Thermomechanical state of the southern Central Andes
Thermomechanischer Zustand der südlichen Zentral Anden
- The Andes are a ~7000 km long N-S trending mountain range developed along the South American western continental margin. Driven by the subduction of the oceanic Nazca plate beneath the continental South American plate, the formation of the northern and central parts of the orogen is a type case for a non-collisional orogeny. In the southern Central Andes (SCA, 29°S-39°S), the oceanic plate changes the subduction angle between 33°S and 35°S from almost horizontal (< 5° dip) in the north to a steeper angle (~30° dip) in the south. This sector of the Andes also displays remarkable along- and across- strike variations of the tectonic deformation patterns. These include a systematic decrease of topographic elevation, of crustal shortening and foreland and orogenic width, as well as an alternation of the foreland deformation style between thick-skinned and thin-skinned recorded along- and across the strike of the subduction zone. Moreover, the SCA are a very seismically active region. Moreover, the SCA are a very seismically active region. The continental plate is characterized by a relatively shallow seismicity (< 30 km depth) which is mainly focussed at the transition from the orogen to the lowland areas of the foreland and the forearc; in contrast, deeper seismicity occurs below the interiors of the northern foreland. Additionally, frequent seismicity is also recorded in the shallow parts of the oceanic plate and in a sector of the flat slab segment between 31°S and 33°S. The observed spatial heterogeneity in tectonic and seismic deformation in the SCA has been attributed to multiple causes, including variations in sediment thickness, the presence of inherited structures and changes in the subduction angle of the oceanic slab. However, there is no study that inquired the relationship between the long-term rheological configuration of the SCA and the spatial deformation patterns. Moreover, the SCA are a very seismically active region. The continental plate is characterized by a relatively shallow seismicity (< 30 km depth) which is mainly focussed at the transition from the orogen to the lowland areas of the foreland and the forearc; in contrast, deeper seismicity occurs below the interiors of the northern foreland. Additionally, frequent seismicity is also recorded in the shallow parts of the oceanic plate and in a sector of the flat slab segment between 31°S and 33°S. The observed spatial heterogeneity in tectonic and seismic deformation in the SCA has been attributed to multiple causes, including variations in sediment thickness, the presence of inherited structures and changes in the subduction angle of the oceanic slab. However, there is no study that inquired the relationship between the long-term rheological configuration of the SCA and the spatial deformation patterns. Moreover, the effects of the density and thickness configuration of the continental plate and of variations in the slab dip angle in the rheological state of the lithosphere have been not thoroughly investigated yet. Since rheology depends on composition, pressure and temperature, a detailed characterization of the compositional, structural and thermal fields of the lithosphere is needed. Therefore, by using multiple geophysical approaches and data sources, I constructed the following 3D models of the SCA lithosphere: (i) a seismically-constrained structural and density model that was tested against the gravity field; (ii) a thermal model integrating the conversion of mantle shear-wave velocities to temperature with steady-state conductive calculations in the uppermost lithosphere (< 50 km depth), validated by temperature and heat-flow measurements; and (iii) a rheological model of the long-term lithospheric strength using as input the previously-generated models. The results of this dissertation indicate that the present-day thermal and rheological fields of the SCA are controlled by different mechanisms at different depths. At shallow depths (< 50 km), the thermomechanical field is modulated by the