Subsidized startup programs were an important element of university startup support in the state of Brandenburg in the EU-funding-periods 2007-2013 and 2014-2020. Due to the positive economic development of the country, the funding volume decreased steadily over the same period. A further reduction in funding has already been determined for the EU-funding-period 2021-2027. For Brandenburg, without adjustments to the established funding structures, there will be a further reduction or erosion of the startup support offers at state universities. This thesis therefore deals, among other things, with the question of how a theoretical reference model for subsidized university start-up advice can be designed in order to do justice to the reduced funding rates while maintaining the variety of offers. The BIEM Startup Navigator project was used as an object of investigation to answer this question. The BIEM Startup Navigator start-up consulting project was carried out at six universities in Brandenburg from 2010 to 2014. With the help of the models and premises of the principal-agent theory, a theoretical framework was first set up, based on which the empirical investigation takes place. Bases on the principal-agent theory the participating organizations, individuals and institutions are shown. Furthermore, the main problem areas and solution approaches of the principal-agent theory for the investigation of the BIEM Startup Navigator are discussed. During the scientific investigation the concepts for implementing the funding project at six university locations, the data from 610 participants and 288 start-ups are analyzed in order to identify and describe relationships and interactions. Different theoretical assumptions on the areas of project effectiveness or project efficiency, cost distribution and conceptual design are formulated in 24 working hypotheses and transferred to the study. The verification or falsification of the hypotheses is based on the combined findings from literature research and the results of the empirical investigation. In the course of the work the possible agency costs occurring in the principal-agent theory using the example of the BIEM Startup Navigator are shown and to show ex post inefficiencies in the screening and signaling processes. With the help of the developed theoretical reference model for subsidized startups at Brandenburg universities, it should be possible to meet the declining EU-funding without a simultaneous reduction in startup support offers at the universities. For this purpose, the theoretical reference model shows how the results of the empirical study can be used to reduce the agency costs of subsidized startup advice.

