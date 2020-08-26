Galactic archaeology with metal-poor stars from the Pristine survey
- The Milky Way is a spiral galaxy consisting of a disc of gas, dust and stars embedded in a halo of dark matter. Within this dark matter halo there is also a diffuse population of stars called the stellar halo, that has been accreting stars for billions of years from smaller galaxies that get pulled in and disrupted by the large gravitational potential of the Milky Way. As they are disrupted, these galaxies leave behind long streams of stars that can take billions of years to mix with the rest of the stars in the halo. Furthermore, the amount of heavy elements (metallicity) of the stars in these galaxies reflects the rate of chemical enrichment that occurred in them, since the Universe has been slowly enriched in heavy elements (e.g. iron) through successive generations of stars which produce them in their cores and supernovae explosions. Therefore, stars that contain small amounts of heavy elements (metal-poor stars) either formed at early times before the Universe was significantly enriched, or in isolated environments. The aim of Furthermore, the amount of heavy elements (metallicity) of the stars in these galaxies reflects the rate of chemical enrichment that occurred in them, since the Universe has been slowly enriched in heavy elements (e.g. iron) through successive generations of stars which produce them in their cores and supernovae explosions. Therefore, stars that contain small amounts of heavy elements (metal-poor stars) either formed at early times before the Universe was significantly enriched, or in isolated environments. The aim of this thesis is to develop a better understanding of the substructure content and chemistry of the Galactic stellar halo, in order to gain further insight into the formation and evolution of the Milky Way. The Pristine survey uses a narrow-band filter which specifically targets the Ca II H & K spectral absorption lines to provide photometric metallicities for a large number of stars down to the extremely metal-poor (EMP) regime, making it a very powerful data set for Galactic archaeology studies. In Chapter 2, we quantify the efficiency of the survey using a preliminary spectroscopic follow-up sample of ~ 200 stars. We also use this sample to establish a set of selection criteria to improve the success rate of selecting EMP candidates for follow-up spectroscopy. In Chapter 3, we extend this work and present the full catalogue of ~ 1000 stars from a three year long medium resolution spectroscopic follow-up effort conducted as part of the Pristine survey. From this sample, we compute success rates of 56% and 23% for recovering stars with [Fe/H] < -2.5 and [Fe/H] < -3.0, respectively. This demonstrates a high efficiency for finding EMP stars as compared to previous searches with success rates of 3-4%. In Chapter 4, we select a sample of ~ 80000 halo stars using colour and magnitude cuts to select a main sequence turnoff population in the distance range 6 < dʘ < 20 kpc. We then use the spectroscopic follow-up sample presented in Chapter 3 to statistically rescale the Pristine photometric metallicities of this sample, and present the resulting corrected metallicity distribution function (MDF) of the halo. The slope at the metal-poor end is significantly shallower than previous spectroscopic efforts have shown, suggesting that there may be more metal-poor stars with [Fe/H] < -2.5 in the halo than previously thought. This sample also shows evidence that the MDF of the halo may not be bimodal as was proposed by previous works, and that the lack of globular clusters in the Milky Way may be the result of a physical truncation of the MDF rather than just statistical under-sampling. Chapter 5 showcases the unexpected capability of the Pristine filter for separating blue horizontal branch (BHB) stars from Blue Straggler (BS) stars. We demonstrate a purity of 93% and completeness of 91% for identifying BHB stars, a substantial improvement over previous works. We then use this highly pure and complete sample of BHB stars to trace the halo density profile out to d > 100 kpc, and the Sagittarius stream substructure out to ~ 130 kpc. In Chapter 6 we use the photometric metallicities from the Pristine survey to perform a clustering analysis of the halo as a function of metallicity. Separating the Pristine sample into four metallicity bins of [Fe/H] < -2, -2 < [Fe/H] < -1.5, -1.5 < [Fe/H] < -1 and -0.9 < [Fe/H] < -0.8, we compute the two-point correlation function to measure the amount of clustering on scales of < 5 deg. For a smooth comparison sample we make a mock Pristine data set generated using the Galaxia code based on the Besançon model of the Galaxy. We find enhanced clustering on small scales (< 0.5 deg) for some regions of the Galaxy for the most metal-poor bin ([Fe/H] < -2), while in others we see large scale signals that correspond to known substructures in those directions. This confirms that the substructure content of the halo is highly anisotropic and diverse in different Galactic environments. We discuss the difficulties of removing systematic clustering signals from the data and the limitations of disentangling weak clustering signals from real substructures and residual systematic structure in the data. Taken together, the work presented in this thesis approaches the problem of better understanding the halo of our Galaxy from multiple angles. Firstly, presenting a sizeable sample of EMP stars and improving the selection efficiency of EMP stars for the Pristine survey, paving the way for the further discovery of metal-poor stars to be used as probes to early chemical evolution. Secondly, improving the selection of BHB distance tracers to map out the halo to large distances, and finally, using the large samples of metal-poor stars to derive the MDF of the inner halo and analyse the substructure content at different metallicities. The results of this thesis therefore expand our understanding of the physical and chemical properties of the Milky Way stellar halo, and provide insight into the processes involved in its formation and evolution.…
- Die Milchstraße ist eine Spiralgalaxie, die aus einer Scheibe aus Gas, Staub und Sternen besteht und in einen Halo aus dunkler Materie eingebettet ist. Der Halo beherbergt auch eine diffuse Sternpopulation, den sogenanten stellaren Halo, welcher seit Milliarden von Jahren kleinere Galaxien verschlingt, die durch das große Gravitationspotenzial der Milchstraße angezogen werden. Wenn sie von der Gezeitenkraft der Milchstraße zerrissen werden, hinterlassen diese Galaxien lange Sternenströme, die ihrerseits Milliarden von Jahren überdauern können, bis sie sich komplett mit dem Rest der Halosterne vermischen. Die Menge an schweren chemischen Elementen (Metallizität) in den Sternen dieser Galaxien verrät uns ihre Sternentstehungsgeschichte: aufeinanderfolgende Generationen von Sternen und ihre Supernovae Explosionen reichern die Galaxie langsam mit schweren Elementen an. Sterne mit sehr wenig schweren Elementen (metallarme Sterne) bildeten sich daher entweder früh vor der signifikanten Anreicherung des Universums, oder in isolierten Die Menge an schweren chemischen Elementen (Metallizität) in den Sternen dieser Galaxien verrät uns ihre Sternentstehungsgeschichte: aufeinanderfolgende Generationen von Sternen und ihre Supernovae Explosionen reichern die Galaxie langsam mit schweren Elementen an. Sterne mit sehr wenig schweren Elementen (metallarme Sterne) bildeten sich daher entweder früh vor der signifikanten Anreicherung des Universums, oder in isolierten Umgebungen. Das Ziel dieser Arbeit ist eine genauere Charakterisierung der Struktur und Zusammensetzung des galaktischen stellaren Halos, um so die Entstehung und Entwicklung der Milchstraße besser zu verstehen. Metallarme Sterne sind schwierig zu finden, da sie viel seltener sind als Sterne mit höherer Metallizität, wie etwa unsere Sonne. Die Pristine Survey verwendet einen Schmalbandfilter, um metallarme Sterne photometrisch zu identifizieren, und kann daher Metallizitäten für eine große Anzahl von Sternen viel schneller bestimmen als spektroskopische Untersuchungen. Dies macht die Pristine Survey zu einem wertvollen Datensatz für Studien der Frühgeschichte der Milchstraße. In Kapitel 2 