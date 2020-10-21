El tratamiento de la variedad del español
- El presente estudio revela elementos lingüísticos que existen entre dos variedades del español y determina en qué medida estos aportes son relevantes para la enseñanza del español como lengua extranjera. Por medio de un contraste lingüístico de textos audiovisuales entre dos cortometrajes auténticos, provenientes de México y España y bajo la temática del fenómeno social del bullying, se hizo un análisis comparativo entre los resultados del contraste. El objetivo principal es evidenciar combinaciones sintácticas, elementos léxicos, pragmáticos y semánticos que existen entre las distintas formas de expresión de las dos hablas. Los resultados obtenidos muestran componentes significantes de la lengua, que confirman la importancia de tratar el tema de las variedades del español en el aula, desde una perspectiva tanto didáctica como socio-cultural.
- Die vorliegende Arbeit vergleicht linguistische Elemente des in Mexiko und des in Spanien gesprochenen Spanisch. Diese Elemente werden auf ihre Relevanz für den Spanisch-Fremdsprachenunterricht hin untersucht. Hierzu werden die audiovisuellen Texte von zwei Kurzfilmen zum Thema des Bullying vergleichend analysiert. Die Analyse verdeutlicht die unterschiedlichen syntaktischen Kombinationen, Begriffs-, Handlungs- und Bedeutungselemente der beiden Sprachvariationen und beleuchtet sie aus einer sozialen, sprachlichen und didaktischen Perspektive.
- The present study aims at showing possible linguistic elements that can be find between two varieties of Spanish and determining their relevance in teaching Spanish as a foreign language. Thus, the study reveals the linguistic contrast of two audiovisual texts from two short movies about bullying from Spain and Mexico, in order to carry out an analytical comparison of the results. The main objective of the project ist to demonstrate syntactical combinations as well as lexical, pragmatical and semantical elements that exist in the two aforementioned varieties of Spanish. The results obtained reveal linguistic elements which confirm the importance of addressing the topic of language varieties in the classroom from both pedagogical and sociocultural perspectives.
|análisis de textos audiovisuales en la enseñanza del español como lengua extranjera bajo el tema de bullying
|an analysis of audiovisual texts in the teaching of Spanish as-a-second-language under the aspect of bullying
|eine Analyse audiovisueller Texte im Spanischunterricht unter dem Aspekt des Mobbings
|Begriffs-, Handlungs- und Bedeutungselemente der Sprache; Sprachvariationen; audiovisuelle Texte; bullying; syntaktische Kombinationen
Spanish varieties; audiovisual texts; bullying; language variety; lexical, pragmatical and semantical elements of language; syntactical combinations
Variedades del español en la enseñanza; bullying; combinaciones sintácticas; elementos léxicos; pragmáticos y semánticos de la lengua; textos audiovisuales
