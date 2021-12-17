Network management with semantic descriptions for interoperability on the Internet of Things
Netzwerk Management mit semantischen Beschreibungen für Interoperabilität im Internet der Dinge
- The Internet of Things (IoT) is a system of physical objects that can be discovered, monitored, controlled, or interacted with by electronic devices that communicate over various networking interfaces and eventually can be connected to the wider Internet. [Guinard and Trifa, 2016]. IoT devices are equipped with sensors and/or actuators and may be constrained in terms of memory, computational power, network bandwidth, and energy. Interoperability can help to manage such heterogeneous devices. Interoperability is the ability of different types of systems to work together smoothly. There are four levels of interoperability: physical, network and transport, integration, and data. The data interoperability is subdivided into syntactic and semantic data. Semantic data describes the meaning of data and the common understanding of vocabulary e.g. with the help of dictionaries, taxonomies, ontologies. To achieve interoperability, semantic interoperability is necessary. Many organizations and companies are working on standards and solutions for interoperability in the IoT. However, the commercial solutions produce a vendor lock-in. They focus on centralized approaches such as cloud-based solutions. This thesis proposes a decentralized approach namely Edge Computing. Edge Computing is based on the concepts of mesh networking and distributed processing. This approach has an advantage that information collection and processing are placed closer to the sources of this information. The goals are to reduce traffic, latency, and to be robust against a lossy or failed Internet connection. We see management of IoT devices from the network configuration management perspective. This thesis proposes a framework for network configuration management of heterogeneous, constrained IoT devices by using semantic descriptions for interoperability. To achieve interoperability, semantic interoperability is necessary. Many organizations and companies are working on standards and solutions for interoperability in the IoT. However, the commercial solutions produce a vendor lock-in. They focus on centralized approaches such as cloud-based solutions. This thesis proposes a decentralized approach namely Edge Computing. Edge Computing is based on the concepts of mesh networking and distributed processing. This approach has an advantage that information collection and processing are placed closer to the sources of this information. The goals are to reduce traffic, latency, and to be robust against a lossy or failed Internet connection. We see management of IoT devices from the network configuration management perspective. This thesis proposes a framework for network configuration management of heterogeneous, constrained IoT devices by using semantic descriptions for interoperability. The MYNO framework is an acronym for MQTT, YANG, NETCONF and Ontology. The NETCONF protocol is the IETF standard for network configuration management. The MQTT protocol is the de-facto standard in the IoT. We picked up the idea of the NETCONF-MQTT bridge, originally proposed by Scheffler and Bonneß[2017], and extended it with semantic device descriptions. These device descriptions provide a description of the device capabilities. They are based on the oneM2M Base ontology and formalized by the Semantic Web Standards. The novel approach is using a ontology-based device description directly on a constrained device in combination with the MQTT protocol. The bridge was extended in order to query such descriptions. Using a semantic annotation, we achieved that the device capabilities are self-descriptive, machine readable and re-usable. The concept of a Virtual Device was introduced and implemented, based on semantic device descriptions. A Virtual Device aggregates the capabilities of all devices at the edge network and contributes therefore to the scalability. Thus, it is possible to control all devices via a single RPC call. The model-driven NETCONF Web-Client is generated automatically from this YANG model which is generated by the bridge based on the semantic device description. The Web-Client provides a user-friendly interface, offers RPC calls and displays sensor values. We demonstrate the feasibility of this approach in different use cases: sensor and actuator scenarios, as well as event configuration and triggering. The semantic approach results in increased memory overhead. Therefore, we evaluated CBOR and RDF HDT