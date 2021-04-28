The goal of this dissertation is to contribute to the corporate foresight research field by investigating capabilities, practices, and challenges particularly in the context of interorganizational settings and networked organizations informed by the theoretical perspectives of the relational view and dynamic capabilities. Firms are facing an increasingly complex environment and highly complex product and service landscapes that often require multiple organizations to collaborate for innovation and offerings. Public-private partnerships that are targeted at supporting this have been introduced by policy-makers in the recent past. One example for such a partnership is the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) with multiple Knowledge and Innovation Communities (KICs). The EIT has been initiated by the European Commission in 2008 with the ambition of addressing grand societal challenges, driving innovativeness of European companies, and supporting systemic change. The resulting network organizations are managed similarly

The goal of this dissertation is to contribute to the corporate foresight research field by investigating capabilities, practices, and challenges particularly in the context of interorganizational settings and networked organizations informed by the theoretical perspectives of the relational view and dynamic capabilities. Firms are facing an increasingly complex environment and highly complex product and service landscapes that often require multiple organizations to collaborate for innovation and offerings. Public-private partnerships that are targeted at supporting this have been introduced by policy-makers in the recent past. One example for such a partnership is the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) with multiple Knowledge and Innovation Communities (KICs). The EIT has been initiated by the European Commission in 2008 with the ambition of addressing grand societal challenges, driving innovativeness of European companies, and supporting systemic change. The resulting network organizations are managed similarly to corporations with managers, boards, and firm-like governance structures. EIT Digital as one of the EIT KICs are a central case of this work. Research in this dissertation was based on the expectation that corporate foresight activities will increasingly be embedded in such interorganizational settings and a) can draw on such settings for the benefit of themselves and b) may contribute to shared visions, trust building and planning in these network organizations. In this dissertation the EIT Digital (formerly EIT ICT Labs) is a central case, supplemented with insights from three additional cases. I draw on the rich theoretical understanding of the resource-based view, dynamic capabilities, and particularly the relational view to further the discussion in the field of corporate foresight—defined as foresight in organizations in contrast to foresight with a macro-economical perspective—towards a relational understanding. Further, I use and revisit Rohrbeck’s Maturity Model for the Future Orientation of Firms as conceptual frame for corporate foresight in interorganizational settings. The analyses—available as four individual publications complemented by on additional chapter—are designed as exploratory case studies based on multiple data sources including an interview series with 49 persons, two surveys (N=54, n=20), three supplementary interviews, access to key documents and presentations, and observation through participation in meetings and activities of the EIT Digital. This research setting allowed me to contribute to corporate foresight research and practice by 1) integrating relational constructs primarily drawn from the relational view and dynamic capabilities research into the corporate foresight research stream, 2) exploring and understanding capabilities that are required for corporate foresight in interorganizational and networked organizations, 3) discussing and extending the Maturity Model for network organizations, and 4) to support individual organizations to tie their foresight systems effectively to networked foresight systems.

