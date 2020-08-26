Galactic archaeology with metal-poor stars from the Pristine survey

The Milky Way is a spiral galaxy consisting of a disc of gas, dust and stars embedded in a halo of dark matter. Within this dark matter halo there is also a diffuse population of stars called the stellar halo, that has been accreting stars for billions of years from smaller galaxies that get pulled in and disrupted by the large gravitational potential of the Milky Way. As they are disrupted, these galaxies leave behind long streams of stars that can take billions of years to mix with the rest of the stars in the halo. Furthermore, the amount of heavy elements (metallicity) of the stars in these galaxies reflects the rate of chemical enrichment that occurred in them, since the Universe has been slowly enriched in heavy elements (e.g. iron) through successive generations of stars which produce them in their cores and supernovae explosions. Therefore, stars that contain small amounts of heavy elements (metal-poor stars) either formed at early times before the Universe was significantly enriched, or in isolated environments. The aim of

The Milky Way is a spiral galaxy consisting of a disc of gas, dust and stars embedded in a halo of dark matter. Within this dark matter halo there is also a diffuse population of stars called the stellar halo, that has been accreting stars for billions of years from smaller galaxies that get pulled in and disrupted by the large gravitational potential of the Milky Way. As they are disrupted, these galaxies leave behind long streams of stars that can take billions of years to mix with the rest of the stars in the halo. Furthermore, the amount of heavy elements (metallicity) of the stars in these galaxies reflects the rate of chemical enrichment that occurred in them, since the Universe has been slowly enriched in heavy elements (e.g. iron) through successive generations of stars which produce them in their cores and supernovae explosions. Therefore, stars that contain small amounts of heavy elements (metal-poor stars) either formed at early times before the Universe was significantly enriched, or in isolated environments. The aim of this thesis is to develop a better understanding of the substructure content and chemistry of the Galactic stellar halo, in order to gain further insight into the formation and evolution of the Milky Way. The Pristine survey uses a narrow-band filter which specifically targets the Ca II H & K spectral absorption lines to provide photometric metallicities for a large number of stars down to the extremely metal-poor (EMP) regime, making it a very powerful data set for Galactic archaeology studies. In Chapter 2, we quantify the efficiency of the survey using a preliminary spectroscopic follow-up sample of ~ 200 stars. We also use this sample to establish a set of selection criteria to improve the success rate of selecting EMP candidates for follow-up spectroscopy. In Chapter 3, we extend this work and present the full catalogue of ~ 1000 stars from a three year long medium resolution spectroscopic follow-up effort conducted as part of the Pristine survey. From this sample, we compute success rates of 56% and 23% for recovering stars with [Fe/H] < -2.5 and [Fe/H] < -3.0, respectively. This demonstrates a high efficiency for finding EMP stars as compared to previous searches with success rates of 3-4%. In Chapter 4, we select a sample of ~ 80000 halo stars using colour and magnitude cuts to select a main sequence turnoff population in the distance range 6 < dʘ < 20 kpc. We then use the spectroscopic follow-up sample presented in Chapter 3 to statistically rescale the Pristine photometric metallicities of this sample, and present the resulting corrected metallicity distribution function (MDF) of the halo. The slope at the metal-poor end is significantly shallower than previous spectroscopic efforts have shown, suggesting that there may be more metal-poor stars with [Fe/H] < -2.5 in the halo than previously thought. This sample also shows evidence that the MDF of the halo may not be bimodal as was proposed by previous works, and that the lack of globular clusters in the Milky Way may be the result of a physical truncation of the MDF rather than just statistical under-sampling. Chapter 5 showcases the unexpected capability of the Pristine filter for separating blue horizontal branch (BHB) stars from Blue Straggler (BS) stars. We demonstrate a purity of 93% and completeness of 91% for identifying BHB stars, a substantial improvement over previous works. We then use this highly pure and complete sample of BHB stars to trace the halo density profile out to d > 100 kpc, and the Sagittarius stream substructure out to ~ 130 kpc. In Chapter 6 we use the photometric metallicities from the Pristine survey to perform a clustering analysis of the halo as a function of metallicity. Separating the Pristine sample into four metallicity bins of [Fe/H] < -2, -2 < [Fe/H] < -1.5, -1.5 < [Fe/H] < -1 and -0.9 < [Fe/H] < -0.8, we compute the two-point correlation function to measure the amount of clustering on scales of < 5 deg. For a smooth comparison sample we make a mock Pristine data set generated using the Galaxia code based on the Besançon model of the Galaxy. We find enhanced clustering on small scales (< 0.5 deg) for some regions of the Galaxy for the most metal-poor bin ([Fe/H] < -2), while in others we see large scale signals that correspond to known substructures in those directions. This confirms that the substructure content of the halo is highly anisotropic and diverse in different Galactic environments. We discuss the difficulties of removing systematic clustering signals from the data and the limitations of disentangling weak clustering signals from real substructures and residual systematic structure in the data. Taken together, the work presented in this thesis approaches the problem of better understanding the halo of our Galaxy from multiple angles. Firstly, presenting a sizeable sample of EMP stars and improving the selection efficiency of EMP stars for the Pristine survey, paving the way for the further discovery of metal-poor stars to be used as probes to early chemical evolution. Secondly, improving the selection of BHB distance tracers to map out the halo to large distances, and finally, using the large samples of metal-poor stars to derive the MDF of the inner halo and analyse the substructure content at different metallicities. The results of this thesis therefore expand our understanding of the physical and chemical properties of the Milky Way stellar halo, and provide insight into the processes involved in its formation and evolution.

…