf der Quantifizierung der Migration mit numerischen Simulationen, da Experimente die erforderlichen zeitlichen (1 Ma) und räumlichen Skalen (>100 m) nicht abdecken können. Ziel der Dissertation ist es, die Migration des geochemisch komplexen Radionuklids Uran im potenziellen Wirtsgestein Opalinuston zu bewerten. In Tonformationen wird die Radionuklidmigration aufgrund der geringen Durchlässigkeit von Diffusion bestimmt und durch Sorption verzögert. Beide Prozesse hängen stark von der Porenwassergeochemie und Mineralogie ab, die zwischen verschiedenen Fazies variieren. Die Diffusion wird mit dem Einkomponenten- (SC) und Mehrkomponentenansatz (MC) quantifiziert. Nach dem SC-Ansatz wird ein Diffusionskoeffizient für alle Spezies verwendet, wohingegen mit der MC-Option individuelle Werte zugewiesen und die Interaktion mit der diffusen Doppelschicht berücksichtigt wird. Die Sorption ist mit Hilfe mechanistischer Oberflächenkomplexierungsmodelle und Kationenaustausch integriert. Die Durchführung reaktiver Transportsimulationen mit dem Code PHREEQC ermöglicht die Quantifizierung der Uranmigration, d. h. Diffusion und Sorption, in Abhängigkeit der Mineralogie und Porenwassergeochemie für die Wirtsgesteinsskala. Sorptionsprozesse sind faziesabhängig. Die Migrationslängen variieren um bis zu 10 m zwischen den Fazies aufgrund von Unterschieden in der Porenwassergeochemie. Dabei ist insbesondere der Partialdruck des Kohlendioxids (pCO2) entscheidender für die Sorptionskapazität als die Menge an Tonmineralen. Allerdings kompensieren höhere Tonmineralmengen geochemische Schwankungen. Folglich müssen Sorptionsprozesse in Abhängigkeit der Porenwassergeochemie quantifiziert werden. Urandiffusion ist faziesunabhängig. Die Speziation wird durch aquatische ternäre Komplexe von U(VI) mit Kalzium und Karbonat dominiert. Die Unterschiede in den Migrationslängen zwischen SC- und MC-Diffusion sind mit +/-5 m vernachlässigbar. Die Anwendung des MC-Ansatzes hängt stark von der Qualität und Verfügbarkeit der zugrunde liegenden Daten ab. Diffusionsprozesse können also mit dem SC-Ansatz unter Verwendung experimentell ermittelter Diffusionskoeffizienten quantifiziert werden. Haupteinflussfaktor auf die Porenwassergeochemie ist das hydrogeologische System und nicht die Mineralogie. Der diffusive Austausch mit den angrenzenden Aquiferen hat über geologische Zeiträume geochemische Gradienten geschaffen, die die Migration um bis zu 25 m verlängern können. Folglich müssen Sorptionsprozesse nach der identifizierten Priorität quantifiziert werden: pCO2 > Hydrogeologie > Mineralogie. Die ermittelten Abhängigkeiten dienen als Orientierung für andere potenzielle Endlagerstandorte mit ähnlicher Porenwassergeochemie. Mit einer maximalen Migration von 70 m reicht das Rückhaltevermögen des Opalinustons gegenüber Uran aus, um die deutsche gesetzliche Mindestanforderung von 100 m Mächtigkeit zu erfüllen.…
