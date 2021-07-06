Neuartige DBD-Fluoreszenzfarstoffe
Novel DBD-fluorescent dyes
- Zusammenfassung zur Dissertation „Neuartige DBD-Fluoreszenzfarbstoffe: Synthese, Untersuchungen und Anwendungen“ von Leonard John In dieser Arbeit konnten auf Basis der etablierten [1,3]-Dioxolo[4,5-f][1,3]benzodioxol (DBD) Fluoreszenzfarbstoffe zwei neue Konzepte zur Darstellung unsymmetrisch funktionalisierter DBD-Fluorophore entwickelt werden. Die Variation der elektronenziehenden Reste führte zu einer Erweiterung des Farbspektrums an DBD-Fluorophoren, wobei alle weiteren spektroskopischen Parameter (Fluoreszenzlebenszeit, -quantenausbeute und STOKES-Verschiebung) unverändert hohe Werte aufweisen. Neben der Variation der elektronenziehenden Reste wurde das "pi"-System des DBD-Farbstoffs mit der Einführung von Stilben-, und Tolan-Derivaten vergrößert. Stilben-Derivate zeigten ähnlich gute spektroskopische Eigenschaften wie die bereits etablierten DBD-Farbstoffe. Fluorophore mit langwelliger Emission sind auf Grund der großen Gewebe-Eindringtiefe besonders interessant für biologische Anwendungen. Da der langwelligste Vertreter derZusammenfassung zur Dissertation „Neuartige DBD-Fluoreszenzfarbstoffe: Synthese, Untersuchungen und Anwendungen“ von Leonard John In dieser Arbeit konnten auf Basis der etablierten [1,3]-Dioxolo[4,5-f][1,3]benzodioxol (DBD) Fluoreszenzfarbstoffe zwei neue Konzepte zur Darstellung unsymmetrisch funktionalisierter DBD-Fluorophore entwickelt werden. Die Variation der elektronenziehenden Reste führte zu einer Erweiterung des Farbspektrums an DBD-Fluorophoren, wobei alle weiteren spektroskopischen Parameter (Fluoreszenzlebenszeit, -quantenausbeute und STOKES-Verschiebung) unverändert hohe Werte aufweisen. Neben der Variation der elektronenziehenden Reste wurde das "pi"-System des DBD-Farbstoffs mit der Einführung von Stilben-, und Tolan-Derivaten vergrößert. Stilben-Derivate zeigten ähnlich gute spektroskopische Eigenschaften wie die bereits etablierten DBD-Farbstoffe. Fluorophore mit langwelliger Emission sind auf Grund der großen Gewebe-Eindringtiefe besonders interessant für biologische Anwendungen. Da der langwelligste Vertreter der O4-DBD-Farbstoffe in polaren Medien nur schwer löslich ist, wurde ein Weg zur Einführung löslichkeitsvermittelnder Gruppen gesucht. Hierbei fiel die Wahl auf eine Carbonsäure-Gruppe zur Steigerung der Hydrophilie. Eine von vier untersuchten Methoden erwies sich als zielführend, sodass das gewünschte Molekül isoliert werden konnte. Eine erhöhte Wasserlöslichkeit wurde allerdings nicht beobachtet. Zur Erforschung von Fettstoffwechselkrankheiten wie der ALZHEIMER-Krankheit werden fluoreszenzmarkierte Lipide benötigt. Um unterschiedliche Bereiche einer Membran zu untersuchen, war das Ziel, den Fluorophor an unterschiedlichen Stellen innerhalb der Fettsäure zu lokalisieren. Hierbei sollte die Gesamtkettenlänge des DBD-Lipids einer C18-Kette, analog der Stearinsäure, entsprechen. Durch die stufenweise Einführung der Reste gelang es, drei DBD-Lipide herzustellen, wobei sich der Fluorophor an unterschiedlichen Positionen innerhalb der Kette befindet. Die photophysikalischen Eigenschaften der Lipide weichen nur marginal von denen der reinen Fluorophore ab. Eine Einlagerung in giant unilamellar vesicles (GUVs) konnte für zwei Derivate beobachtet werden, wobei keine domänenspezifisch war. Ein weiteres Ziel dieser Arbeit war es, die vier Sauerstoffatome im DBD-Grundkörper stufenweise durch Schwefelatome zu ersetzen und die Ringgrößen des DBD-Fluorophors zu variieren. Für die Ringgröße zeigte der 1,2-S2-DBD mit jeweils zwei Fünfringen die besten spektroskopischen Eigenschaften. Durch die Synthese von zwei weiteren schwefelhaltigen DBD-Grundkörpern (S1- und 1,4-S2-DBD) konnten insgesamt drei neue Farbstoffklassen zugänglich gemacht werden. Für alle neuen Chromophore wurden elektronenziehende Reste (Aldehyd, Acyl, Ester, Carboxy) eingeführt und die jeweiligen Derivate spektroskopisch untersucht. Mit steigender Anzahl an Schwefel-Atomen im Grundkörper zeigt sich eine bathochrome Verschiebung der Emission, wobei die Werte für die Fluoreszenzlebenszeit- und -quantenausbeute abnehmen. Die optimalen spektroskopischen Eigenschaften aus langwelliger Emission, hoher Fluoreszenzlebenszeit und -quantenausbeute zeigt das 1,4-S2-Dialdehyd-Derivat. Für die S1- und 1,2-S2-Dialdehyd- Derivate wurden Konzepte entwickelt, um bioreaktive Reste (Alkin, HOSu, Maleimid) einzuführen und die Fluorophore in biologischen Systemen anwenden zu können.…