for optimization of ontology-based device descriptions for use on constrained devices. The evaluation shows that CBOR is not suitable for long strings and RDF HDT is a promising candidate but is still a W3C Member Submission. Finally, we used an optimized JSON-LD format for the syntax of the device descriptions. One of the security tasks of network management is the distribution of firmware updates. The MYNO Update Protocol (MUP) was developed and evaluated on constrained devices CC2538dk and 6LoWPAN. The MYNO update process is focused on freshness and authenticity of the firmware. The evaluation shows that it is challenging but feasible to bring the firmware updates to constrained devices using MQTT. As a new requirement for the next MQTT version, we propose to add a slicing feature for the better support of constrained devices. The MQTT broker should slice data to the maximum packet size specified by the device and transfer it slice-by-slice. For the performance and scalability evaluation of MYNO framework, we setup the High Precision Agriculture demonstrator with 10 ESP-32 NodeMCU boards at the edge of the network. The ESP-32 NodeMCU boards, connected by WLAN, were equipped with six sensors and two actuators. The performance evaluation shows that the processing of ontology-based descriptions on a Raspberry Pi 3B with the RDFLib is a challenging task regarding computational power. Nevertheless, it is feasible because it must be done only once per device during the discovery process. The MYNO framework was tested with heterogeneous devices such as CC2538dk from Texas Instruments, Arduino Yún Rev 3, and ESP-32 NodeMCU, and IP-based networks such as 6LoWPAN and WLAN. Summarizing, with the MYNO framework we could show that the semantic approach on constrained devices is feasible in the IoT.…
Ein Netzwerk von physischen Objekten (Dingen), die von elektronischen Geräten entdeckt, überwacht und gesteuert werden können, die über verschiedene Netzwerkschnittstellen kommunizieren und schließlich mit dem Internet verbunden werden können, bezeichnet man als Internet of Things (Internet der Dinge, IoT) [Guinard und Trifa, 2016]. Die elektronischen Geräte sind mit Sensoren und Aktuatoren ausgestattet und verfügen oft nur über begrenzte Rechenressourcen wie Leistung, Speicher, Netzwerkbandbreite und Energie. Interoperabilität ist die Fähigkeit verschiedener Systemtypen reibungslos zusammenzuarbeiten und kann helfen, heterogenen Geräte im IoT zu verwalten. Die Semantische Interoperabilität stellt sicher, dass die Bedeutung von Daten und das gemeinsame Verständnis des Vokabulars zwischen den Systemen vorhanden ist. Viele Organisationen und Unternehmen arbeiten an Standards und Lösungen für die Interoperabilität im IoT, bieten aber nur Insellösungen an. Die kommerziellen Lösungen führen jedoch zu einer Lieferantenbindung. Sie konzentrieren sich auf zentralisierte Ansätze wie Cloud-basierte Lösungen. Wir verfolgen einen dezentralen Ansatz, nämlich Edge Computing, und sehen die Verwaltung von IoT-Geräten aus der Perspektive des Netzwerkkonfigurationsmanagements. In dieser Arbeit wird ein Framework für das Netzwerkkonfigurationsmanagement heterogener IoT-Geräte mit begrenzten Rechenressourcen unter Verwendung semantischer Beschreibungen für die Interoperabilität vorgestellt. Das MYNO-Framework steht für die verwendeten Technologien MQTT, YANG, NETCONF und Ontologie. Das NETCONF-Protokoll ist der IETF-Standard für das Netzwerkkonfigurations-management und verwendet YANG als Datenmodellierungssprache. Das MQTT-Protokoll ist der De-facto-Standard im IoT. Die semantischen Beschreibungen enthalten eine detaillierte Liste der Gerätefunktionen. Sie basieren auf der oneM2M Base-Ontologie und verwenden Semantic Web Standards. Das Konzept eines Virtuellen Geräts wurde basierend auf den semantischen Gerätebeschreibungen eingeführt und implementiert. Der modellgesteuerte NETCONF Web-Client wird automatisch auf Basis von YANG generiert, das auf Basis der semantischen Gerätebeschreibung erstellt wird. Wir demonstrieren die Machbarkeit des MYNO Ansatzes in verschiedenen Anwendungsfällen: Sensor- und Aktuator-Szenarien sowie Ereigniskonfiguration und -auslösung. Eine der Sicherheitsaufgaben des Netzwerkmanagements ist die Verteilung von Firmware-Updates. Das MYNO Update Protocol (MUP) wurde auf den Geräten CC2538dk und 6LoWPAN Netzwerk entwickelt und evaluiert. Für die Bewertung der Leistung und Skalierbarkeit des MYNO-Frameworks wurde ein Precision Agriculture Demonstrator mit 10 ESP-32 NodeMCU Geräten eingerichtet. Zusammenfassend konnten wir mit dem MYNO-Framework zeigen, dass der semantische Ansatz für Geräte mit limitierten Rechenressourcen im Internet of Things machbar ist.
