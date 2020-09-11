Layer formation from perovskite nanoparticles with tunable optical and electronic properties

Hybrid organic-inorganic perovskites have attracted attention in recent years, caused by the incomparable increase in efficiency in energy convergence, which implies the application as an absorber material for solar cells. A disadvantage of these materials is, among others, the instability to moisture and UV-radiation. One possible solution for these problems is the reduction of the size towards the nano world. With that nanosized perovskites are showing superior stability in comparison to e.g. perovskite layers. Additionally to this the nanosize even enables stable perovskite structures, which could not be achieved otherwise at room temperature. This thesis is separated into two major parts. The separation is done by the composition and the band gap of the material and at the same time the shape and size of the nanoparticles. Here the division is made by the methylammonium lead tribromide nanoplatelets and the caesium lead triiodide nanocubes. The first part is focusing on the hybrid organic-inorganic perovskite

Hybrid organic-inorganic perovskites have attracted attention in recent years, caused by the incomparable increase in efficiency in energy convergence, which implies the application as an absorber material for solar cells. A disadvantage of these materials is, among others, the instability to moisture and UV-radiation. One possible solution for these problems is the reduction of the size towards the nano world. With that nanosized perovskites are showing superior stability in comparison to e.g. perovskite layers. Additionally to this the nanosize even enables stable perovskite structures, which could not be achieved otherwise at room temperature. This thesis is separated into two major parts. The separation is done by the composition and the band gap of the material and at the same time the shape and size of the nanoparticles. Here the division is made by the methylammonium lead tribromide nanoplatelets and the caesium lead triiodide nanocubes. The first part is focusing on the hybrid organic-inorganic perovskite (methylammonium lead tribromide) nanoplatelets with a band gap of 2.35 eV and their thermal behaviour. Due to the challenging character of this material, several analysis methods are used to investigate the sub nano and nanostructures under the influence of temperature. As a result, a shift of phase-transition temperatures towards higher temperatures is observed. This unusual behaviour can be explained by the ligand, which is incorporated in the perovskite outer structure and adds phase-stability into the system. The second part of this thesis is focusing on the inorganic caesium lead triiodide nanocubes with a band gap of 1.83 eV. These nanocrystals are first investigated and compared by TEM, XRD and other optical methods. Within these methods, a cuboid and orthorhombic structure are revealed instead of the in literature described cubic shape and structure. Furthermore, these cuboids are investigated towards their self-assembly on a substrate. Here a high degree in self-assembly is shown. As a next step, the ligands of the nanocuboids are exchanged against other ligands to increase the charge carrier mobility. This is further investigated by the above-mentioned methods. The last section is dealing with the enhancement of the CsPbI3 structure, by incorporating potassium in the crystal structure. The results are suggesting here an increase in stability.

