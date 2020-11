Fehlerkorrektur von Speicherfehlern mit Low-Density-Parity-Check-Codes

Error correction in coding theory is concerned with the detection and correction of errors in the transmission and also securing of messages. For this purpose a message is coded into a code word by means of additional information. These coding methods have different requirements, such as the maximum number of errors to be corrected and the speed of correction. A common coding method is the BCH code, which is used industrially for codes that can be corrected for up to 4-bit errors. A disadvantage of these codes is the run-time for calculating the error positions with increasing code length. The dissertation presents a new coding method in which a long code is generated by a special arrangement of smaller code lengths of a BCH code. This arrangement is done by means of another special code, an LDPC code, which is designed for faster fault detection. For this purpose, a new construction method for LDPC codes is presented, which specifies a code of any length with a predeterminable arbitrary number of errors to be

Error correction in coding theory is concerned with the detection and correction of errors in the transmission and also securing of messages. For this purpose a message is coded into a code word by means of additional information. These coding methods have different requirements, such as the maximum number of errors to be corrected and the speed of correction. A common coding method is the BCH code, which is used industrially for codes that can be corrected for up to 4-bit errors. A disadvantage of these codes is the run-time for calculating the error positions with increasing code length. The dissertation presents a new coding method in which a long code is generated by a special arrangement of smaller code lengths of a BCH code. This arrangement is done by means of another special code, an LDPC code, which is designed for faster fault detection. For this purpose, a new construction method for LDPC codes is presented, which specifies a code of any length with a predeterminable arbitrary number of errors to be corrected. In addition to the fast method of error detection, the presented construction method also generates an easy and fast derivation of a method for coding the message to the code word. This is unique in the literature for LDPC codes up to now. With the construction of an LDPC code a procedure is presented which combines the code with a BCH code, whereby an arrangement of the BCH code in blocks is done. Besides the general description of this code, the concrete code for a 2-bit error correction is described. This consists of two parts, which are described and compared in different variants. For certain lengths of the BCH code a correction problem is shown, which follows an algebraic rule. The BCH code is described in a very general way, but due to certain conditions a BCH code in a narrower sense exists, which sets the standard. This BCH code in a narrower sense is modified in this dissertation, so that the algebraic problem in 2-bit error correction, when combined with the LDPC code, no longer exists. It is shown that after the modification the new code is still a BCH code in the general sense, which can correct 2-bit errors and detect 3-bit errors. In the technical implementation of the error correction it is shown that the processing times of the modified code are faster compared to the BCH code and have further potential for improvement. In the last chapter it is shown that the modified code of any length is suitable for combination with the LDPC code, according to the procedure already presented. Thus this procedure, the combination of the modified BCH code with the LDPC code, is not only more comprehensively usable in the code lengths compared to the BCH code in the narrower sense with the LDPC code, but offers a further advantage due to the faster decoding with modified BCH codes.

…