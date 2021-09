How does lithospheric configuration relate to deformation in the Alpine region?

Forming as a result of the collision between the Adriatic and European plates, the Alpine orogen exhibits significant lithospheric heterogeneity due to the long history of interplay between these plates, other continental and oceanic blocks in the region, and inherited features from preceeding orogenies. This implies that the thermal and rheological configuration of the lithosphere also varies significantly throughout the region. Lithology and temperature/pressure conditions exert a first order control on rock strength, principally via thermally activated creep deformation and on the distribution at depth of the brittle-ductile transition zone, which can be regarded as the lower bound to the seismogenic zone. Therefore, they influence the spatial distribution of seismicity within a lithospheric plate. In light of this, accurately constrained geophysical models of the heterogeneous Alpine lithospheric configuration, are crucial in describing regional deformation patterns. However, despite the amount of research focussing on the area,

Forming as a result of the collision between the Adriatic and European plates, the Alpine orogen exhibits significant lithospheric heterogeneity due to the long history of interplay between these plates, other continental and oceanic blocks in the region, and inherited features from preceeding orogenies. This implies that the thermal and rheological configuration of the lithosphere also varies significantly throughout the region. Lithology and temperature/pressure conditions exert a first order control on rock strength, principally via thermally activated creep deformation and on the distribution at depth of the brittle-ductile transition zone, which can be regarded as the lower bound to the seismogenic zone. Therefore, they influence the spatial distribution of seismicity within a lithospheric plate. In light of this, accurately constrained geophysical models of the heterogeneous Alpine lithospheric configuration, are crucial in describing regional deformation patterns. However, despite the amount of research focussing on the area, different hypotheses still exist regarding the present-day lithospheric state and how it might relate to the present-day seismicity distribution. This dissertaion seeks to constrain the Alpine lithospheric configuration through a fully 3D integrated modelling workflow, that utilises multiple geophysical techniques and integrates from all available data sources. The aim is therefore to shed light on how lithospheric heterogeneity may play a role in influencing the heterogeneous patterns of seismicity distribution observed within the region. This was accomplished through the generation of: (i) 3D seismically constrained, structural and density models of the lithosphere, that were adjusted to match the observed gravity field; (ii) 3D models of the lithospheric steady state thermal field, that were adjusted to match observed wellbore temperatures; and (iii) 3D rheological models of long term lithospheric strength, with the results of each step used as input for the following steps. Results indicate that the highest strength within the crust (~ 1 GPa) and upper mantle (> 2 GPa), are shown to occur at temperatures characteristic for specific phase transitions (more felsic crust: 200 – 400 °C; more mafic crust and upper lithospheric mantle: ~600 °C) with almost all seismicity occurring in these regions. However, inherited lithospheric heterogeneity was found to significantly influence this, with seismicity in the thinner and more mafic Adriatic crust (~22.5 km, 2800 kg m−3, 1.30E-06 W m-3) occuring to higher temperatures (~600 °C) than in the thicker and more felsic European crust (~27.5 km, 2750 kg m−3, 1.3–2.6E-06 W m-3, ~450 °C). Correlation between seismicity in the orogen forelands and lithospheric strength, also show different trends, reflecting their different tectonic settings. As such, events in the plate boundary setting of the southern foreland correlate with the integrated lithospheric strength, occurring mainly in the weaker lithosphere surrounding the strong Adriatic indenter. Events in the intraplate setting of the northern foreland, instead correlate with crustal strength, mainly occurring in the weaker and warmer crust beneath the Upper Rhine Graben. Therefore, not only do the findings presented in this work represent a state of the art understanding of the lithospheric configuration beneath the Alps and their forelands, but also a significant improvement on the features known to significantly influence the occurrence of seismicity within the region. This highlights the importance of considering lithospheric state in regards to explaining observed patterns of deformation.

