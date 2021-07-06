Abstract for the Dissertation „Neuartige DBD-Fluoreszenzfarbstoffe: Synthese, Untersuchungen und Anwendungen“ by Leonard John In this work, two new concepts for the preparation of asymmetrically functionalized DBD fluorophores were developed based on the established [1,3]dioxolo[4,5-f][1,3]benzodioxole (DBD) fluorescent dyes. Variation of the electron-withdrawing groups led to an expansion of the color spectrum of DBD fluorophores, with all other spectroscopic parameters (fluorescence lifetime, quantum yield, and STOKES- shift) showing unchanged high values. In addition to the variation of electron-withdrawing groups, the "pi"-system of the DBD dye was enlarged with the introduction of stilbene, and tolane derivatives. Stilbene derivatives showed similar good spectroscopic properties as the already established DBD dyes. Fluorophores with long wavelength emission are particularly interesting for biological applications due to their large tissue penetration depth. Since the longest wavelength representative of the O4-DBD dyes is

Abstract for the Dissertation „Neuartige DBD-Fluoreszenzfarbstoffe: Synthese, Untersuchungen und Anwendungen“ by Leonard John In this work, two new concepts for the preparation of asymmetrically functionalized DBD fluorophores were developed based on the established [1,3]dioxolo[4,5-f][1,3]benzodioxole (DBD) fluorescent dyes. Variation of the electron-withdrawing groups led to an expansion of the color spectrum of DBD fluorophores, with all other spectroscopic parameters (fluorescence lifetime, quantum yield, and STOKES- shift) showing unchanged high values. In addition to the variation of electron-withdrawing groups, the "pi"-system of the DBD dye was enlarged with the introduction of stilbene, and tolane derivatives. Stilbene derivatives showed similar good spectroscopic properties as the already established DBD dyes. Fluorophores with long wavelength emission are particularly interesting for biological applications due to their large tissue penetration depth. Since the longest wavelength representative of the O4-DBD dyes is poorly soluble in polar media, a way to introduce solubility-mediating groups was sought. Here, the choice fell on a carboxylic acid group to increase hydrophilicity. One of four methods investigated proved to be effective, so that the desired molecule could be isolated. However, increased water solubility was not observed. Fluorescently labeled lipids are needed to study lipid metabolism diseases such as ALZHEIMER disease. In order to study different areas of a membrane, the goal was to localize the fluorophore at different sites within the fatty acid. Here, the total chain length of the DBD lipid should correspond to a C18 chain, analogous to stearic acid. By introducing the residues stepwise, it was possible to prepare three DBD lipids with the fluorophore located at different positions within the chain. The photophysical properties of the lipids differ only marginally from those of the pure fluorophores. Incorporation into giant unilamellar vesicles (GUVs) was observed for two derivatives, although none was domain specific. Another goal of this work was to gradually replace the four oxygen atoms in the DBD parent with sulfur atoms and to vary the ring sizes of the DBD fluorophore. For the ring size, the 1,2-S2-DBD with two five-membered rings each showed the best spectroscopic properties. The synthesis of two additional sulfur-containing DBD precursors (S1- and 1,4-S2-DBD) made a total of three new dye classes accessible. Electron-withdrawing residues (aldehyde, acyl, ester, carboxy) were introduced for all new chromophores and the respective derivatives were investigated spectroscopically. As the number of sulfur atoms in the parent compound increases, a bathochromic shift in emission is seen, with decreasing values for fluorescence lifetime and quantum yield. The optimal spectroscopic properties of long wavelength emission, high fluorescence lifetime and quantum yield are exhibited by the 1,4-S2-dialdehyde derivative. For the S1- and 1,2-S2-dialdehyde derivatives, concepts were developed to introduce bioreactive residues (alkyne, HOSu, maleimide) and to apply the fluorophores in biological systems.

…