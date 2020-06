The use of grammatical knowledge in an additional language

This thesis investigates whether multilingual speakers’ use of grammatical constraints in an additional language (La) is affected by the native (L1) and non-native grammars (L2) of their linguistic repertoire. Previous studies have used untimed measures of grammatical performance to show that L1 and L2 grammars affect the initial stages of La acquisition. This thesis extends this work by examining whether speakers at intermediate levels of La proficiency, who demonstrate mature untimed/offline knowledge of the target La constraints, are differentially affected by their L1 and L2 knowledge when they comprehend sentences under processing pressure. With this purpose, several groups of La German speakers were tested on word order and agreement phenomena using online/timed measures of grammatical knowledge. Participants had mirror distributions of their prior languages and they were either L1English/L2Spanish speakers or L1Spanish/L2English speakers. Crucially, in half of the phenomena the target La constraint aligned with English but

This thesis investigates whether multilingual speakers’ use of grammatical constraints in an additional language (La) is affected by the native (L1) and non-native grammars (L2) of their linguistic repertoire. Previous studies have used untimed measures of grammatical performance to show that L1 and L2 grammars affect the initial stages of La acquisition. This thesis extends this work by examining whether speakers at intermediate levels of La proficiency, who demonstrate mature untimed/offline knowledge of the target La constraints, are differentially affected by their L1 and L2 knowledge when they comprehend sentences under processing pressure. With this purpose, several groups of La German speakers were tested on word order and agreement phenomena using online/timed measures of grammatical knowledge. Participants had mirror distributions of their prior languages and they were either L1English/L2Spanish speakers or L1Spanish/L2English speakers. Crucially, in half of the phenomena the target La constraint aligned with English but not with Spanish, while in the other half it aligned with Spanish but not with English. Results show that the L1 grammar plays a major role in the use of La constraints under processing pressure, as participants displayed increased sensitivity to La constraints when they aligned with their L1, and reduced sensitivity when they did not. Further, in specific phenomena in which the L2 and La constraints aligned, increased L2 proficiency resulted in an enhanced sensitivity to the La constraint. These findings suggest that both native and non-native grammars affect how speakers use La grammatical constraints under processing pressure. However, L1 and L2 grammars differentially influence on participants’ performance: While L1 constraints seem to be reliably recruited to cope with the processing demands of real-time La use, proficiency in an L2 can enhance sensitivity to La constraints only in specific circumstances, namely when L2 and La constraints align.

