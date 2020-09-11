Layer formation from perovskite nanoparticles with tunable optical and electronic properties
- Hybrid organic-inorganic perovskites have attracted attention in recent years, caused by the incomparable increase in efficiency in energy convergence, which implies the application as an absorber material for solar cells. A disadvantage of these materials is, among others, the instability to moisture and UV-radiation. One possible solution for these problems is the reduction of the size towards the nano world. With that nanosized perovskites are showing superior stability in comparison to e.g. perovskite layers. Additionally to this the nanosize even enables stable perovskite structures, which could not be achieved otherwise at room temperature. This thesis is separated into two major parts. The separation is done by the composition and the band gap of the material and at the same time the shape and size of the nanoparticles. Here the division is made by the methylammonium lead tribromide nanoplatelets and the caesium lead triiodide nanocubes. The first part is focusing on the hybrid organic-inorganic perovskiteHybrid organic-inorganic perovskites have attracted attention in recent years, caused by the incomparable increase in efficiency in energy convergence, which implies the application as an absorber material for solar cells. A disadvantage of these materials is, among others, the instability to moisture and UV-radiation. One possible solution for these problems is the reduction of the size towards the nano world. With that nanosized perovskites are showing superior stability in comparison to e.g. perovskite layers. Additionally to this the nanosize even enables stable perovskite structures, which could not be achieved otherwise at room temperature. This thesis is separated into two major parts. The separation is done by the composition and the band gap of the material and at the same time the shape and size of the nanoparticles. Here the division is made by the methylammonium lead tribromide nanoplatelets and the caesium lead triiodide nanocubes. The first part is focusing on the hybrid organic-inorganic perovskite (methylammonium lead tribromide) nanoplatelets with a band gap of 2.35 eV and their thermal behaviour. Due to the challenging character of this material, several analysis methods are used to investigate the sub nano and nanostructures under the influence of temperature. As a result, a shift of phase-transition temperatures towards higher temperatures is observed. This unusual behaviour can be explained by the ligand, which is incorporated in the perovskite outer structure and adds phase-stability into the system. The second part of this thesis is focusing on the inorganic caesium lead triiodide nanocubes with a band gap of 1.83 eV. These nanocrystals are first investigated and compared by TEM, XRD and other optical methods. Within these methods, a cuboid and orthorhombic structure are revealed instead of the in literature described cubic shape and structure. Furthermore, these cuboids are investigated towards their self-assembly on a substrate. Here a high degree in self-assembly is shown. As a next step, the ligands of the nanocuboids are exchanged against other ligands to increase the charge carrier mobility. This is further investigated by the above-mentioned methods. The last section is dealing with the enhancement of the CsPbI3 structure, by incorporating potassium in the crystal structure. The results are suggesting here an increase in stability.…
- Hybrid organisch-anorganisch Perowskite zeigten sich in den letzten Jahren, durch ihren unvergleichbaren Anstieg an Effizienz in der Energiekonversion, als herausragendes Material für die Anwendung als Solarzellen Absorbermaterial. Ein Nachteil dieser Materialien ist allerdings unteranderem ihre Instabilität gegenüber Feuchtigkeit und UV-Strahlung. Eine Möglichkeit, diese Herausforderungen zu meistern, bietet die Nanowelt. So zeigen Perowskitstrukturen in Nanogröße eine dem Schichten überlegene Stabilität. Des Weiteren sind durch die Nanogröße auch Verbindungen bei Raumtemperatur stabil, die als Schicht oder Einkristall nicht darzustellen sind. Diese Arbeit ist unterteilt in zwei Teile. Unterteilt nach Zusammensetzung, Bandlücke und Form der Nanopartikel, in Methylammonium Blei Tribromid Nanoplättchen und Cäsium Blei Triiodid Nanokuben. Im ersten Teil werden hybrid organisch-anorganische Perowskite (Methylammonium Blei tribromid) Nanoplättchen mit einer Bandlücke von 2.35 eV auf ihr thermisches Verhalten untersucht. AufgrundHybrid organisch-anorganisch Perowskite zeigten sich in den letzten Jahren, durch ihren unvergleichbaren Anstieg an Effizienz in der Energiekonversion, als herausragendes Material für die Anwendung als Solarzellen Absorbermaterial. Ein Nachteil dieser Materialien ist allerdings unteranderem ihre Instabilität gegenüber Feuchtigkeit und UV-Strahlung. Eine Möglichkeit, diese Herausforderungen zu meistern, bietet die Nanowelt. So zeigen Perowskitstrukturen in Nanogröße eine dem Schichten überlegene Stabilität. Des Weiteren sind durch die Nanogröße auch Verbindungen bei Raumtemperatur stabil, die als Schicht oder Einkristall nicht darzustellen sind. Diese Arbeit ist unterteilt in zwei Teile. Unterteilt nach Zusammensetzung, Bandlücke und Form der Nanopartikel, in Methylammonium Blei Tribromid Nanoplättchen und Cäsium Blei Triiodid Nanokuben. Im ersten Teil werden hybrid organisch-anorganische Perowskite (Methylammonium Blei tribromid) Nanoplättchen mit einer Bandlücke von 2.35 eV auf ihr thermisches Verhalten untersucht. Aufgrund der herausfordernden Eigenschaften der Nanomaterialien, werden mehrere Analysemethoden verwendet und sowohl die Subnanostruktur als auch die Nanostruktur unter Veränderung der Temperatur beobachtet. Dabei wird ein Verschub der Phasenübergangstemperatur zu höheren Temperaturen beobachtet. Erklärt werden kann dieses ungewöhnliche Verhalten durch die Berücksichtigung des organischen Liganden der Nanoplättchen, welcher einen Einfluß auf den Phasenübergang hat. Im zweiten Teil der Arbeit werden anorganische Perowskit (Cäsium Blei triodid) Nanokuben mit einer Bandlücke von 1.83 eV untersucht. Diese werden als Erstes mittels TEM, XRD und optischen Analysemethoden untersucht und verglichen. Als Resultat stellen sich die Kuben, als Quader einer orthorhombischen Phase heraus. Anschließend erfolgt eine Untersuchung der Selbstanordnung der Schichten auf einem Substrat, welche einen hohen Grad der Selbstanordnung zeigt. Um die Ladungsträgermobilität in den Schichten zu erhöhen, werden verschiedene Ligandenaustauschreaktionen durchgeführt und diese mittels der oben genannten Methoden untersucht. Dabei konnte ein Anstieg der Ladungsträgermobilität um das Sechsfache im Vergleich zur Literatur beobachtet werden. Im letzten Teil wird versucht die Stabilität der Nanokristalle, durch das Einbinden von Kalium in die Perowskitstruktur, zu erhöhen. Die hier vorliegenden Ergebnisse deuten eine Erhöhung der Stabilität an.…
|Author:
|Martin Kärgell
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-475667
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47566
|Title Additional (German):
|Schichtbildung von Perowskit Nanopartikeln mit einstellbaren optischen und elektronischen Eigenschaften
|Referee:
|Andreas TaubertORCiDGND, Thomas UnoldORCiD, Michael WarkORCiDGND
|Advisor:
|Thomas Unold, Andreas Taubert
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|0020/06/17
|Release Date:
|2020/09/09
|Tag:
|Nanopartikel; Nanoplättchen; Perowskit; Quantenpunkte
Nanoparticle; Perovskite; Quantumdots
|Pagenumber:
|ix, 233
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht