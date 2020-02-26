Quel avenir pour les gares métropolitaines françaises et allemandes ?

This urban planning thesis aims to reflect on the future of French and German metropolitan stations by 2050. It questions the foundations of the station as a conceptual urban thing (considered as a system) and suggests as a hypothesis that it might somehow have autonomous properties. Among these properties, it is the process of expansion and ever renewed and conflictual dialogue between the station and its surrounding urban fabric which guides this research; particularly its link to metropolises’ hypermobility. To do this, this thesis calls up four study sites: the main stations in Cologne and Stuttgart in Germany, and the Paris-Montparnasse and Lyon-Part-Dieu stations in France; and starts with a detailed history of their morphological evolutions, to identify a series of architectonic and urban variables. In a second stage, it proceeds to a series of prospective analyses, allowing us to evaluate the possible influence of public transport and mobility policies on the conceptual future of stations. This thesis then puts forward the

This urban planning thesis aims to reflect on the future of French and German metropolitan stations by 2050. It questions the foundations of the station as a conceptual urban thing (considered as a system) and suggests as a hypothesis that it might somehow have autonomous properties. Among these properties, it is the process of expansion and ever renewed and conflictual dialogue between the station and its surrounding urban fabric which guides this research; particularly its link to metropolises’ hypermobility. To do this, this thesis calls up four study sites: the main stations in Cologne and Stuttgart in Germany, and the Paris-Montparnasse and Lyon-Part-Dieu stations in France; and starts with a detailed history of their morphological evolutions, to identify a series of architectonic and urban variables. In a second stage, it proceeds to a series of prospective analyses, allowing us to evaluate the possible influence of public transport and mobility policies on the conceptual future of stations. This thesis then puts forward the concept of a station-system, to describe the expansion and integration of metropolitan stations within their urban environment; a process of dialectic negotiation which does not resolve itself within the concept of stations as a living/urban space. It therefore invites us to think of stations as a heterotopia, and puts forward a depolarised and dehierarchised reading of these spaces, introducing the concepts of station orchestras and metastations. Finally, this research suggests a critical reading of the “smart city” and the concept of “mobility as a service”. To avoid that stations move to a just-in-time model which could potentially be damaging, the application of these concepts to stations cannot avoid a simultaneous increase of physical spaces.

…