- Abstract for the Dissertation „Neuartige DBD-Fluoreszenzfarbstoffe: Synthese, Untersuchungen und Anwendungen“ by Leonard John In this work, two new concepts for the preparation of asymmetrically functionalized DBD fluorophores were developed based on the established [1,3]dioxolo[4,5-f][1,3]benzodioxole (DBD) fluorescent dyes. Variation of the electron-withdrawing groups led to an expansion of the color spectrum of DBD fluorophores, with all other spectroscopic parameters (fluorescence lifetime, quantum yield, and STOKES- shift) showing unchanged high values. In addition to the variation of electron-withdrawing groups, the "pi"-system of the DBD dye was enlarged with the introduction of stilbene, and tolane derivatives. Stilbene derivatives showed similar good spectroscopic properties as the already established DBD dyes. Fluorophores with long wavelength emission are particularly interesting for biological applications due to their large tissue penetration depth. Since the longest wavelength representative of the O4-DBD dyes isAbstract for the Dissertation „Neuartige DBD-Fluoreszenzfarbstoffe: Synthese, Untersuchungen und Anwendungen“ by Leonard John In this work, two new concepts for the preparation of asymmetrically functionalized DBD fluorophores were developed based on the established [1,3]dioxolo[4,5-f][1,3]benzodioxole (DBD) fluorescent dyes. Variation of the electron-withdrawing groups led to an expansion of the color spectrum of DBD fluorophores, with all other spectroscopic parameters (fluorescence lifetime, quantum yield, and STOKES- shift) showing unchanged high values. In addition to the variation of electron-withdrawing groups, the "pi"-system of the DBD dye was enlarged with the introduction of stilbene, and tolane derivatives. Stilbene derivatives showed similar good spectroscopic properties as the already established DBD dyes. Fluorophores with long wavelength emission are particularly interesting for biological applications due to their large tissue penetration depth. Since the longest wavelength representative of the O4-DBD dyes is poorly soluble in polar media, a way to introduce solubility-mediating groups was sought. Here, the choice fell on a carboxylic acid group to increase hydrophilicity. One of four methods investigated proved to be effective, so that the desired molecule could be isolated. However, increased water solubility was not observed. Fluorescently labeled lipids are needed to study lipid metabolism diseases such as ALZHEIMER disease. In order to study different areas of a membrane, the goal was to localize the fluorophore at different sites within the fatty acid. Here, the total chain length of the DBD lipid should correspond to a C18 chain, analogous to stearic acid. By introducing the residues stepwise, it was possible to prepare three DBD lipids with the fluorophore located at different positions within the chain. The photophysical properties of the lipids differ only marginally from those of the pure fluorophores. Incorporation into giant unilamellar vesicles (GUVs) was observed for two derivatives, although none was domain specific. Another goal of this work was to gradually replace the four oxygen atoms in the DBD parent with sulfur atoms and to vary the ring sizes of the DBD fluorophore. For the ring size, the 1,2-S2-DBD with two five-membered rings each showed the best spectroscopic properties. The synthesis of two additional sulfur-containing DBD precursors (S1- and 1,4-S2-DBD) made a total of three new dye classes accessible. Electron-withdrawing residues (aldehyde, acyl, ester, carboxy) were introduced for all new chromophores and the respective derivatives were investigated spectroscopically. As the number of sulfur atoms in the parent compound increases, a bathochromic shift in emission is seen, with decreasing values for fluorescence lifetime and quantum yield. The optimal spectroscopic properties of long wavelength emission, high fluorescence lifetime and quantum yield are exhibited by the 1,4-S2-dialdehyde derivative. For the S1- and 1,2-S2-dialdehyde derivatives, concepts were developed to introduce bioreactive residues (alkyne, HOSu, maleimide) and to apply the fluorophores in biological systems.…
Author details:
|Leonard JohnORCiD
Synthese, Untersuchungen und Anwendungen
synthesis, investigations and applications
Pablo Wessig, Bernd Schmidt, Franz-Josef Meyer-Almes
Pablo Wessig
Date of first publication:
2021/07/05
Date of final exam:
2021/06/02
Tag:
DBD-Farbstoffe; Fluoreszenzfarbstoffe; Organische Chemie; Schwefel
DBD-dyes; fluorescent dyes; organic chemistry; sulfur
