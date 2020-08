Kompetenzeinschätzungen Lehramtsstudierender in schulischen Praxisphasen

This dissertation deals with the meaning of self-efficacy while counseling processes in schools and with demands like emotional exhaustion and reduced accomplishment at teacher students. For teacher students, the start of their professional practice can be a demanding time for a number of different reasons. Self-efficacy may help teacher students deal with these challenges and can be understood as a personal resource. Mentoring, on other hand, can be considered a significant social resource. Resources like these play an important role in helping teacher students deal with the demands of the practical phase of their training. However, little is known about the interaction between self-efficacy and mentoring. The first study investigates the role of mentoring and self-efficacy in dealing with demands of teacher students’ first experience of professional practice. We also explore the extent to which mentoring moderates the relationship between self-efficacy and the experience of the challenges that teacher students face during this

This dissertation deals with the meaning of self-efficacy while counseling processes in schools and with demands like emotional exhaustion and reduced accomplishment at teacher students. For teacher students, the start of their professional practice can be a demanding time for a number of different reasons. Self-efficacy may help teacher students deal with these challenges and can be understood as a personal resource. Mentoring, on other hand, can be considered a significant social resource. Resources like these play an important role in helping teacher students deal with the demands of the practical phase of their training. However, little is known about the interaction between self-efficacy and mentoring. The first study investigates the role of mentoring and self-efficacy in dealing with demands of teacher students’ first experience of professional practice. We also explore the extent to which mentoring moderates the relationship between self-efficacy and the experience of the challenges that teacher students face during this time. We analysed questionnaire data from 192 teacher students at the beginning and at the end of their first semester of professional practice. Multiple regression analyses show that self-efficacy at the beginning of the semester is associated with less emotional exhaustion and a higher sense of personal accomplishment by the end of the semester. This relationship between self-efficacy and teacher students’ sense of personal accomplishment is moderated by mentoring. Implications of the study for training teacher students are discussed. The second study focused on the development and validation of a scale for the assessment of pre-service teachers’ counseling competence during first practical experiences. We analysed questionnaire data from 200 pre-service teachers of the University of Potsdam. Factor analyses revealed four different factors of counseling competences: personal resources, cooperation and perspective taking, counseling skills and solution and resource orientation. The subscales had a good to acceptable reliability. Analyses of validity indicated substantial correlations between counseling competence and the validation variables, i.e. self-efficacy in counseling, motivation for counseling and experiences in pedagogical settings for validation analyses. Implications of the study for training pre-service teachers are discussed. The third study investigates the effects of personality dispositions and prior pedagogical experiences in teaching on self-efficacy in the counseling of pupils at school. We analyzed questionnaire data of 200 preservice teachers who had made first practical experiences at schools. Multiple regression analyses show that high openness and a low degree of neuroticism as personality dispositions are associated with high self-efficacy in the counseling of pupils. Furthermore, prior pedagogical experiences in teaching are correlated with self-efficacy. Against this background, we discuss implications for teacher education, especially with respect to how preservice teachers’ self-efficacy can be fostered. Finally the fourth study deals with counseling processes in schools. Counseling in school is an important aspect of professionalization and one of the central competences of teacher. Seminars which deal with theoretical knowledge and offer opportunities for practical experiences are extremely important for developing professional competence. At University of Potsdam we create a training for teacher students to learn about counseling at school and to practice specific skills and abilities. Following a four-dimensional model of counseling competence, we developed a concept to train communication-skills, diagnostic-skills, problem-solving-skills and coping-skills. In the seminar teacher students learned with different case studies and made practical exercises. We discuss the concept of the seminar and the feedback of the teacher students.

…