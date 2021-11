Deep-biosphere methane production stimulated by geofluids in the Nankai accretionary complex

Funding institution:

Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) Strategic Fund for Strengthening Leading-Edge Research and DevelopmentMinistry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Japan (MEXT)Japan Society for the Promotion of Science; JSPS Funding Program for Next Generation World-Leading Researchers [GR102]; East Asia and Pacific Summer Institutes program through the NSF [1308171]; East Asia and Pacific Summer Institutes program through JSPS [1308171]; European Programme-Ideas" Specific Programme [247153]; [23681007]; [26287128]; [17H01871]; [26251041]; [17H06105]