heterogeneous composition of the continental lithosphere. The overprint of the oceanic slab is detectable where the oceanic plate is shallow (< 85 km depth) and the radiogenic crust is thin, resulting in overall lower temperatures and higher strength compared to regions where the slab is steep and the radiogenic crust is thick. At depths > 50 km, largest temperatures variations occur where the descending slab is detected, which implies that the deep thermal field is mainly affected by the slab dip geometry. The outcomes of this thesis suggests that long-term thermomechanical state of the lithosphere influences the spatial distribution of seismic deformation. Most of the seismicity within the continental plate occurs above the modelled transition from brittle to ductile conditions. Additionally, there is a spatial correlation between the location of these events and the transition from the mechanically strong domains of the forearc and foreland to the weak domain of the orogen. In contrast, seismicity within the oceanic plate is also detected where long-term ductile conditions are expected. I therefore analysed the possible influence of additional mechanisms triggering these earthquakes, including the compaction of sediments in the subduction interface and dehydration reactions in the slab. To that aim, I carried out a qualitative analysis of the state of hydration in the mantle using the ratio between compressional- and shear-wave velocity (vp/vs ratio) from a previous seismic tomography. The results from this analysis indicate that the majority of the seismicity spatially correlates with hydrated areas of the slab and overlying continental mantle, with the exception of the cluster within the flat slab segment. In this region, earthquakes are likely triggered by flexural processes where the slab changes from a flat to a steep subduction angle. First-order variations in the observed tectonic patterns also seem to be influenced by the thermomechanical configuration of the lithosphere. The mechanically strong domains of the forearc and foreland, due to their resistance to deformation, display smaller amounts of shortening than the relatively weak orogenic domain. In addition, the structural and thermomechanical characteristics modelled in this dissertation confirm previous analyses from geodynamic models pointing to the control of the observed heterogeneities in the orogen and foreland deformation style. These characteristics include the lithospheric and crustal thickness, the presence of weak sediments and the variations in gravitational potential energy. Specific conditions occur in the cold and strong northern foreland, which is characterized by active seismicity and thick-skinned structures, although the modelled crustal strength exceeds the typical values of externally-applied tectonic stresses. The additional mechanisms that could explain the strain localization in a region that should resist deformation are: (i) increased tectonic forces coming from the steepening of the slab and (ii) enhanced weakening along inherited structures from pre-Andean deformation events. Finally, the thermomechanical conditions of this sector of the foreland could be a key factor influencing the preservation of the flat subduction angle at these latitudes of the SCA.…
- Die Anden sind eine ~7000 km lange N-S-verlaufende Hochgebirgskette, die entlang des westlichen südamerikanischen Kontinentalrandes entstanden ist. Aufgrund der Subduktion der ozeanischen Nazca-Platte unter die kontinentale südamerikanische Platte ist die Bildung des nördlichen und zentralen Teils des Gebirges typisch für eine nicht-kollisionale Orogenese. In den südlichen Zentralanden (SZA, 29-39° S) verändert sich der Subduktionswinkel der ozeanischen Platte zwischen 33 ° S und 35 ° S von fast horizontal (< 5° Einfallen) im Norden zu einem steileren Winkel (~ 30 ° Einfallen) im Süden. Begleitet wird dieser Trend von systematischen, Süd-gerichteten Abnahmen der topographischen Erhebung, der Krusteneinengung und der Vorland- und Orogenbreite, sowie von Variationen im Deformationsstil des Vorlandes, wo die Einengung des Deckgebirges