Modeling the Effect of Multiple Reservoirs on Water and Sediment Dynamics in a Semiarid Catchment in Brazil

  • Taking into account the climatic conditions of the semiarid region of Brazil, with its intermittent rivers and long periods of water scarcity, a dense network of surface reservoirs (on average one dam every 5 km(2)) of very different sizes has been built. The impact of such a network on water and sediment dynamics constitutes a remarkable challenge for hydrologists. The main objective of this work is to present a novel way of simulating water and sediment fluxes through such high-density reservoir networks, which enables the assessment of water and sediment retention in those structures. The new reservoir modeling approach has been coupled with the fully process-oriented and semidistributed hydrological WASA-SED model, which was tailored for semiarid hydroclimatological characteristics. This integrated modeling system was applied to the 933-km(2) Bengue catchment, located in semiarid northeastern Brazil, which has a network of 114 reservoirs with a wide range of surface areas (from 0.003 to 350 ha). The small reservoirs were groupedTaking into account the climatic conditions of the semiarid region of Brazil, with its intermittent rivers and long periods of water scarcity, a dense network of surface reservoirs (on average one dam every 5 km(2)) of very different sizes has been built. The impact of such a network on water and sediment dynamics constitutes a remarkable challenge for hydrologists. The main objective of this work is to present a novel way of simulating water and sediment fluxes through such high-density reservoir networks, which enables the assessment of water and sediment retention in those structures. The new reservoir modeling approach has been coupled with the fully process-oriented and semidistributed hydrological WASA-SED model, which was tailored for semiarid hydroclimatological characteristics. This integrated modeling system was applied to the 933-km(2) Bengue catchment, located in semiarid northeastern Brazil, which has a network of 114 reservoirs with a wide range of surface areas (from 0.003 to 350 ha). The small reservoirs were grouped into size classes according to their storage capacity and a cascade routing scheme was applied to describe the upstream-downstream position of the classes; the large reservoirs were handled explicitly in the reservoir modeling approach. According to the model results, the proposed approach is capable of representing the water and sediment fluxes though the entire reservoir network with reasonable accuracy. In addition, the model shows that the dynamics of water and sediment within the Bengue catchment are strongly impacted by the presence of multiple reservoirs, which are able to retain approximately 21% of the generated runoff and almost 42% of the sediment yield of the catchment for the simulation period, from 2000 to 2012. (C) 2018 American Society of Civil Engineers.show moreshow less

Author details:George Leite Mamede, Andreas Guentner, Pedro Henrique Augusto MedeirosORCiD, Jose Carlos de AraujoORCiD, Axel BronstertORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1061/(ASCE)HE.1943-5584.0001701
ISSN:1084-0699
ISSN:1943-5584
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Hydrologic Engineering
Publisher:American Society of Civil Engineers
Place of publishing:Reston
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/08/03
Tag:Reservoir network; Sediment retention; Semiarid catchment; Water storage dynamic
Volume:23
Issue:12
Number of pages:13
Funding institution:DFG (Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft)German Research Foundation (DFG); CAPES (Ministry of Education, Brazil)CAPES
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften

