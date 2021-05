Quantification of low-energy electron induced single and double strand breaks in well-defined DNA sequences using DNA origami nanostructures

Ionizing radiation is used in cancer radiation therapy to effectively damage the DNA of tumors leading to cell death and reduction of the tumor tissue. The main damage is due to generation of highly reactive secondary species such as low-energy electrons (LEE) with the most probable energy around 10 eV through ionization of water molecules in the cells. A simulation of the dose distribution in the patient is required to optimize the irradiation modality in cancer radiation therapy, which must be based on the fundamental physical processes of high-energy radiation with the tissue. In the present work the accurate quantification of DNA radiation damage in the form of absolute cross sections for LEE-induced DNA strand breaks (SBs) between 5 and 20 eV is done by using the DNA origami technique. This method is based on the analysis of well-defined DNA target sequences attached to DNA origami triangles with atomic force microscopy (AFM) on the single molecule level. The present work focuses on poly-adenine sequences (5'-d(A4), 5'-d(A8),

Ionizing radiation is used in cancer radiation therapy to effectively damage the DNA of tumors leading to cell death and reduction of the tumor tissue. The main damage is due to generation of highly reactive secondary species such as low-energy electrons (LEE) with the most probable energy around 10 eV through ionization of water molecules in the cells. A simulation of the dose distribution in the patient is required to optimize the irradiation modality in cancer radiation therapy, which must be based on the fundamental physical processes of high-energy radiation with the tissue. In the present work the accurate quantification of DNA radiation damage in the form of absolute cross sections for LEE-induced DNA strand breaks (SBs) between 5 and 20 eV is done by using the DNA origami technique. This method is based on the analysis of well-defined DNA target sequences attached to DNA origami triangles with atomic force microscopy (AFM) on the single molecule level. The present work focuses on poly-adenine sequences (5'-d(A4), 5'-d(A8), 5'-d(A12), 5'-d(A16), and 5'- d(A20)) irradiated with 5.0, 7.0, 8.4, and 10 eV electrons. Independent of the DNA length, the strand break cross section shows a maximum around 7.0 eV electron energy for all investigated oligonucleotides confirming that strand breakage occurs through the initial formation of negative ion resonances. Additionally, DNA double strand breaks from a DNA hairpin 5'-d(CAC)4T(Bt-dT)T2(GTG)4 are examined for the first time and are compared with those of DNA single strands 5'-d(CAC)4 and 5'- d(GTG)4. The irradiation is made in the most likely energy range of 5 to 20 eV with an anionic resonance maximum around 10 eV independently of the DNA sequence. There is a clear difference between σSSB and σDSB of DNA single and double strands, where the strand break for ssDNA are always higher in all electron energies compared to dsDNA by the factor 3. A further part of this work deals with the characterization and analysis of new types of radiosensitizers used in chemoradiotherapy, which selectively increases the DNA damage upon radiation. Fluorinated DNA sequences with 2'-fluoro-2'-deoxycytidine (dFC) show an increased sensitivity at 7 and 10 eV compared to the unmodified DNA sequences by an enhancement factor between 2.1 and 2.5. In addition, light-induced oxidative damage of 5'-d(GTG)4 and 5'-d((CAC)4T(Bt-dT)T2(GTG)4) modified DNA origami triangles by singlet oxygen 1O2 generated from three photoexcited DNA groove binders [ANT994], [ANT1083] and [Cr(ddpd)2][BF4]3 illuminated in different experiments with UV-Vis light at 430, 435 and 530 nm wavelength is demonstrated. The singlet oxygen induced generation of DNA damage could be detected in both aqueous and dry environments for [ANT1083] and [Cr(ddpd)2][BF4]3.