in unterschiedlichem Maße von einer entsprechenden Deformation des Grundgebirges begleitet wird. . Darüber hinaus sind die SZA eine seismisch sehr aktive Region. Die Kontinentalplatte zeichnet sich durchDie Anden sind eine ~7000 km lange N-S-verlaufende Hochgebirgskette, die entlang des westlichen südamerikanischen Kontinentalrandes entstanden ist. Aufgrund der Subduktion der ozeanischen Nazca-Platte unter die kontinentale südamerikanische Platte ist die Bildung des nördlichen und zentralen Teils des Gebirges typisch für eine nicht-kollisionale Orogenese. In den südlichen Zentralanden (SZA, 29-39° S) verändert sich der Subduktionswinkel der ozeanischen Platte zwischen 33 ° S und 35 ° S von fast horizontal (< 5° Einfallen) im Norden zu einem steileren Winkel (~ 30 ° Einfallen) im Süden. Begleitet wird dieser Trend von systematischen, Süd-gerichteten Abnahmen der topographischen Erhebung, der Krusteneinengung und der Vorland- und Orogenbreite, sowie von Variationen im Deformationsstil des Vorlandes, wo die Einengung des Deckgebirges in unterschiedlichem Maße von einer entsprechenden Deformation des Grundgebirges begleitet wird. . Darüber hinaus sind die SZA eine seismisch sehr aktive Region. Die Kontinentalplatte zeichnet sich durch eine relativ flache Seismizität (< 30 km Tiefe) aus, die sich hauptsächlich auf die Übergänge vom Orogen zu den Vorlandbereichen konzentriert; im Gegensatz dazu tritt tiefere Seismizität in den zentralen Bereichen des nördlichen Vorlandes auf. Darüber hinaus ist häufig auftretende Seismizität auch in den flachen Teilen der ozeanischen Platte und im Plattensegment mit flach einfallender Subduktion zwischen 31 ° S und 33 ° S festzustellen. Die beobachtete räumliche Heterogenität der tektonischen und seismischen Deformation in den SZA wurde auf mehrere Ursachen zurückgeführt, darunter Schwankungen der Sedimentmächtigkeit, das Vorhandensein vererbter Strukturen und Veränderungen des Subduktionswinkels der ozeanischen Platte. Es gibt jedoch bislang keine Studie, die den Zusammenhang zwischen der langfristigen rheologischen Konfiguration der SZA und den räumlichen Deformationsmustern untersucht hat. Darüber hinaus wurden die Auswirkungen der Dichte- und Mächtigkeitsvariationen in der kontinentalen Oberplatte und der verschiedenen Subduktionswinkel auf den rheologischen Zustand der Lithosphäre noch nicht grundlegend untersucht. Da die Rheologie von der Gesteinsart, dem Druck und der Temperatur abhängt, ist eine detaillierte Charakterisierung der Zusammensetzung, Struktur und des thermischen Feldes der Lithosphäre erforderlich. Daher habe ich unter Verwendung kombinierter Modellierungsansätze und geophysikalischer Daten die folgenden 3D Modelle für die Lithosphäre der SZA konstruiert: (i) ein auf seismischen Daten basierendes Struktur- und Dichtemodell, das anhand des beobachteten Schwerefeldes validiert wurde; (ii) ein thermisches Modell, das die Umwandlung von Mantelscherwellengeschwindigkeiten in Temperaturen mit Berechnungen des konduktiven Wärmetransports für stationäre Bedingungen in der obersten Lithosphäre (<50 km Tiefe) integriert und durch Temperatur- und Wärmeflussmessungen validiert wurde; und (iii) ein rheologisches Modell der langfristig bedingten Lithosphärenfestigkeit, das auf den zuvor erzeugten Modellen gründet. Die Ergebnisse dieser Dissertation zeigen, dass die thermischen und rheologischen Bedingungen in den heutigen SZA durch verschiedene Mechanismen in unterschiedlichen Tiefen gesteuert werden. In flachen Tiefen (< 50 km) wird das thermomechanische Feld durch die heterogene Zusammensetzung der kontinentalen Lithosphäre differenziert. Eine Überprägung durch die ozeanische Platte ist dort nachweisbar, wo die ozeanische Platte flach (< 85 km tief) und die radiogene Kruste dünn ist, was insgesamt zu niedrigeren Temperaturen und einer höheren Festigkeit im Vergleich zu Bereichen führt, in denen die Platte steil einfällt und die radiogene Kruste dick ist. In Tiefen > 50 km treten die größten Temperaturschwankungen dort auf, wo die subduzierten Platte nachgewiesen wurde, was bedeutet, dass das tiefe thermische Feld den Subduktionswinkel gesteuert wird. Die Ergebnisse dieser Doktorarbeit legen nahe, dass der langfristige thermomechanische Zustand der Lithosphäre die räumliche Verteilung rezenter Seismizität beeinflusst. Der größte Anteil innerhalb der Kontinentalplatte registrierter Erdbebentätigkeit tritt oberhalb des modellierten Übergangs von spröden zu duktilen Bedingungen auf. Außerdem besteht eine räumliche Korrelation zwischen Erdbebenclustern und den Übergängen von den mechanisch rigideren Vorlandbereichen (Forearc und Foreland) zum mechanisch schwächeren Orogen. Demgegenüber wird vermehrte Seismizität innerhalb der ozeanischen Platte auch dort nachgewiesen, wo entsprechend der Modellierung langfristig duktile Bedingungen erwartet werden. Ich habe daher den möglichen Einfluss zusätzlicher Mechanismen untersucht, die ein Auslösen dieser Erdbeben begünstigen könnten, darunter die Kompaktion von Sedimenten an der Subduktionsgrenzfläche und Dehydrationsreaktionen innerhalb der Platte. Dazu habe ich eine qualitative Analyse des Hydratationszustandes des Mantels unter Verwendung des Verhältnisses zwischen Kompressions- und Scherwellengeschwindigkeit (Vp/Vs-Verhältnis aus einemseismischen Tomographiemodell) durchgeführt. Die Ergebnisse dieser Analyse zeigen, dass der Großteil der Seismizität räumlich mit hydratisierten Bereichen in der subduzierten Platte und im darüber liegenden kontinentalen Mantel korreliert, mit Ausnahme eines Erdbebenclusters, das innerhalb des flachen Plattensegments auftritt. In diesem Bereich wechselt die subduzierte Platte von einem flachen in einen steilen Subduktionswinkel und Erdbeben werden wahrscheinlich durch Biegevorgänge in der Platte ausgelöst. Auch die wichtigsten Variationen in den beobachteten tektonischen Mustern scheinen durch die thermomechanische Konfiguration der Lithosphäre beeinflusst zu sein. Die mechanisch starken Bereiche von Forearc und Foreland zeigen aufgrund ihrer Verformungsbeständigkeit geringere Verkürzungsraten als der relativ schwache Bereich des Orogens. Darüber hinaus bestätigen die in dieser Dissertation modellierten strukturellen und thermomechanischen Eigenschaften der Lithosphäre auch frühere Analysen geodynamischer Simulationen, denen zufolge der Deformationsstil im Orogen- und Vorlandbereich jeweils von Variationen in der Lithosphären- und Krustendicke, im Vorhandensein schwacher Sedimente und in der gravitativen potentiellen Energie kontrolliert wird. Eine Sonderstellung nimmt der nordöstliche Vorlandbereich der SZA ein, wo eine verstärkte Seismizität und eine das Deck-und Grundgebirge erfassende Deformation zu beobachten sind, obwohl die modellierte Krustenfestigkeit dort Werte übersteigt, die für die in diesem Gebiet anzunehmenden tektonischen Spannungen typisch wären. . Mechanismen zur Lokalisierung verstärkter Deformation in einem Gebiet beitragen können, das nach den vorliegenden Modellen einer tektonischen Verformung widerstehen sollte, sind: (i) erhöhte tektonische Kräfte durch ein steileres Abtauchen der Platte und (ii) Schwächezonen in der Kruste, die auf prä-andine Deformationsereignisse zurückgehen. Schließlich könnten die thermomechanischen Bedingungen in diesem Teil des Vorlands einchlüsselfaktor für die Erhaltung des flachen Subduktionswinkels in diesen Breiten der SZA sein.…
|Constanza Rodriguez PicedaORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-549275
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54927
|implications for active deformation patterns in the transition from flat to steep subduction
|Implikationen für aktive Deformationsmuster beim Übergang von flacher zu steiler Subduktion
|Manfred StreckerORCiDGND, Magdalena Scheck-WenderothORCiDGND, Carla BraitenbergORCiD
|Manfred Strecker, Magdalena Scheck-Wenderoth
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2022
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2022/04/29
|2022/05/16
|Anden; Erdbeben; Lithosphäre; Modellierung; Subduktion
Andes; earthquakes; lithosphere; modelling; subduction
|xx, 228
|UT 2550, UT 1950, TG 4150, TP 8850
|Extern
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|86-XX GEOPHYSICS [See also 76U05, 76V05]
|Urheberrechtsschutz