The main question addressed in this study was whether, and if so to what extent, the Spanish que can be used as a discourse marker (DM), in addition to its classical uses as a pronoun and conjunction. That is, whether que loses its propositional content in certain contexts and takes on purely discursive functions. To answer this question, 128 examples of sentence-initial que which initially could not be clearly classified as grammatical elements were examined. the examples were taken from a corpus based on a transcript created on the basis of the second season of the Netflix series "Élite". The examples were analyzed using five criteria based on the research literature and then classified as "non-pragmaticalized" (NP), "partially pragmaticalized" (TP), and "pragmaticalized" (P), depending on whether they met or did not meet the criteria. Within each of these categories, the corresponding grammatical or pragmatic function(s) was/were specified, and the results were compiled in a grid. For the function assignment in category (P), the DM classification of Martín Zorraquino and Portolés 1999 was used and partly further specified. The analysis revealed 89 examples as P, 34 as TP and five as NP. Of the 89 que classified as P, the majority (84) were described as a "comentador" - a DM that introduces a comment. Thus, a total of 72 que were classified as a DM introducing an explanatory comment. With this analysis, an objective classification of que as DM was achieved, which at the same time gives first insights into the specific functions of que as DM. The use of concrete criteria for the analysis of potential DM ensures objectivity and contributes to the systematization of DM research, which is often characterized by disagreements and interpretations.

