Quel avenir pour les gares métropolitaines françaises et allemandes ?
Welche Zukunft für die französischen und deutschen Metropol-Bahnhöfe?
What future for French and German metropolitan train stations ?
- Cette thèse d’urbanisme s’est donnée pour objectif de réfléchir à l’avenir des gares métropolitaines françaises et allemandes à horizon 2050. Elle porte une interrogation sur les fondements de la gare comme objet urbain conceptuel (abordé comme un système) et pose comme hypothèse qu’il serait en quelque sorte doté de propriétés autonomes. Parmi ces propriétés, c’est le processus d’expansion et de dialogue sans cesse renouvelé et conflictuel, entre la gare et son tissu urbain environnant, qui guide cette recherche ; notamment dans le rapport qu’il entretient avec l’hypermobilité des métropoles. Pour ce faire, cette thèse convoque quatre terrains d’études : les gares principales de Cologne et de Stuttgart en Allemagne et les gares de Paris-Montparnasse et Lyon-Part-Dieu en France ; et commence par un historique détaillé de leurs évolutions morphologiques, pour dégager une série de variables architectoniques et urbaines. Il procède dans un deuxième temps à une série d’analyse prospective, permettant de juger de l’influence possible desCette thèse d’urbanisme s’est donnée pour objectif de réfléchir à l’avenir des gares métropolitaines françaises et allemandes à horizon 2050. Elle porte une interrogation sur les fondements de la gare comme objet urbain conceptuel (abordé comme un système) et pose comme hypothèse qu’il serait en quelque sorte doté de propriétés autonomes. Parmi ces propriétés, c’est le processus d’expansion et de dialogue sans cesse renouvelé et conflictuel, entre la gare et son tissu urbain environnant, qui guide cette recherche ; notamment dans le rapport qu’il entretient avec l’hypermobilité des métropoles. Pour ce faire, cette thèse convoque quatre terrains d’études : les gares principales de Cologne et de Stuttgart en Allemagne et les gares de Paris-Montparnasse et Lyon-Part-Dieu en France ; et commence par un historique détaillé de leurs évolutions morphologiques, pour dégager une série de variables architectoniques et urbaines. Il procède dans un deuxième temps à une série d’analyse prospective, permettant de juger de l’influence possible des politiques publiques en matière transports et de mobilité, sur l’avenir conceptuel des gares. Cette thèse propose alors le concept de système-gare, pour décrire l’expansion et l’intégration des gares métropolitaines avec leur environnement urbain ; un processus de négociation dialectique qui ne trouve pas sa résolution dans le concept de gare comme lieu de vie/ville. Elle invite alors à penser la gare comme une hétérotopie, et propose une lecture dépolarisée et déhiérarchisée de ces espaces, en introduisant les concepts d’orchestre de gares et de métagare. Cette recherche propose enfin une lecture critique de la « ville numérique » et du concept de « mobilité comme service. » Pour éviter une mise en flux tendus potentiellement dommageables, l’application de ces concepts en gare ne pourra se soustraire à une augmentation simultanée des espaces physiques.…
- Diese Doktorarbeit im Bereich der Stadtplanung zielt darauf ab, sich mit der Zukunft der französischen und deutschen Metropol-Großbahnhöfe bis zum Jahr 2050 auseinanderzusetzen. Sie hinterfragt die Grundprinzipien des Bahnhofs als konzeptuelles urbanes Objekt (welchem sich als System angenähert wird) und formuliert die Hypothese, dass der Bahnhof als Objekt oder System in gewisser Weise autonome Eigenschaften hat. Zu diesen Eigenschaften gehört der diese Forschungsarbeit prägende Prozess der Expansion und des ständig erneuerten und konfliktgeladenen Dialogs zwischen Bahnhof und umliegenden städtischen Strukturen. Ein Augenmerk liegt hierbei auf der Beziehung dieses Expansionsprozesses und Dialoges zur Hypermobilität von Ballungsräumen. Zu diesem Zweck beschäftigt sich diese Arbeit mit vier Forschungsgegenständen: den Hauptbahnhöfen Köln und Stuttgart in Deutschland und den Großbahnhöfen Paris-Montparnasse und Lyon-Part-Dieu in Frankreich; und stellt zu Beginn eine detaillierte Geschichte der morphologischen Entwicklung derselben dar,Diese Doktorarbeit im Bereich der Stadtplanung zielt darauf ab, sich mit der Zukunft der französischen und deutschen Metropol-Großbahnhöfe bis zum Jahr 2050 auseinanderzusetzen. Sie hinterfragt die Grundprinzipien des Bahnhofs als konzeptuelles urbanes Objekt (welchem sich als System angenähert wird) und formuliert die Hypothese, dass der Bahnhof als Objekt oder System in gewisser Weise autonome Eigenschaften hat. Zu diesen Eigenschaften gehört der diese Forschungsarbeit prägende Prozess der Expansion und des ständig erneuerten und konfliktgeladenen Dialogs zwischen Bahnhof und umliegenden städtischen Strukturen. Ein Augenmerk liegt hierbei auf der Beziehung dieses Expansionsprozesses und Dialoges zur Hypermobilität von Ballungsräumen. Zu diesem Zweck beschäftigt sich diese Arbeit mit vier Forschungsgegenständen: den Hauptbahnhöfen Köln und Stuttgart in Deutschland und den Großbahnhöfen Paris-Montparnasse und Lyon-Part-Dieu in Frankreich; und stellt zu Beginn eine detaillierte Geschichte der morphologischen Entwicklung derselben dar, um eine Reihe von architektonischen und urbanen Variablen zu identifizieren. Anschließend werden prospektive Analysen durchgeführt, die es ermöglichen, den möglichen Einfluss der aktuellen und geplanten Verkehrspolitik auf die Zukunft des Konzepts Bahnhof zu bewerten. Sodann wird das Konzept des Bahnhofssystems (système-gare) vorgeschlagen, um die Expansion von Großbahnhöfen und deren Integration in ihr urbanes Umfeld zu beschreiben; ein dialektischer Verhandlungsprozess, der vom Konzept des Bahnhofs als Lebensraum und Stadtraum/-ort nicht hinreichend erfasst wird. Die Arbeit lädt dazu ein, Bahnhöfe als Heterotopien zu betrachten und schlägt eine entpolarisierte und de-hierarchische Lesart dieser Räume vor, indem die Konzepte Bahnhofs- Orchester und Meta-Bahnhof eingeführt werden. Schließlich erfolgt eine Auseinandersetzung mit der “Smart City” und dem Konzept der “Mobilität als Dienstleistung”, die sich insbesondere kritisch mit dem Umstand befasst, dass beide Ansätze den aufgrund der Zunahme des Verkehrs und zur Vermeidung einer potentiell schädlichen Just-in-time Organisation in Bahnhöfen notwendigen Ausbau der Bahnhöfe nicht vermeiden können.…
- This urban planning thesis aims to reflect on the future of French and German metropolitan stations by 2050. It questions the foundations of the station as a conceptual urban thing (considered as a system) and suggests as a hypothesis that it might somehow have autonomous properties. Among these properties, it is the process of expansion and ever renewed and conflictual dialogue between the station and its surrounding urban fabric which guides this research; particularly its link to metropolises’ hypermobility. To do this, this thesis calls up four study sites: the main stations in Cologne and Stuttgart in Germany, and the Paris-Montparnasse and Lyon-Part-Dieu stations in France; and starts with a detailed history of their morphological evolutions, to identify a series of architectonic and urban variables. In a second stage, it proceeds to a series of prospective analyses, allowing us to evaluate the possible influence of public transport and mobility policies on the conceptual future of stations. This thesis then puts forward theThis urban planning thesis aims to reflect on the future of French and German metropolitan stations by 2050. It questions the foundations of the station as a conceptual urban thing (considered as a system) and suggests as a hypothesis that it might somehow have autonomous properties. Among these properties, it is the process of expansion and ever renewed and conflictual dialogue between the station and its surrounding urban fabric which guides this research; particularly its link to metropolises’ hypermobility. To do this, this thesis calls up four study sites: the main stations in Cologne and Stuttgart in Germany, and the Paris-Montparnasse and Lyon-Part-Dieu stations in France; and starts with a detailed history of their morphological evolutions, to identify a series of architectonic and urban variables. In a second stage, it proceeds to a series of prospective analyses, allowing us to evaluate the possible influence of public transport and mobility policies on the conceptual future of stations. This thesis then puts forward the concept of a station-system, to describe the expansion and integration of metropolitan stations within their urban environment; a process of dialectic negotiation which does not resolve itself within the concept of stations as a living/urban space. It therefore invites us to think of stations as a heterotopia, and puts forward a depolarised and dehierarchised reading of these spaces, introducing the concepts of station orchestras and metastations. Finally, this research suggests a critical reading of the “smart city” and the concept of “mobility as a service”. To avoid that stations move to a just-in-time model which could potentially be damaging, the application of these concepts to stations cannot avoid a simultaneous increase of physical spaces.…
|Author:
|Nils Le BotORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-442201
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44220
|Subtitle (French):
|analyse prospective de la dialectique « système gare » / ville, face au devenir des politiques publiques françaises & allemandes en matière de transport
|Subtitle (German):
|prospektive Analyse der Dialektik "Bahnhofssystem" / Stadt, Angesichts der Zukunft der französischen und deutschen öffentlichen Politik im Bereich des Verkehrs
|Subtitle (English):
|prospective analysis of the dialectic "station system" / city, with regard to the future of French & German public transport policies
|Advisor:
|Manfred Rolfes, Baron Nacima, Menerault Philippe
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|French
|Year of first Publication:
|2019
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2019/09/26
|Release Date:
|2020/02/25
|Tag:
|Bahnhof; Hypermobilität; MaaS; Smart City; Verkehrspolitik; Zukunftsforschung
MaaS; hypermobility; prospective; smart city; transport public policies
MaaS; gare; hypermobilité; politiques publiques; prospective; railway station; ville intelligente
|Pagenumber:
|589
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
|7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 71 Landschaftsgestaltung, Raumplanung / 710 Städtebau, Raumplanung, Landschaftsgestaltung
|7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 72 Architektur / 720 Architektur
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht