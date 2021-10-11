The role of the upper plate in the Andean tectonic evolution (33-36°S)
El rol de la placa superior en la evolución tectónica andina (33-36°S)
Die Rolle der oberen Platte in der tektonischen Entwicklung der Anden (33-36°S)
- The Southern Central Andes (33°-36°S) are an excellent natural laboratory to study orogenic deformation processes, where boundary conditions, such as the geometry of the subducted plate, impose an important control on the evolution of the orogen. On the other hand, the South American plate presents a series of heterogeneities that additionally impart control on the mode of deformation. This thesis aims to test the control of this last factor over the construction of the Cenozoic Andean orogenic system. From the integration of surface and subsurface information in the southern area (34-36°S), the evolution of Andean deformation over the steeply dipping subduction segment was studied. A structural model was developed evaluating the stress state from the Miocene to the present-day and its influence in the migration of magmatic fluids and hydrocarbons. Based on these data, together with the data generated by other researchers in the northern zone of the study area (33-34°S), geodynamic numerical modeling was performed to test theThe Southern Central Andes (33°-36°S) are an excellent natural laboratory to study orogenic deformation processes, where boundary conditions, such as the geometry of the subducted plate, impose an important control on the evolution of the orogen. On the other hand, the South American plate presents a series of heterogeneities that additionally impart control on the mode of deformation. This thesis aims to test the control of this last factor over the construction of the Cenozoic Andean orogenic system. From the integration of surface and subsurface information in the southern area (34-36°S), the evolution of Andean deformation over the steeply dipping subduction segment was studied. A structural model was developed evaluating the stress state from the Miocene to the present-day and its influence in the migration of magmatic fluids and hydrocarbons. Based on these data, together with the data generated by other researchers in the northern zone of the study area (33-34°S), geodynamic numerical modeling was performed to test the hypothesis of the decisive role of upper-plate heterogeneities in the Andean evolution. Geodynamic codes (LAPEX-2D and ASPECT) which simulate the behavior of materials with elasto-visco-plastic rheologies under deformation, were used. The model results suggest that upper-plate contractional deformation is significantly controlled by the strength of the lithosphere, which is defined by the composition of the upper and lower crust, and by the proportion of lithospheric mantle, which in turn is determined by previous tectonic events. In addition, the previous regional tectono-magmatic events also defined the composition of the crust and its geometry, which is another factor that controls the localization of deformation. Accordingly, with more felsic lower crustal composition, the deformation follows a pure-shear mode, while more mafic compositions induce a simple-shear deformation mode. On the other hand, it was observed that initial lithospheric thickness may fundamentally control the location of deformation, with zones characterized by thin lithosphere are prone to concentrate it. Finally, it was found that an asymmetric lithosphere-astenosphere boundary resulting from corner flow in the mantle wedge of the eastward-directed subduction zone tends to generate east-vergent detachments.…
- Los Andes Centrales del Sur (33-36°S) son un gran laboratorio para el estudio de los procesos de deformación orogénica, donde las condiciones de borde, como la geometría de la placa subductada, imponen un importante control sobre la deformación andina. Por otro lado, la Placa Sudamericana presenta una serie de heterogeneidades que también imparten un control sobre el modo de deformación. El objetivo de esta tesis es probar el control de este último factor sobre la construcción del sistema orogénico andino. A partir de la integración de la información superficial y de subsuelo en el área sur (34°-36°S), se estudió la evolución de la deformación andina sobre el segmento de subducción normal. Se desarrolló un modelo estructural que evalúa el estado de esfuerzos desde el Mioceno hasta la actualidad, el rol de estructuras previas y su influencia en la migración de fluidos. Con estos datos y publicaciones previas de la zona norte del área de estudio (33°-34ºS), se realizó un modelado numérico geodinámico para probar la hipótesis del papelLos Andes Centrales del Sur (33-36°S) son un gran laboratorio para el estudio de los procesos de deformación orogénica, donde las condiciones de borde, como la geometría de la placa subductada, imponen un importante control sobre la deformación andina. Por otro lado, la Placa Sudamericana presenta una serie de heterogeneidades que también imparten un control sobre el modo de deformación. El objetivo de esta tesis es probar el control de este último factor sobre la construcción del sistema orogénico andino. A partir de la integración de la información superficial y de subsuelo en el área sur (34°-36°S), se estudió la evolución de la deformación andina sobre el segmento de subducción normal. Se desarrolló un modelo estructural que evalúa el estado de esfuerzos desde el Mioceno hasta la actualidad, el rol de estructuras previas y su influencia en la migración de fluidos. Con estos datos y publicaciones previas de la zona norte del área de estudio (33°-34ºS), se realizó un modelado numérico geodinámico para probar la hipótesis del papel de las heterogeneidades de la placa superior en la evolución andina. Se utilizaron dos códigos (LAPEX-2D y ASPECT) basados en elementos finitos/diferencias finitas, que simulan el comportamiento de materiales con reologías elastoviscoplásticas bajo deformación. Los resultados del modelado sugieren que la deformación contraccional de la placa superior está significativamente controlada por la resistencia de la litósfera, que está definida por la composición de la corteza superior e inferior y por la proporción del manto litosférico, que a su vez está definida por eventos tectónicos previos. Estos eventos previos también definieron la composición de la corteza y su geometría, que es otro factor que controla la localización de la deformación. Con una composición de corteza inferior más félsica, la deformación sigue un modo de cizalla pura mientras que las composiciones más máficas provocan un modo de deformación tipo cizalla simple. Por otro lado, observamos que el espesor inicial de la litósfera controla la localización de la deformación, donde zonas con litósfera más fina es propensa a concentrar la deformación. Un límite litósfera-astenósfera asimétrico, como resultado del flujo de la cuña mantélica tiende a generar despegues vergentes al E.…
- Die südlichen Zentralanden (33°-36°S) sind eine ausgezeichnete, natürliche Forschungsumgebung zur Untersuchung gebirgsbildender Deformationsprozesse, in der Randbedingungen, wie die Geometrie der subduzierten Platte, einen starken Einfluss auf die Evolution des Gebirges besitzen. Anderseits sind die Deformationsmechanismen geprägt von der Heterogenität der Südamerikanischen Platte. In dieser Arbeit wird die Bedeutung dieses Mechanismus für die Herausbildung der Anden während des Känozoikums untersucht. Im südlichen Teil (34-36°S), in dem die subduzierte Platte in einem steileren Winkel in den Erdmantel absinkt, wird die Entwicklung der Andendeformation mithilfe von oberflächlich aufgezeichneten und in tiefere Erdschichten reichenden Daten untersucht. Das darauf aufbauende Strukturmodell ermöglicht die Abschätzung der tektonischen Spannungen vom Miozän bis in die Neuzeit und den Einfluss der Bewegungen von magmatischen Fluiden, sowie Kohlenwasserstoffen. Auf Grundlage dieser Daten und solcher, die von Wissenschaftlern im nördlichenDie südlichen Zentralanden (33°-36°S) sind eine ausgezeichnete, natürliche Forschungsumgebung zur Untersuchung gebirgsbildender Deformationsprozesse, in der Randbedingungen, wie die Geometrie der subduzierten Platte, einen starken Einfluss auf die Evolution des Gebirges besitzen. Anderseits sind die Deformationsmechanismen geprägt von der Heterogenität der Südamerikanischen Platte. In dieser Arbeit wird die Bedeutung dieses Mechanismus für die Herausbildung der Anden während des Känozoikums untersucht. Im südlichen Teil (34-36°S), in dem die subduzierte Platte in einem steileren Winkel in den Erdmantel absinkt, wird die Entwicklung der Andendeformation mithilfe von oberflächlich aufgezeichneten und in tiefere Erdschichten reichenden Daten untersucht. Das darauf aufbauende Strukturmodell ermöglicht die Abschätzung der tektonischen Spannungen vom Miozän bis in die Neuzeit und den Einfluss der Bewegungen von magmatischen Fluiden, sowie Kohlenwasserstoffen. Auf Grundlage dieser Daten und solcher, die von Wissenschaftlern im nördlichen Bereich des Untersuchungsgebietes (33-34°S) erfasst wurden, wurde eine geodynamische, numerische Modellierung durchgeführt, um die Hypothese des Einflusses der Heterogenität der oberen Platten auf die Gebirgsbildung der Anden zu überprüfen. Die genutzte geodynamische Softwares (LAPEX-2D und ASPECT) simulieren das Verhalten von elasto-viskoplastischen Materialien, wenn diese unter Spannung stehen. Die Modellierungsergebnisse zeigen, dass die Kontraktionsprozesse hauptsächlich durch die Stärke der Lithosphäre beeinflusst werden. Diese Kenngröße wird aus der Zusammensetzung von Ober- und Unterkruste und dem Anteil des lithosphärischen Mantels, der durch vorhergehende tektonische Vorgänge überprägt ist, bestimmt. Diese räumlich begrenzten tektono-magmatischen Events definieren ebenfalls die Zusammensetzung und die Geometrie der Erdkruste, welche einen großen Einfluss auf das räumliche Auftreten von Deformationsprozessen hat. Eine eher felsische Unterkruste führt vorrangig zu pure-shear, während eine eher mafisch zusammengesetzte Unterkruste primär zu einem Deformationsmechanismus führt, der simple-shear genannt wird. Weiterhing wurde beobachtet, dass die Dicke der Lithosphäre vor der Deformation einen fundamentalen Einfluss auf die räumliche Eingrenzung von Deformation hat, wobei Regionen mit einer dünnen Lithosphärenschicht verstärkt Deformation aufweisen. Eine asymmetrische Grenzschicht zwischen Lithosphäre und Asthenosphäre ist das Resultat von Fließprozessen im Erdmantel, im Keil zwischen der obenliegenden Platte und der sich ostwärts absinkenden Subduktionszone, und verstärkt die Herausbildung von nach Osten gerichteten Abscherungen in der Erdkruste.…
|Matías BarrionuevoORCiD
|insights from structural geology and numerical modeling
|aportes desde la geología estructural y el modelado numérico
|Erkenntnisse aus der Strukturgeologie und der numerischen Modellierung
