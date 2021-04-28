Networked foresight
The goal of this dissertation is to contribute to the corporate foresight research field by investigating capabilities, practices, and challenges particularly in the context of interorganizational settings and networked organizations informed by the theoretical perspectives of the relational view and dynamic capabilities. Firms are facing an increasingly complex environment and highly complex product and service landscapes that often require multiple organizations to collaborate for innovation and offerings. Public-private partnerships that are targeted at supporting this have been introduced by policy-makers in the recent past. One example for such a partnership is the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) with multiple Knowledge and Innovation Communities (KICs). The EIT has been initiated by the European Commission in 2008 with the ambition of addressing grand societal challenges, driving innovativeness of European companies, and supporting systemic change. The resulting network organizations are managed similarly to corporations with managers, boards, and firm-like governance structures. EIT Digital as one of the EIT KICs are a central case of this work. Research in this dissertation was based on the expectation that corporate foresight activities will increasingly be embedded in such interorganizational settings and a) can draw on such settings for the benefit of themselves and b) may contribute to shared visions, trust building and planning in these network organizations. In this dissertation the EIT Digital (formerly EIT ICT Labs) is a central case, supplemented with insights from three additional cases. I draw on the rich theoretical understanding of the resource-based view, dynamic capabilities, and particularly the relational view to further the discussion in the field of corporate foresight—defined as foresight in organizations in contrast to foresight with a macro-economical perspective—towards a relational understanding. Further, I use and revisit Rohrbeck's Maturity Model for the Future Orientation of Firms as conceptual frame for corporate foresight in interorganizational settings. The analyses—available as four individual publications complemented by on additional chapter—are designed as exploratory case studies based on multiple data sources including an interview series with 49 persons, two surveys (N=54, n=20), three supplementary interviews, access to key documents and presentations, and observation through participation in meetings and activities of the EIT Digital. This research setting allowed me to contribute to corporate foresight research and practice by 1) integrating relational constructs primarily drawn from the relational view and dynamic capabilities research into the corporate foresight research stream, 2) exploring and understanding capabilities that are required for corporate foresight in interorganizational and networked organizations, 3) discussing and extending the Maturity Model for network organizations, and 4) to support individual organizations to tie their foresight systems effectively to networked foresight systems.
Das Ziel dieser Dissertation ist es zu dem Forschungsfeld Corporate Foresight beizutragen, indem Fähigkeiten, Praktiken und Herausforderungen insbesondere in interorganisationalen Kooperationen und vernetzten Organisationen untersucht werden. Die Arbeit bedient sich dabei der theoretischen Perspektiven des Relational View und Dynamic Capabilities in Ergänzung zum aktuellen Forschungsstand im Forschungsfeld Corporate Foresight. Unternehmen sind mit einer zunehmend komplexen Umwelt und hochkomplexen Produkt- und Servicelandschaften konfrontiert, die vielfach die Zusammenarbeit mehrerer unterschiedlicher Organisationen erfordern, um Innovationen zu ermöglichen. Public Private Partnerships mit dem Ziel ebendies zu unterstützen, wurden in der jüngeren Vergangenheit zunehmend initiiert. Ein Beispiel für eine solche Partnerschaft ist das Europäische Institut für Innovation und Technologie (EIT) mit mehreren Knowledge and Innovation Communities (KICs). Das EIT wurde 2008 von der Europäischen Kommission mit dem Ziel, die großen gesellschaftliche Herausforderungen zu adressieren, die Innovationskraft europäischer Unternehmen zu fördern und systemische Veränderungen zu unterstützen, ins Leben gerufen. Die entstandenen Netzwerkorganisationen werden ähnlich wie Unternehmen geführt, mit Managern, Vorständen und firmenähnlichen Governance-Strukturen. EIT Digital (ehemals EIT ICT Labs) als eines der EIT KICs ist eine zentrale Fallstudie dieser Arbeit, die durch Erkenntnisse aus drei weiteren Fällen ergänzt wird. Die Forschung in dieser Dissertation basierte auf der Annahme, dass Corporate Foresight-Aktivitäten zunehmend in solch interorganisationale Kontexte eingebettet werden und a) diese Settings zum Vorteil einzelner Unternehmen beitragen sollen und b) zu gemeinsamen Visionen, Vertrauensbildung und Planung in diesen Netzwerkorganisationen beitragen können. Die Arbeit stützt sich auf das reichhaltige theoretische Verständnis des strategischen Managements, genauer des Resource-Based Views, der Dynamic Capabilities und insbesondere des Relational View, um die Diskussion im Bereich Corporate Foresight - definiert als Vorausschau in Organisationen in Abgrenzung zur Vorausschau mit einer makroökonomischen Perspektive - in Richtung eines relationalen Verständnisses weiterzuentwickeln. Dabei wird das Reifegradmodell für die Zukunftsorientierung von Unternehmen als konzeptioneller Rahmen verwendet. Die Studien - verfügbar als vier Einzelpublikationen, ergänzt durch ein zusätzliches Kapitel - sind als explorative Fallstudien konzipiert und basieren auf mehreren Datenquellen, darunter eine Interviewserie mit 49 Personen, zwei Fragebogen-basierte Umfragen (n=54, n=20), drei ergänzende Interviews, Zugang zu internen Dokumenten und Präsentationen sowie Beobachtungen durch Teilnahme an Meetings und Aktivitäten des EIT Digital. Diese Arbeit leistet so einen Beitrag zur Corporate Foresight-Forschung und -Praxis, indem 1) relationale Konstrukte, die primär aus dem Relational View und der Dynamic-Capabilities-Forschung stammen, in die Forschungskanon Corporate Foresight integriert werden, 2) das Wissen über Fähigkeiten, die für die Anwendung von Corporate Foresight in interorganisationalen und vernetzten Organisationen erforderlich sind, vertieft wird, 3) das Reifegradmodell für die Zukunftsorientierung für Netzwerkorganisationen diskutiert und erweitert wird und 4) praxisrelevante Aspekte für die effektive Nutzung von interorganisationalen Kooperationen für Corporate Foresight Systeme diskutiert werden.
Author: Tobias Heger
|Tobias HegerORCiD