quantifizieren wir die Effizienz der Survey mit einer Stichprobe von ca. 200 Sternen, die spektroskopisch nachbeobachtet wurden. Wir verwenden diese Stichprobe auch, um eine Reihe von Auswahlkriterien festzulegen, um die Erfolgsrate bei der Auswahl metallarmer Kandidaten für die Folgespektroskopie zu verbessern. In Kapitel 3 erweitern wir diese Arbeit und präsentieren den vollständigen Katalog von ca. 1000 Sternen aus einem dreijährigen spektroskopischen Follow-up-Projekt, das im Rahmen der Pristine Survey durchgeführt wurde. Diese Stichprobe zeigt, dass die Pristine Survey circa fünfmal effizienter im Finden extrem metallarmer Sterne ist als frühere Studien. In Kapitel 4 wählen wir eine Stichprobe von ca. 80000 Halosternen aus der Pristine Survey aus, um die Verteilung der Sterne an verschiedenen Metallizitäten im Halo zu analysieren. Wir verwenden die spektroskopische Stichprobe von Kapitel 3 für die Reskalierung der photometrischen Metallizitäten, um Verzerrungen in der Probe zu reduzieren. Die Steigung am metallarmen Ende dieser Verteilung ist deutlich flacher als in früheren spektroskopischen Studien gemessen. Das bedeutet, dass es viel mehr sehr metallarme Sterne im Halo geben könnte als bisher angenommen. Blaue Horizontalaststerne (BHB-Sterne) sind sehr hell und ihre Entfernungen können sehr genau bestimmt werden. Deswegen sind sie ideale Standardkerzen für Studien von Sternpopulationen im galaktischen Halo. Kapitel 5 zeigt, wie die Pristine Survey dazu verwendet werden kann, BHB-Sterne besser zu identifizieren hinsichtlich ihrer Reinheit und Vollständigkeit als frühere Studien. Wir verwenden dann diese Stichprobe von BHB-Sternen, um das Dichteprofil des Halos sowie einige bekannte Halosubstrukturen über weite Entfernungen zu verfolgen. In Kapitel 6 verwenden wir die photometrischen Metallizitäten aus der Pristine Survey, um eine Clustering-Analyse des Halos für verschiedene Metallizitäten durchzuführen. Wir finden stärkeres Clustering auf kleiner Skala (< 0,5 Grad) für einige Regionen der Galaxie im metallärmsten Bereich, wohingegen wir in anderen Regionen große Signale sehen, die bereits bekannten Substrukturen in den jeweiligen Richtungen entsprechen. Dies zeigt die Fähigkeit dieser Methode, quantitative Vergleiche des Substrukturgehalts für verschiedene Proben und in verschiedenen galaktischen Umgebungen durchzuführen. Wir diskutieren auch die Schwierigkeiten bei der Entfernung systematischer Clustering-Signale aus den Daten und die Grenzen der Entflechtung schwacher Clustering-Signale von realen Substrukturen. Zusammengefasst nähert sich diese Arbeit dem Problem eines besseren Verständnisses unseres Galaxienhalos aus mehreren Blickwinkeln. Als erstes stellt sie die Pristine Survey vor, die uns eine neue beträchtlichen Stichprobe von extrem metallarmen Sternen mit verbesserter Selektionseffizienz liefert. Dies ebnet den Weg für die Entdeckung weiterer metallarmer Sterne, die als Sonden für die frühe chemische Evolution verwendet werden können. Außerdem verbessert diese Arbeit das Auswahlverfahren für BHB-Sterne zur großräumigen Vermessung des galaktischen Halos, die Verwendung von großen Stichproben metallarmer Sterne zur Ableitung der Metallizitätsverteilung des inneren Halos, sowie die Analyse von Halosubstrukturen für verschiedene Metallizitäten. Die Ergebnisse dieser Arbeit erweitern somit unsere Kenntnis physikalischer und chemischer Eigenschaften des Milchstraßenhalos und vertiefen unser Verständnis von dessen Entstehung und Entwicklung.…
|Author:
|Kris YouakimORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-474314
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47431
|Title Additional (German):
|Galaktische Archäologie mit metallarmen Sternen des Pristine Surveys
|Referee:
|Else StarkenburgORCiD, Matthias SteinmetzORCiDGND, Søren LarsenGND
|Advisor:
|Else Starkenburg, Matthias Steinmetz
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/06/12
|Release Date:
|2020/08/26
|Tag:
|Galaktische Archäologie; Halo der Milchstraße; Metallarme Sterne; ZwerggGalaxien
Dwarf galaxies; Galactic archaeology; Metal-poor stars; Milky Way Halo
|Pagenumber:
|iv, 151
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International